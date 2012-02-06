Transitions

Obituaries

Randy Lee Doyen

Randy Lee Doyen age 59 of Trufant, MI, passed away Monday, December 5, 2016 at his home.

A Memorial Service will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI, on Saturday, December 10, 2016 at 1:00 P.M., with Pastor Mona Kindel officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2016 from 11:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Randy was born in Owosso, MI on July 26, 1957, the son of Jan and Sandra L. (Bashore) Doyen. Randy married Robin Bearndt on April 7, 1979 at the Duplain Church of Christ, St. Johns, MI. Randy retired from General Motors B.O.C. after 29 years. He was a lifetime NRA member. He was a avid hunter and enjoyed fishing. He resided most of his life in Elsie and St. Johns.

He is survived by his wife Robin Doyen of Trufant, MI, daughter Jamie Lynne and Tim Lau of Brighton, MI, son Evan William Doyen of Watertown, WI, 2 grandchildren; Abigail Joy and Charles Conrad Lau, father Jan Doyen of Ellenton, FL, sister Val and Rick Zemla of Elsie, MI, brother Tim and Shelly Doyen of Manistee, MI, and many nieces and nephews. Randy was preceded in death by his mother Sandra Doyen.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Masonic Pathways 1200 Wright Avenue Alma, MI 48801. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes– Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Jane W. Hulbert

Jane W. Hulbert, 76 of Ashley, MI went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 5, 2016 at the age of 76. Jane was born on April 13, 1940 in St. Johns, MI the daughter of Charles and Esther (Smith) Gardner. She graduated from St. Johns High School in 1958 and was employed at GTE as a service representative, from which she retired. On September 29, 1962 she married Douglas Hulbert in Harrison, MI. He preceded her in death in 2016. Jane was an avid reader, Sunday School Teacher, and served on the Salem Church board.

Survivors are her daughter, Shelly Evans of Mt. Pleasant, son Brian (Tina) Hulbert of Alma, Grandchildren, Zachary (Amanda Fluegle) Evans, Abigail Detzler, Cory Hulbert, Austin (Deatria Copeman) Hulbert and Chelsey (Robert Maclennan) Hulbert. Great grandson D3 and several nieces and nephews, sister Eileen Gillespie sister-in-law Lianne (Allen) Thunnell of Ashley.

Funeral services will be held at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home on Friday, December 9, 2016 at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Kathy Leydorf-Keck officiating. Burial will follow at Union Home Cemetery. The family will receive friends and relatives at the funeral home on Thursday, December 8, 2016, 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to the Charity of the Donor’s Choice.

Margaret Blood

Margaret Blood, 82, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 16, 2016 in Lansing, Michigan. She was born in Lansing to Bert A. and Bethel (Pratt) Schultz, and spent much of her life in the Lansing and DeWitt area. A gifted and avid gardener along with her husband, Margaret’s yard was always beautiful and well kept. She planted flowers, trees, and vegetables, and enjoyed canning the fruits of her labor. Margaret loved having company to her house, until her family grew so large that they simply couldn’t fit any longer! Even when they outgrew her house, Margaret loved to keep in touch and talk with her family, and while they enjoyed talking with her, they will treasure her voicemail message reminding them to “always remember, God loves you”.

Margaret will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Sheila (Dan) Quigley, Dena (Jerry) Minarik, Katrina Bishop, and Bonnie (Douglas) Conrad; her 18 grandchildren; her many great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews; her sisters and life-long friends, Jeanette (Lincoln) Jacobs and Ethel Pumphery; and her church family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Blood, her sons, Steven and Vincent Blood, her brothers, Albert, Allen, Clarence, and Raymond Schultz, and her sister, Irene Mueller.

Funeral services were held on Monday, November 21, 2016 at 11:00am at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, DeWitt Chapel, 205 E. Washington St., DeWitt. The family received friends one hour prior to the service. Interment followed in DeWitt Cemetery in DeWitt. The family also received visitors Sunday, November 20 from 4:00-8:00 pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice House of Mid-Michigan, PO Box 30480, Lansing, MI 48909 or to the family.

Marriage licenses filed the week of November 28, 2016

Samuel Severino Machuta, 28 of Bath and Megan Mae Maneke, 27 of Bath

Brant Alden Berry, 47 of Bath and Derek Richard Herban, 35 of Bath

JP Blake Casher, 67 of East Lansing and Naomi Lynn Krefman, 63 of East Lansing

Collin Roman Miller, 24 of Eagle and Camie Nora Wieber, 23 of Fowler

Divorce decrees filed the week of November 18- 23, 2016

Decatur, Laurie Lea and James B.

Ritz, Michael Alan and Miranda

Garner, William T. and Kelly J.