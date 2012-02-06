Transitions

Obituaries

Norma I. Berkhousen

Norma I. Berkhousen of St. Johns was born on May 1,1925 in Perrinton, MI the daughter of Russell and Lucy ( Reynolds) Ayers, passed on to her eternal heavenly home on November 29th, 2016 at the age of 91 to be rejoined with her beloved husband Charles Berkhousen of 70 years who preceded her in death on March 3, 2015.

Norma was a 1943 graduate from Perrinton High School and on October 27, 1945 she married Charles Berkhousen in St. Johns, MI.

She was the “Greatest Domestic Homemaker Ever” and she was a pie baking specialist. Foremost she loved her family and the Lord. She loved collecting her antique cookie plates and her Fenton Glass.

Norma is survived by daughter, Sharon (David) Miller, grandchildren Chuck and Todd (Jolyn) Miller all of St. Johns; great grandchildren, Jordan, Austin, Josh, Kendall and Christian Miller and great great grandson Deacon Miller Elsea. She was preceded in death by an infant child, a brother and 2 sisters.

The family will receive friends and relatives at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at 10:00 A.M. until 12 Noon at which time funeral services will be held with Pastor Chris Bones officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to First Church of God or Wounded Warriors Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675.

Ila Ward

Ila Ward who was born on January 27, 1924 died on November 28, 2016

In accordance with Ila’s wishes there will be no services. The family is being served by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home.

Richard Joseph Schueller

Richard Joseph Schueller age 73, of Lyons, formerly of Fowler, MI, passed away Monday, November 28, 2016 at Hazel I. Findlay Country Manor, St. Johns, MI.

A Memorial Mass will be held at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fowler, MI, on Friday, December 2, 2016 at 10:30 A.M., with Rev. Fr. Michael Williams officiating. Burial will take place at Most Holy Trinity Cemetery Fowler, MI. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 1, 2016 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI. A Rosary will be prayed at 7:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home.

Richard was born in Westphalia, Michigan on April 19, 1943, the son of Albert and Irene (Thelen) Schueller. Richard married Kathleen Clark on October 24, 1964, at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church Fowler, MI.

Richard enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and cruising the back trails in Mesick. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and dog Babe. He retired from General Motors after 35 years of service. Richard was a member of the Knights of Columbus and of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fowler, MI.

He is survived by his wife Kathleen Schueller of Lyons, MI, children; Brenda and Mark Korienek of St. Johns, MI, Brian Schueller of St. Johns, MI, grandchildren; Aubree Schueller, Kody Schueller, Zachary Korienek, Ashlyn Korienek, Richelle Korienek, siblings; Geraldine Geller of DeWitt, MI, Therese Fox of Ionia, MI, Jerome Schueller of St. Johns, MI, Gary and Rose Schueller of Fowler, MI, sisters in law; Julia Schueller of Fowler, MI, and Lorraine Schueller of Ashley, MI, and brother in law Bill Skriba of Ashley, MI. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Irene Schueller and siblings; Sister Rosaline Schueller, Josetta Schueller, Ronnie Schueller, Marietta VanEttan, Joseph Schueller, Ambrose Schueller, and Rita Skriba.

Memorials may be made to Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fowler, MI. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI.

Gunner Steven Thelen

Gunner Steven Thelen, age 2 months old, of Fowler, MI, passed away Monday, November 28, 2016, at Sparrow Clinton Hospital, St. Johns, MI after complications due to Trisomy 18 (Edwards Syndrome).

A Graveside Service will be held at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery, Fowler, MI, on Thursday, December 1, 2016 at 10:00 A.M., with Rev. Fr. Dennis Howard officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service at the cemetery chapel.

Gunner was born in Lansing, MI on September 19, 2016, the son of Eric Thelen and Brittany Fox.

He is survived by his parents; Brittany Fox and Eric Thelen of Fowler, MI, brother Braxton Fox of Fowler, MI, grandparents; Steve and Mindy Thelen of Fowler, MI, Bruce Fox of Fowler, MI, aunts and uncles; Becky and Brian Rehmann of Fowler, MI, Tracy and Jason Sinclair of Maple Rapids, MI, great grandparents; Richard and Pat Thelen of Fowler, MI, Carol Fox of Pewamo, MI, Mary Margaret McQueary of Westphalia, MI, and Virginia Thelen of Fowler, MI. He is also survived by many cousins. He was preceded in death by grandmother Tammy Fox, great grandfathers; Carl Fox, Wayne McQueary, and Herb Thelen.

Memorials may be made to Research for Trisomy 18. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI.

Jack Gordon Craig

Jack Gordon “Jasper” Craig age 85, of St. Johns, MI, passed away Friday, November 25, 2016 at Rosewood Adult Foster Care, Ithaca, MI.

A Visitation will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Ithaca, MI on Thursday, December 1, 2016 from 2-8 P.M. with family present 2-4 & 6-8 P.M.

Jack was born in Gratiot County, Michigan on March 21, 1931, the son of Vern and Reba (Underwood) Craig. He was a graduate of Fulton High School and resided most of his life in Maple Rapids, MI. Jack served his country in the U.S. Army. Jack was a farmer and enjoyed gardening. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting. He retired from General Motors in Lansing after working as a Trouble Shooter for 30 years.

Jack is survived by his daughters; Diana Lott of Salem, OR, and Peggy and Tom Smith of Perrinton, MI, 4 grandchildren; Heather Burrell, Tammy Tullos, TJ Smith and Alyssa Smith, 6 great-grandchildren; Kyler, Jasmin, Lexie, Dean, Brighton and Jarelynn, brothers; Gaylord Craig of St. Johns, MI, and Jim and Shirley Craig of Fowler, MI, sisters; Carol Barton of Colorado Springs, CO, and Joyce and Joe VanSickle of Perrinton, MI. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Alan Craig, sister Dorothy Shook, and brothers; Clare and Gene Craig.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Ithaca, Michigan.

Mary Virginia Anderson

Mary Virginia Anderson age 60, of Perrinton, MI passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2016 at her home.

Visitation will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns on Tuesday, November 29, 2016 from 2:00 – 4:00 P.M. A memorial service for Mary will be held at a later date.

Mary was born in St. Johns, Michigan on March 19, 1956 the daughter of Kenneth and Hazel (Snyder) Wright. She graduated from Fulton Public Schools and received an associates degree from Baker College. Mary resided most of her life in the Maple Rapids area. Mary worked for the State of Michigan in the Retirement Services Division until she retired. She loved to bake and sold her baked goods at local farmers markets.

Mary is survived by her three sons; Jesse of Norman, Oklahoma, Kenneth of Perrinton, Michigan, and Quenten of Norman, Oklahoma, and her granddaughter Kaitlyn Madden. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial contributions to honor Mary may be made to the American Cancer Society. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, Michigan.

Marriage licenses filed the week of November 21, 2016

Jeffery Matthew Feldpausch, 27 of Eagle and Rebekah Hasson, 28 of Dunoon, Scotland

Phillip Lorenz Sdao, 26 of Lansing and Sarah Elizabeth-Ace Hancock, 29 of Lansing,

Joseph Joslen Zolnai, 32 of East Lansing and Katherine Ann Conklin, 29 of East Lansing,

Joseph Vito Perrone, 60 of Lansing and Alice Ada Perrone, 62 of Lansing

Jared Daniel Frederickson II, 23 of DeWitt and Courtney Renee Harrell, 22 of DeWitt,

Clyde Marvin Oakes III, 23 of St. Johns and Brittany Gail Muenzenmeyer, 28 of St. Johns

Divorce decrees filed the week of November 14, 2016

May-Dennany, June Lacey and Dennany, William John

Hanvey, Kimberly Kaye and David James

Weber, Britney C and Malkin, Tyler S

Beasley, Mary Therese and Gary R

Woods, Jennifer Lynn-Thayer and Curtis Stewart

Nicholson, Brian a and Carrie S

Gould, Debra Ann and Jeffrey Christopher

Brauer-MacCowan, Katie Lynn and MacCowan, Stuart Todd

Rueckert, Kelly Lynn and Roger Dale