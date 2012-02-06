Christmas Crafts and more

by Maralyn Fink

On Saturday, I attended the craft show at the RESA building. A large group of crafters were present with their goods along with a good crowd. A large assortment of wares were available, so some Christmas shopping was accomplished.

Stopping at the Second Cup Café is a must, and I met Shaun who was checking out the purchases. He was all business but very nice.

Last but not least, from there I ran into a cookie walk. There is a Santa Claus as I headed straight there.

So many cookies to choose from and there I met Kauly who was also helping out. Choices made, it was time to leave as I really needed a cookie.

I will be back next year.

Toys for Tots collection sites open – through December 15

The Marine Corp Toys for Tots campaign has begun in Clinton County. The Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, which is the sponsoring organization for Toys for Tots in Clinton County has delivered over 35 collection boxes to businesses throughout the county that will collect toys through Thursday, Dec 15 for Clinton County children.

For anyone donating a toy, please consider this. The campaign always gets lots of games, generic baby dolls, Barbie dolls, generic cars and trucks, footballs and basketballs. Some of the most popular items requested this year are anything drawing, minecraft, Trolls and Beat Bo. We are also always in need of things like craft kits for older girls, current CD’s, DVD’s and books from recent movie releases, sports apparel (MSU hats and shirts), fishing or hunting items, etc.

If you place a toy in one of these boxes you can be assured the toy will go to a child that lives in Clinton County:

In Bath: Bath Township Office

In DeWitt: Bridge Street Hair, DeWitt City Police, DeWitt District Library, DeWitt Township Police and Fire (both locations), Mercantile Bank, New Beginnings Learn and Play and Verizon Wireless.

In Fowler: Dollar General, Journey Federal Credit Union, Ken’s Kar Kare and Main Street Pizza;

In Ovid: Dollar General, Journey Federal Credit Union and Main Street Pizza;

In St. Johns: Barber’s Floors and More, Big Boy, Briggs Public Library, Bruno’s Bar, Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Dollar General, FirstMerit Bank, Journey Federal Credit Union, Mercantile Bank, Peebles, St. Johns Police Department, Tractor Supply, Walgreens and Walmart.

In Wacousta: Watertown Charter Township.

If your family needs assistance with clothing, food and toys for the holidays, please register with Capital Area Community Services at 989-224-6702. If you need assistance with just toys and you are not registered with another agency, call Clinton County Toys for Tots at 989-224-7248 or email ccchamber@4wbi.net.

If you have any questions about the Toys for Tots campaign, toys needs or toy distribution, contact Brenda Terpening at the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce at 989-224-7248.

Praising Children and their Behavior, Understanding Discipline – December 14

This series will give parents an opportunity to discuss, do activities, and learn strategies on each topic to enhance their parenting skills. In the first session, parents will increase their understanding of Nurturing Parenting, a proven approach experienced by hundreds of thousands of families worldwide.

MSU Extension in Clinton County invites interested parents of children birth to 8 years old to come to participate in this series. Sessions are from 1:00 pm – 2:15 pm, at the Bath Township Library Center (14033 Webster Rd) in Bath. Please call in advance to register at 989-224-5241. This is a free series open to the community; attend one session or all eight.

Sessions Schedule Wednesdays:

December 21: Learning Positive Ways to Deal with Stress and Anger

Beware of the silent killer

You can’t see, taste or smell carbon monoxide, but at high levels, it can be deadly.

According to the Annual Report on Carbon Monoxide Poisoning, published in 2015 by Michigan Department of Community Health, 828 Michiganders were unintentionally poisoned by carbon monoxide, including 34 who died from the exposure. The leading causes were faulty furnaces, water heaters and generators; but anything that burns fuel, like cars, kerosene heaters, charcoal grills and camp stoves all produce carbon monoxide and can be dangerous.

Most people exposed to carbon monoxide are completely unaware, which is why it has been dubbed the “silent killer.” It quietly enters the bloodstream and cuts off delivery of oxygen to the body’s organs and tissues. The first symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning resemble the flu, and include headache, dizziness, confusion, drowsiness, nausea and vomiting. Do not ignore these symptoms, especially if more than one person in the household experiences them. As more of the gas is inhaled, it can cause unconsciousness, brain damage and even death within a matter of minutes.

Carbon monoxide poisoning is completely preventable, so be sure you know how to protect your home and family:

· Place a carbon monoxide detector on every floor of your home, with one near bedrooms.

· Have a heating professional clean and inspect wood and fuel-powered appliances, chimneys and vents yearly.

· Generators should be several feet from your home, away from open windows, doors and air intakes.

· Don’t use fuel-powered items indoors, like generators, grills, or camp stoves.

· Don’t use a gas oven to heat your home, even for a short time.

· Don’t run vehicles in the garage, even if the door is open.

If you suspect you or a family member has been exposed to carbon monoxide, go outside immediately, and go to the nearest emergency room or call 911.

CASA Volunteer Advocates Needed

CASA-The Voice for Clinton County’s Children is currently accepting applications for our next CASA Volunteer Advocate Training.

Those interested in serving as a CASA Advocate must submit a volunteer application, completely pass a criminal and personal background check, and participate in our 30-hour pre-service training.

Applicants should have ample time to visit their appointed child every 7 to 10 days (activities during visits may include playing games, playing outside, helping with homework, coloring, etc.). Our program continues to work toward our goal of having enough CASA Advocates for every Clinton County child who is in foster care.

For more information, please visit our website ClintonCountyCASA.org or contact our office at clintoncountycasa@gmail.com or 517-599-7145.

Mark Your Calendar

The St. Johns Community Band presents the 2016 Holiday Music Spectacular on Friday, December 9, 2016 at the Wilson Center Auditorium.

Paine-Gillam-Scott Museum open for the Christmas season on Wednesdays 2:00 to 6:30 pm and Sundays 1:00 to 4:00 pm through Sunday, December 18.

Helping Hands Dinner Raffle will be held on Saturday, February 4 at Smith Hall