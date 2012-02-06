Festival of Lights Parade

courtesy of City of St. Johns on Facebook

This week’s Mystery Photo

Where is this?

Can you tell us where this is located? Drop us a line at mail@sjindy.com.

819 Spring St.

Lostbackpacker says, “looks like Brooke and Mike Pawlowski house at 809 N Spring Street.”

Barry says the current owner is Brooke Bennett. Previous owners include James Leland, Craig Smith, and Beth Bennett.

A Look Back – Ron Hyler

Barry Clark Bauer

A photo taken in 1971 shows Ron Hyler packing up his car to make his country mail deliverers. I’m not sure whether the mail delivery employees still use their own vehicles for country deliveries but in town they drive a post office vehicle.

Benny and Jessie’s Pet Info – Do Dogs Get Colds?

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, each year in the United States, there are millions of cases of the common cold. The CDC states that adults have an average of 2-3 colds per year, and children have even more. So, with human colds being so common, it’s natural to wonder whether our dogs can catch colds too.

What is a Cold?

First some background about colds in people.

Many different viruses can cause the common cold, but rhinoviruses are the most common…. Other viruses that can cause colds include respiratory syncytial virus, human parainfluenza viruses, and human metapneumovirus.

Symptoms usually include sore throat, runny nose, coughing, sneezing, watery eyes, headaches and body aches.*

Do Dogs Get Colds?

Determining if dogs get colds depends on whether we focus on the causes or symptoms of the illness.

The viruses that cause colds in people are generally species-specific. Except perhaps under the rarest of circumstances (for example with large doses of certain types of parainfluenza), the viruses that make people sick with a cold are incapable of causing illness in dogs. So if you’re wondering “can dogs get sick from humans,” the answer is almost always “no,” at least with regards to cold viruses. On the other hand, reports of humans and dogs sharing infection with some types of influenza viruses (the cause of more serious infection we call “the flu”) have recently been published. Previously, we did not think dogs could come down with human flu, so keep in mind that things do change in the world of viruses. Practicing common sense hygiene like washing your hands frequently when either your or your dog is sick is always a good idea.

But now let’s look at the “Do dogs get colds?” question for the point of view of the symptoms that develop. Many viruses and even a few bacterial species that do infect dogs (e.g., canine adenovirus type 2, canine respiratory coronavirus, canine parainfluenza virus, and Bordetella bronchiseptica) cause clinical signs in dogs that are almost indistinguishable from those seen in people who are suffering from colds. Dog cold symptoms like sneezing, congestion, watery eyes, coughing, runny nose, and just feeling “off” are quite common, it’s just that different infectious agents are generally involved when a dog rather than a person gets sick.

Cold Remedies for Dogs

When dogs look like they have a cold, we need to assess just how bad they feel. If a dog is still eating and drinking and wants to be relatively active, it is reasonable to try symptomatic care and home remedies. Encourage your dog to rest, drink, and eat so his immune system has the resources to fight off the infection. Wipe your dog’s eyes and nose with a warm, damp cloth to keep him comfortable. Breathing humidified air can also ease dog congestion, so why not keep your dog in the bathroom with you while you take a long, hot shower. But do not give your dog human over-the-counter cold remedies without first consulting with your veterinarian. Many are potentially quite dangerous when given to dogs.

If at any time your dog is not eating and drinking well, appears uncomfortable, has difficulty breathing, or fails to return to normal within a week or two, it is time to make an appointment with your veterinarian. He or she can rule out other causes of your dog’s congestion, sneezing, coughing, etc. These might include pneumonia, nasal foreign bodies, inhaled irritants or allergens, tumors, nasal mites, fungal infections, and more. If your veterinarian does diagnose your dog with the equivalent of a cold, he or she might prescribe antibiotics (only if a bacterial cause is likely), cough suppressants, decongestants, or anti-inflammatories to make your dog feel better and hopefully speed his recovery.

Finally, dogs who are congested, sneezing, and coughing are often contagious to other dogs. Always isolate a sick dog to help prevent the spread of disease.

Maralyn’s Pet Corner – What’s Ailing Your Cat?

Cats may have nine lives, but you want to make sure kitty hangs on to all of them for as long as she can. No matter how much love and care you give your furry companion, things happen. But by knowing how to recognize the most common conditions affecting cats, you may just be able to save your pet’s life.

10. Hyperthyroidism.

The most likely cause of hyperthyroidism is a benign tumor on the thyroid gland, which will cause the gland to secrete too much of the hormone. Take your cat to the vet if it starts drinking and peeing a lot, shows aggressive and jittery behavior, suddenly seems hyperactive, vomits and/or loses weight while eating more than usual.

Treatment depends on other medical conditions but can range from using drugs to regulate the overactive gland, surgical removal of the gland, and even radioactive treatment to destroy the tumor and diseased thyroid tissue.

9. Upper Respiratory Virus.

If your kitty is sneezing, sniffling, coughing, has runny eyes or nose, seems congested and has mouth and nose ulcers, chances are it has an upper respiratory virus. The two main forms of the virus are the feline herpesvirus and calicivirus. Once at the vet’s office, the cat may receive nose drops, eye ointments and antibacterial medication, especially if it has a secondary infection.

8. Ear Infection.

Ear infections in cats have many causes. These might include mites, bacteria, fungi, diabetes, allergies and reactions to medication; some breeds are also more susceptible to ear infections than others. So it’s definitely a good idea to have your kitty checked if it’s showing symptoms such as ear discharge, head shaking, swollen ear flaps, stinky ears and ultra sensitivity to ears being touched. Treatment, of course, depends on the cause, but will include eardrops, ear cleaning, ear and oral medications and in severe cases, surgery.



7. Colitis/Constipation.

Colitis is a fancy word for inflammation of the large intestine. While the most obvious sign of colitis is diarrhea, sometimes it will hurt the cat to poop. Thus, in trying to hold it in, the cat may develop constipation.

There are many causes of colitis, including bacteria, fungi, viruses, allergies and parasites, among other diseases. Signs include straining to poop, lack of appetite, dehydration and vomiting. Your vet will test for the underlying cause and treat it accordingly. This may include a more fiber-rich diet, de-worming, antibiotics, laxatives and/or fluids.

6. Diabetes.

Like humans, cats suffer from diabetes, too, though this is usually seen in older, overweight cats. Symptoms include increased thirst and peeing, peeing outside the litter box, lethargy and depression.

While causes of feline diabetes are not really known, there is a link with diabetes and being overweight. Treatment, therefore, includes daily health monitoring, diet changes, exercise, and depending on the cat’s needs, either daily oral medications or injections.

5. Skin Allergies.

Kitties, like you, are known to suffer from allergies, although their allergies show on the skin. If your cat scratches, or chews on its skin a lot, has a rash or loses hair in patches, a trip to the vet is a good idea.

Causes of skin allergies vary from reactions to food, fleas, pollens, mites, and even mold and mildew. Treatments may include allergy shots, diet changes, medication and antihistamines.

4. Intestinal Inflammation/Diarrhea.

Diarrhea is a sure sign of an intestinal inflammation. It affects either the cat’s small or large intestine and may due to a variety of factors, including diet changes, eating contraband foodstuffs, allergies, bacteria overgrowth, worms and even kidney disease.

Symptoms include diarrhea, lack of appetite and vomiting. A visit to your vet will sort out the cause, and treatment may include hydration therapy, a bland diet, dietary changes and anti-diarrhea medications.



3. Renal Failure.

This is a serious condition, which is common in older cats. While the underlying causes are not yet understood, recent research suggests a link with distemper vaccinations and long-term dry food diets. Make sure you request blood tests on your regular wellness checkups, since symptoms often don’t show up until 75 percent of the kidney tissue is damaged.

The main symptom is excessive thirst and peeing, but the cat may also show signs of drooling, jaw-clicking, and ammonia-scented breath. While it’s not curable, renal failure (when not severe) can be managed through diet, drugs and hydration therapy. Kidney transplants and dialysis can also be used.

2. Stomach Upsets (Gastritis).

An inflammation of the cat’s stomach lining is simply referred to as gastritis. This condition may be mild or severe, but regardless of its type, make sure you bring your cat to visit the vet if it doesn’t show improvement in a day or two, or if the symptoms are severe.

Gastritis has many causes, from eating spoiled food to eating too fast to allergies or bacterial infections. If your cat is vomiting, belching, has a lack of appetite or bloodstained poop or diarrhea, a visit to the vet will help straighten things out. Treatments depend on the cause, but generally include medication, fluid therapy and even antibiotics.

1. Lower Urinary Tract Disease.

Coming in at No. 1, lower urinary tract disease can turn very quickly into a life-threatening illness for your cat, especially if there’s a blockage caused by crystals, stones or plugs. When total blockage occurs, death can occur within 72 hours if left untreated.

Therefore, whisk your cat off to the vet or emergency center ASAP if you see any of the following signs: peeing outside of the litter box, straining, blood in urine, crying out while attempting to pee, not being able to pee, excessive licking of genitals, not eating or drinking, yowling while moving and lethargy. These signs will generally occur regardless if the urinary tract disease is due to stones, infection or urethral plugs. Treatment includes catheterizing to drain the bladder, medication to dissolve stones or blockages, and in recurring cases, surgery.