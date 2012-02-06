Fill a Cop Car is December 3

On Saturday, December 3rd from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Law Enforcement officers throughout Clinton County will be asking for your help. Their goal is to Fill the Cop Cars with groceries.

Officers will be at your local grocery stores and police departments with the purpose of helping to fill our local food banks with non-perishable food items.

Police Officers chose their profession so that they can help others. During this time of year they often experience families in need, but don’t have the ability to help directly. By filling the cop cars, they can see to it that those who need a helping hand can get it.

We are asking that you purchase an extra item or two and help us help those that are less fortunate. The back seats of the patrol vehicles are usually used to transport people that have run afoul of the law. Help us put them to good use.

Officers will be at the following locations in Clinton County:

– Kroger, 900 S. Business 127, St. Johns

– Wal-Mart, 1165 Superior Drive, St. Johns

– Bath Township Hall, 14480 Webster Road, Bath

– Montecello’s Market, 16912 Marsh Road, Bath

– Village Food Pride, 501 S. Main Street, Ovid

All food collected at these locations will be donated to the food banks at Capital Area Community Services and Redeemer United Methodist Church in DeWitt. The officers of the St. Johns Police Department, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Bath Township Police Department, and Ovid Police Department appreciate your generosity during this holiday season.

Memories of Christmas Past – December 2

Travel through time to Christmas in the first half of the 20th century by visiting the St. Johns Depot, 107 E. Railroad Street, on December 2, 4:30 – 10:00 PM, and December 3, Noon – 4:00 PM.

See ornaments from the Victorian era, from the 40s and 50s, a bubble-light tree and a tree decked out in patriotic ornaments. Sitting among the trees will be toys from bygone years, including a Lionel train from the 50s. All of these are the genuine articles, with the ornaments and trees donated and Lionel train for this occasion by Bill and Sharon Irrer, who have collected Christmas items over several decades. The toys are on loan from the Old Crow Antique Shop owned by Jan Seperic.

Additional features include old-fashioned Christmas “crackers” to the first 100 people on Friday; a chance to win old and new Christmas items, and a children’s activity area. You can view the working HO train layout in the east room as well as tour the historic train cars sitting on the tracks.

“Memories of Christmas Past” is being held in conjunction with the St. Johns Festival of Lights on December 2, and it will continue on the afternoon of December 3. This event is being offered by the Clinton Northern Railway branch of the Clinton County Arts Council at no charge, but donations are encouraged for the supplies needed to continue the restoration of the railcars.

Clinton County Arts Council is grateful to receive operational support from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts. All funds used for the railcar restoration are raised by the Friends of the Railroad Committee, and 90% of the work to restore the cars is done by volunteers.

Toys for Tots collection sites open – through December 15

The Marine Corp Toys for Tots campaign has begun in Clinton County. The Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, which is the sponsoring organization for Toys for Tots in Clinton County has delivered over 35 collection boxes to businesses throughout the county that will collect toys through Thursday, Dec 15 for Clinton County children.

For anyone donating a toy, please consider this. The campaign always gets lots of games, generic baby dolls, Barbie dolls, generic cars and trucks, footballs and basketballs. Some of the most popular items requested this year are anything drawing, minecraft, Trolls and Beat Bo. We are also always in need of things like craft kits for older girls, current CD’s, DVD’s and books from recent movie releases, sports apparel (MSU hats and shirts), fishing or hunting items, etc.

If you place a toy in one of these boxes you can be assured the toy will go to a child that lives in Clinton County:

In Bath: Bath Township Office

In DeWitt: Bridge Street Hair, DeWitt City Police, DeWitt District Library, DeWitt Township Police and Fire (both locations), Mercantile Bank, New Beginnings Learn and Play and Verizon Wireless.

In Fowler: Dollar General, Journey Federal Credit Union, Ken’s Kar Kare and Main Street Pizza;

In Ovid: Dollar General, Journey Federal Credit Union and Main Street Pizza;

In St. Johns: Barber’s Floors and More, Big Boy, Briggs Public Library, Bruno’s Bar, Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Dollar General, FirstMerit Bank, Journey Federal Credit Union, Mercantile Bank, Peebles, St. Johns Police Department, Tractor Supply, Walgreens and Walmart.

In Wacousta: Watertown Charter Township.

If your family needs assistance with clothing, food and toys for the holidays, please register with Capital Area Community Services at 989-224-6702. If you need assistance with just toys and you are not registered with another agency, call Clinton County Toys for Tots at 989-224-7248 or email ccchamber@4wbi.net.

If you have any questions about the Toys for Tots campaign, toys needs or toy distribution, contact Brenda Terpening at the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce at 989-224-7248.

Understanding and Developing Family Morals, Values and Rules – December 7

This series will give parents an opportunity to discuss, do activities, and learn strategies on each topic to enhance their parenting skills. In the first session, parents will increase their understanding of Nurturing Parenting, a proven approach experienced by hundreds of thousands of families worldwide.

MSU Extension in Clinton County invites interested parents of children birth to 8 years old to come to participate in this series. Sessions are from 1:00 pm – 2:15 pm, at the Bath Township Library Center (14033 Webster Rd) in Bath. Please call in advance to register at 989-224-5241. This is a free series open to the community; attend one session or all eight.

Sessions Schedule Wednesdays:

December 14: Praising Children and their Behavior & Understanding Discipline

December 21: Learning Positive Ways to Deal with Stress and Anger

Briggs Library News

Farewell – The Library is bidding farewell to two dedicated employees in Dec. Maureen Durbin will be retiring after eleven year of service to the Library on Dec. 9. Carol Fedewa will be retiring after twenty years of service on Dec. 29. These two wonderful individuals will be greatly missed by patrons and their co-workers. The Library wishes them well.

Tween – ‘Tweens ages 10-12 can join us on Tuesday, December 6 from 6:30-7:30 for a series of “A Minute to Win It” Christmas games. Registration is required and is now available.

Family Game Night – It will be a night of fun for the whole family on Thursday, December 15 from 6:30-7:30. We will provide the games and the snacks, and you can compete as a family in new and classic card and board games. Registration is required and is now available.

Kids, Cartoons, & Crafts – Children ages 5-9 are invited to join us on Thursday, December 22 from 6:30-7:30 for a special Christmas edition of this festive program. We will have a snack, play a game, build a simple craft, and watch a special holiday-themed episode of the Animaniacs! Registration is required and is now available.

Pre-Reader Program – Shake It “UP!” Registration for this upbeat program for children ages 4 thru 6 years old begins on Thursday, December 15th. We will enjoy stories, music, and some very creative movement! This 6 week session will be on Thursday evenings, 6:30-7pm and runs January 12th through February 16th, 6:30-7pm. We’re going to “MOVE IT MOVE IT”

Junior Readers – Christmas Around the World – Monday, December 19th from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Join us for a

discussion of Christmas traditions, a snack and a Holiday craft. A worksheet is available at the circulation desk

or online. Open to Grades 2 – 4. Registration is now open.

Container Garden – During this new program participants will hear from a woman who makes container gardens, also known as Fairy Gardens. Each session will feature demonstrations, tips & tricks, and hands-on creation time. We will meet Mondays evenings, 6:30-7:45, January 23-February 13. This program is for adults and for children ages 8 and up who attend with an adult. More information about types of containers and suggested materials will be available as the program nears. Registration for this free program is required, and opens Tuesday, December 27.

Adult Coloring Program – The library will be offering adult coloring programs on the first Thursday of each month. Our first session is Thursday, January 5 from 6:00-7:30. Participants are welcome to use the materials we provide or bring their own at this self-directed, come and go as you please program. Registration begins Thursday, December 8.

Future Library Closures– At the Oct. 27th Library Board Meeting, the Board of Trustees approved the 2017 closure schedule. The Library will be closed four and a half fewer days in 2017 than it has been in previous years. The Library will go back to being open on Martin Luther King Day, President’s Day, Veteran’s Day, the Saturday after Thanksgiving and from 10:00-1:00 on Good Friday. This change was made possible by the community’s recent financial support of the Library.

Library Closure – The Library will be closed on Friday Dec. 16 from 11:15a.m. – 1:15p.m. for the City of St. Johns Awards Luncheon. The Library will be closed on December 24 and 26 for the Christmas Holiday and on December 31and January 2 for the New Year’s Holiday. The drop box on the Library porch will be available for returns throughout these closures.

Contact Information:

Library Director: Sara Morrison

Phone: 989-224-4702 * Fax: 989-224-1205

E-mail: director@briggsdistrictlibrary.org

Street address: 108 E Railroad * Saint Johns, MI 48879

Snowshoe Building Workshop at Sleepy Hollow State Park

Sleepy Hollow State Park will offer several two-day snowshoe building classes in December, January and February. Participants will learn to weave a pair of traditional wooden snowshoes similar to the ones Native Americans made for generations.

Class Schedule: Friday, Dec. 2nd: 5-9pm (Part 1)

Saturday, Dec 3rd: 9am-1pm (Part 2)

Friday, Dec. 9th: 5-9pm (Part 1)

Saturday, Dec 10th: 9am-1pm (Part 2)

Friday, Jan. 6th: 5-9pm (Part 1)

Saturday, Jan. 7th: 9am-1pm (Part 2)

Friday, Jan. 20th: 5-9pm (Part 1)

Saturday, Jan. 21st: 9am-1pm (Part 2)

Friday, Feb. 3rd: 5-9pm (Part 1)

Saturday, Feb. 4th: 9am-1pm (Part 2)

The cost for making a pair of snowshoes is $180 and includes the pre-formed wooden frames, lacing, high-quality bindings and personal instruction.

Class size is limited to a maximum of 8 participants; reservations are required. Classes are designed to be fun, informative and interesting. Because this is an activity that requires concentration over long periods of time, it is recommended for ages 16 and older.

These handmade snowshoes can be used for hiking throughout the winter, given as gifts, or used as a home decoration. Snowshoeing is an easy, inexpensive way to get outside and burn some calories during the winter months.

All classes are held at Sleepy Hollow State Park’s headquarters. The park is located at 7835 E. Price Rd., Laingsburg (Clinton County). Please note the classes are split over two days.

To make a reservation or inquire about additional information, please call Sleepy Hollow State Park at 517-651-6217 or email Denise Smith at smithd8@michigan.gov.

A Recreation Passport is required for vehicle entry to Sleepy Hollow State Park. Learn more about how the Recreation Passport gains you access to Michigan state parks and more at www.michigan.gov/recreationpassport.

Special Recycling and Waste Collection Events

Mark your calendars and spread the word! The Clinton County Department of Waste Management is sponsoring several collection events.

For more information or to learn about other disposal and recycling options that may be available, call 989-224-5186, send an email to recycle@clinton-county.org or visit online at www.clinton-county.org and look for the link to the Department of Waste Management.

Medication Disposal Programs

Protect your family, pets, the community and the environment by properly disposing of unwanted or expired medications through one of the programs noted below. Do not put medications “down the drain” or in the trash. They can end up in surface waters and negatively impact local ecosystems. The preferred disposal option is through special events which ensure safe disposal through incineration. Please keep your medications in their original containers but be sure to black out any personal information.

The Sparrow Clinton Memorial Pharmacy in St Johns (989) 224-8155 and Central Pharmacy in Laingsburg (517) 651-1777 can accept all non-controlled pills, tablets and liquids year round, free of charge. Please call them for additional information and hours. Controlled medications (narcotics and behavioral medications) can be safely and securely dropped off at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office lobby Monday through Friday 8:00am to 5:00pm. More drop off locations can be found online at www.capitalcountiescommit.org and www.takebackmeds.org.

Friday December 9th from 2:00pm to 5:00pm at the Sparrow Clinton Hospital Pharmacy at 901 South Oakland Street in St. Johns. Be sure to black out personal information but leave the drug name visible! Please do NOT bring needles, Epi pens, inhalers, aerosols or patches – These items can only be handled at the annual spring Clean Community Event and the Free For Fall Event.

Saturday February 11th from 10:00am to 2:00pm at the Community Center of the St. Jude Catholic Parish at 801 North Bridge Street in DeWitt. Be sure to black out personal information but leave the drug name visible! Please do NOT bring needles, Epi pens, inhalers, aerosols or patches – These items can only be handled at the annual spring Clean Community Event and the Free For Fall Event.

Saturday March 11th from 10:00am to 2:00pm at the Bath Township Senior Center at 14480 Webster Road in Bath. Be sure to black out personal information but leave the drug name visible! Please do NOT bring needles, Epi pens, inhalers, aerosols or patches – These items can only be handled at the annual spring Clean Community Event and the Free For Fall Event.

Saturday April 8th from 9:00am to 2:00pm at RecycleRama! Ingham County Health Department at 5303 S. Cedar Street in Lansing. Be sure to black out personal information but leave the drug name visible! Please do NOT bring needles, Epi pens, inhalers, aerosols or patches – These items can only be handled at the annual spring Clean Community Event and the Free For Fall Event.

NAMI to host informational meeting – December 12

NAMI Lansing (National Alliance on Mental Health) and Community Mental Health –Clinton-Eaton-Ingham are hosting a Community Informational Meeting regarding Mental Health on December 12, 2016 at 6:30 p.m. in the Peckham Community Room 3510 Capital City Blvd. Lansing located near the entrance to Capital City International Airport.

The event titled, Mental Health Services Update: Celebrating Local Successes and Meeting the Challenges Ahead will highlight new mental health collaborations in the Lansing area and will include updates and discussion of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services proposed Section 298 initiative recommendations to integrate physical health and behavioral health.

Local collaborations to be highlighted include the recent development of Crisis Intervention Team Training that prepares police officers in Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham Counties to intervene when a person with mental illness is in crisis. People will be able to ask questions on how to arrange to get a trained police officer, what will happen to their loved one when the police arrive, and where will they go for follow up care.

Another collaborative effort highlighted will be the 55th mental health and drug courts that have been established and how persons with mental illness and involved with the law may access these courts. There will also be information on mental health services now available in our local jails.

There will also be information on federal initiatives such as Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics Demonstration Projects, Mental Health Reform Act, and the future of the Affordable Care Act. Information will also be available regarding Michigan’s MIAble program.

Guest speakers include: Senator Curtis Hertel Jr., Judge Donald Allen, Judge Thomas Boyd, Robert Sheehan, CEO, Michigan Association of Community Mental Health Boards, Ericanne Spence, CMHA-CEI Director of Substance Abuse Services and Corrections Mental Health, and others.

CASA Volunteer Advocates Needed

During this season of giving, have you considered giving the gift of your time?

CASA-The Voice for Clinton County’s Children is accepting applications for our next Court Appointed Special Advocate Volunteer Training. The next volunteer training will be in early 2017.

CASA Volunteer Advocates provide a voice to Clinton County Children who are in foster care. Applicants should have ample time to visit their appointed child every 7 to 10 days. Activities during visits may include playing games, playing outside, helping with homework, coloring, etc.

For more information, please visit the website ClintonCountyCASA.org or contact the office at clintoncountycasa@gmail.com or 517-599-7145.

Mark Your Calendar

Breakfast with Santa and Kids Crafts December 3

The St. Johns Community Band presents the 2016 Holiday Music Spectacular on Friday, December 9, 2016 at the Wilson Center Auditorium.

Paine-Gillam-Scott Museum open for the Christmas season on Wednesdays 2:00 to 6:30 pm and Sundays 1:00 to 4:00 pm through Sunday, December 18.

Helping Hands Dinner Raffle will be held on Saturday, February 4 at Smith Hall