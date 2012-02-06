Latest News

Rotary Helping Hands Dinner Raffle is February 4

Tickets are now on sale for the Rotary Club of St. Johns Annual Helping Hands Dinner Raffle which will be held on Saturday, February 4 at Smith Hall at the county fairgrounds in St. Johns. The dinner is expected to sell out again in 2017 with 225, for a couple or 2 seats, tickets being sold.

St. Johns Rotary has a rich history of supporting local community projects and charities as well as supporting international projects. The 2017 Helping Hands Dinner will be the 17th event in which our community has multiplied these investments to help St. Johns Rotary do even more good. In the last 16 years over $375,000 has been raised through the dinner to support Rotary projects and charitable support.

St. Johns Rotary invests about $50,000 annually in community service and about half of that amount comes through community support through the helping hands event.

Pam Foster, 2017 Helping Hands Dinner Co-Chair says, “The Helping Hands Dinner represents the kind of community spirit St. Johns is so well known for. The success of this event is due to the great support that members of the community consistently show.”

Tickets for the event are $150 per couple. $12,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded and the event will continue building on the success of the “Deal or No Deal” theme of the last few years, plus a silent auction packed with really great deals that you can bid on. Of the 225 tickets sold, one of every 10 will be drawn for cash and prizes. The biggest prize is $3,000.

Sparrow Clinton Hospital is the Platinum Sponsor of this year’s Helping Hands Dinner Raffle. Additional sponsorships are available. Tickets for the dinner are available from any Rotarian or by calling Pete Shannon at 227-3396.

City prepare to receive Santa

The City of St. Johns is busy preparing for the arrival of Santa in downtown St. Johns on Friday evening.

Festivities start at 4:30 p.m. and Santa arrives with the parade at 5:45 p.m.

Please be aware that there will be no parking on North Clinton Avenue after 1:30 p.m. All vehicles will need to be moved from the 100, 200 and 300 blocks at that time. Additional free parking will be available in any City parking lot as well as to the east of the depot, behind the courthouse, adjacent streets and other areas.

For more information on all the activities available visit www.sjlightfest.com We hope to see you there!

Holiday Music Spectacular coming up Friday, December 9

The St. Johns Community Band presents the 2016 Holiday Music Spectacular on Friday, December 9, 2016 at the Wilson Center Auditorium.

Scheduled to appear are the Vivo Contando Children’s Choir, the Mint City Singers and the St. Johns Community Band.

The program begins at 7:00pm. Admission is free. Donations accepted for the Wilson Center Auditorium Renovation Project.

Farm Bureau names Logan Educator of the Year

St Johns Gateway Elementary Kindergarten teacher DJ Logan has won the Farm Bureau 2016 K-12 Educator of the year. At the awards ceremony a video about her dedication to teaching about farming was featured.

Logan was chosen because of her outstanding work in helping implement St. Johns Public Schools’ Ag-STEM initiative at Gateway Elementary, in partnership with Central Michigan University.

Paine-Gillam-Scott House Museum hosts Old Fashioned Christmas

The Paine-Gillam-Scott House Museum invites you to Christmas at the Museum.

The house has many Christmas related artifacts on display including the Carnival Glass punch set in the dining room. Fresh greens are found throughout the house with a live tree decorated in the era of the house.

The museum is located at 106 Maple Street, west of the Courthouse and is open for the Christmas season Wednesdays 2:00 to 6:30 pm and Sundays 1:00 to 4:00 pm through Sunday, December 18.

For further information, please contact the Museum at PGSMuseum@hotmail.com, call 989-224-2894 or 989-292-9096. The website is PGSmuseum.com.

Agricultural Career Expo for 8th Graders of Clinton County

More than 600 Clinton County eighth graders will participate in the Second Clinton County Ag Expo8 the week of December 5th at AgroLiquid Corporate Headquarters in St. Johns, MI. The half-day event, presented by the Clinton Career Network (CCN), will expose attendees to a variety of careers in Michigan’s second largest industry.

“One of our goals at the CCN is to expose Clinton County 8th grade students to post-secondary opportunities,” said Becky Beckett, Coordinator of the Clinton Career Network. “This event allows us to highlight this crucial industry and the careers it offers.”

The middle school students from Bath, Fowler, Fowler Most Holy Trinity, Ovid-Elsie, Pewamo-Westphalia, St. Johns, and St. Joseph-Pewamo, will participate in three program areas. They include: a presentation focused on the importance of agriculture in today’s world and the vital impact agriculture has on our community; agriculture career-awareness sessions with interactive displays; and, post-secondary education opportunities in the industry.

Each session will be kicked-off by a keynote address from the nationally recognized AgroLiquid CEO and President, Troy Bancroft. Students will then move into the career fair where they will visit preselected stations of jobs that have sparked their interest in both traditional and non-traditional agriculture fields. The education session features representatives from the Ovid-Elsie Agriculture program, Food and Natural Resources track, Baker College, and Michigan State University.

“The survey completed earlier this year following the inaugural event indicated 92% of the students learned about agricultural careers of which they were not previously aware,” said Dru L. Mitchell, President and CEO of the Clinton County Economic Alliance and co-chair of CCN. “And, encouraging to the agriculture and related business communities is that 55% of the students expressed interest in a career featured at Ag Expo8.”

Sponsors and Career Fair Presenters

Agri-Nutrition Consulting

AgroLiquid

AIS

Bader and Sons

Clinton Conservation District

Clinton County Economic Alliance

Clinton County Farm Bureau

Clinton County RESA & Career Connections

Clinton Veterinary Services

Greenstone Farm Credit Services

Harvey Milling Company

Michigan Department of Natural Resources

Michigan Farm Bureau

Michigan Farmer Magazine

MSU College of Agriculture and Natural Resources

MSU College of Veterinary Medicine

Riverview Dairy

Tubergen Dairy

About the CCN and MCAN

The Clinton Career Network is a collaborative effort of leaders from K-12 and higher education and Clinton County elected officials, business community, and non-profit organizations. This team is committed to increasing Post-Secondary readiness, enrollment, and completion percentages in Clinton County by ensuring students have the resources and support they need to be successful in whatever path they choose following high school.

The Michigan College Access Network is the primary supporter for CCN and 37 other high quality, sustainable networks across the state. Additional backing for CCN is from Clinton County and The Rotary Club of St. Johns. For more information about CCN please contact Dru L. Mitchell at 517-669-1345.

Dr. Charles Ballard to Speak at Clinton County Economic Alliance Forum

The Clinton County Economic Alliance (CCEA) is pleased to welcome distinguished economist, Dr. Charles Ballard, to the next Member Meeting & Community Forum. The event is on Thursday, December 15, 8:00 a.m. at AgroLiquid, 3055 West M-21 in St. Johns. CCEA welcomes all Clinton County residents and business owners to the meeting. There is no charge to attendees.

Dr. Ballard is Director of the quarterly State of the State Survey for Michigan and Professor of Economics at Michigan State University. He is widely published and well-known for his ability to communicate the complexities of economics in everyday language.

“We are fortunate to be able to present such a thoughtful, entertaining, and highly respected speaker to the Clinton County community,” said Dru L. Mitchel, CCEA President & CEO. “An expert in all areas of economics including Michigan and national economies, we look forward to hearing Dr. Ballard’s thoughts on the effect the recent election will have on our economy.”

Those interested in attending are requested to make a reservation by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 9, to 517-669-1345 or

carrs@cceami.org.

About CCEA

For nearly 10 years the Clinton County Economic Alliance has provided one-stop business assistance to companies based in Clinton County. The CCEA is a private-public partnership funded by its members who represent the business community, educational institutions, and local governments.