Latest News

St. Peter School celebrates Third Sunday in Advent

St. Peter Lutheran Sunday School and Day School children in Riley Township joined the congregation to sing carols on third Sunday in Advent.

The costumes were out of the boxes. The shepherds, stable boy, angel, and Ruth and Naomi were ready for the the Savior to be born. How are your hearts and homes? Ready yet?

Snowy crash kills Ovid teen

A car-truck crash happened in snowy conditions on Shepardsville Road between Kinley Road and Faragher Road in Ovid Township just before 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 11.

The southbound car driven by 59-year-old Ida Bontrager from Ovid lost control on the snow covered roads and slid sideways into the path of a northbound pickup truck, driven by a 34 year old man from Elsie.

In the southbound vehicle along with the driver there were two passengers, a 15 year old boy in the front seat and 14 year old Anthony Bontrager in rear seat. Anthony was ejected from the vehicle and died on scene. (See obituary) The driver and 15-year-old William Bontrager were transported to Sparrow Hospital and listed in critical condition. They are expected to live.

The pickup truck was occupied by a 34 year husband as his 24 year old wife and their children, ages 2 years and 10 months old. They were not hurt.

Clinton County Deputies were assisted on scene Ovid Fire and Rescue, Elsie Fire and Ambulance, Mercy and MMR ambulance Services and Clinton County Central Dispatch. The incident remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriffs Office Crash Investigation Team.

Polar Express at the depot

The City of St. Johns Recreation Department hosted their second Christmas Event on Saturday, December 10, 2016.

Children will had the opportunity to explore the St Johns Railroad Depot, including the real life outdoor railroad cars and small model train exhibit. Admission included kid friendly food, crafts, with a popular family friendly Christmas movie The Polar Express. Santa will also made a special appearance.

Help is here for winter roads conditions

If you are looking for real-time road condition and closure information check out MDOT’s interactive map. There are cameras that show live images as well.

https://mdotnetpublic.state.mi.us/drive/Default.aspx and enter the zip code to get started.

Downtown parking permits on sale

2017 parking permits are now for sale at the police department. A parking permit is required to park in any city parking lot overnight or for more than 2 hours during the day.

Permits are available for purchase during regular business hours at the Police Department, M-F from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.