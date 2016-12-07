Santa visits the library

Santa makes his way into the library on Friday evening. Posted by Briggs District Library on Wednesday, December 7, 2016

NRTF includes Spray Park on its list of recommendations

The Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund board recommended using $27.7 million from the trust fund to support 27 acquisition projects and $19.9 million for 87 development projects.

Clinton County would see $96,700 used to renovate a more-than-50-year-old bathhouse to provide a place for all users of the newly opened St. Johns Community Spray Park to change clothes or use the bathroom. The renovation would include adding two accessible family changing rooms, electrical and plumbing upgrades, a new roof and updated toilets.

The NRTF is supported by interest earned on funds generated from the development of state-owned mineral rights. The trust fund is constitutionally restricted for natural resources improvements and land acquisitions across the state.

Learning Positive Ways to Deal with Stress and Anger – December 21

This series will give parents an opportunity to discuss, do activities, and learn strategies on each topic to enhance their parenting skills. In the first session, parents will increase their understanding of Nurturing Parenting, a proven approach experienced by hundreds of thousands of families worldwide.

MSU Extension in Clinton County invites interested parents of children birth to 8 years old to come to participate in this series. Sessions are from 1:00 pm – 2:15 pm, at the Bath Township Library Center (14033 Webster Rd) in Bath. Please call in advance to register at 989-224-5241. This is a free series open to the community; attend one session or all eight.

Area Students’ Technology Showcases displayed and demonstrated at State Capitol

Last week, students from Ovid-Elsie and Laingsburg Schools joined hundreds of others from across the state to present technology demonstrations to lawmakers at the state Capitol Building.

The 16th annual AT&T/MACUL/MVU Student Technology Showcase took place Wednesday, December 7 in the rotunda of the state Capitol Building.



MACUL Board President Gina Loveless, Ovid-Elsie High School students Kiernan Seagers, Joey McGroarty, Zach Morris and Dawson Coats

Presented by the Michigan Association for Computer Users in Learning (MACUL), and underwritten by AT&T and Michigan Virtual University (MVU), the 2016 Student Showcase featured demonstrations from students representing three local area schools.

“Technology is changing the world and it’s crucial that children learn about how to use it both safely and creatively,” said Jim Murray, president of AT&T Michigan. “All of us at AT&T are proud to be a part of this showcase that demonstrates the great work being done in our classrooms to empower students with innovation and technology.”

Students displayed a wide variety of technology projects that blended science, mathematics, social studies and language arts with the latest digital tools. Their work featured paperless classroom and online learning demonstrations, coding, robotics, web design, and dozens of others.

Mark Smith, MACUL executive director, said, “This showcase highlights the best technology projects Michigan students have to offer. Giving students the opportunity to demonstrate their work for lawmakers represents the culmination of months of hard work, and a lifetime of learning.”

MVU is a private, nonprofit Michigan corporation established by the state of Michigan in 1998 to serve as a champion for online learning. Visit http://www.mivu.org/ for more information.

Briggs District Library News

Kids, Cartoons, & Crafts – Children ages 5-9 are invited to join us on Thursday, December 22 from 6:30-7:30 for a special Christmas edition of this festive program. We will have a snack, play a game, build a simple craft, and watch a special holiday-themed episode of the Animaniacs! Registration is required and is now available.

Pre-Reader Program – Shake It “UP!” Registration for this upbeat program for children ages 4 thru 6 years old began on Thursday, December 15th. We will enjoy stories, music, and some very creative movement! This 6 week session will be on Thursday evenings, 6:30-7pm and runs January 12th through February 16th, 6:30-7pm. We’re going to “MOVE IT MOVE IT”

Container Garden – During this new program participants will hear from a woman who makes container gardens, also known as Fairy Gardens. Each session will feature demonstrations, tips and tricks, and hands-on creation time. We will meet Mondays evenings, 6:30-7:45, January 23-February 13. This program is for adults and for children ages 8 and up who attend with an adult. More information about types of containers and suggested materials will be available as the program nears. Registration for this free program is required, and opens Tuesday, December 27.

Adult Coloring Club – The library will be offering adult coloring programs on the first Thursday of each month. Our first session is Thursday, January 5 from 6:00-7:30. Participants are welcome to use the materials we provide or bring their own at this self-directed, come and go as you please program. Registration for this free program is now available.

Bookaholics Book Club – Start the New Year off right by reading a great book! The January selection of the Bookaholics is My Grandmother Asked Me To Tell You She’s Sorry by Fredrik Backman, a charming, warmhearted novel about a young girl whose grandmother dies and leaves behind a series of letters, sending her on a journey that brings to life the world of her grandmother’s fairy tales. It is a story about life and death and an ode to one of the most important human rights: the right to be different. Copies of the book are now available. The Bookaholics is an open club, and is always accepting new members, so all are invited to join us when we meet next on Thursday, January 19 at 6:30p.m.

Lap-sit Storytime “Busy with Family, Friends & More” – Children ages 12 to 24 months with adult participation are invited to enjoy story-time sessions on Friday mornings 10:30-11am, February 17th-March 24th OR Monday evenings 6:30-7pm, February 20th – March 27th. We will share age appropriate stories, fun creative movement, music and learn simple signs (sign language). Registration is required and opens Friday, January 20, 2017. This program is a great way for very young children to socialize with each other in a fun and casual environment.

Library Closure – The Library will be closed on December 24 and 26 for the Christmas Holiday and on December 31and January 2 for the New Year’s Holiday. The drop box on the Library porch will be available for returns throughout these closures.

Staff Picks – If you are looking for a good book to read here is a list of titles that Library staff enjoyed or found informative in the last month.

– Fiction: “The Wonder” by E. Donoghue, “Letter’s From Paris” by J. Blackwell, “Folly Cove” by H. Robinson, “A House Without Windows” by N. Hashimi, “Night Watch” by I. Johansen, “Manitou Canyon” by W. Krueger, “Victoria by D. Goodwin.

– Nonfiction: “Hamilton: the Revolution” by Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Gifts in Jars” by N. Wise, “Celebrate Everything: Fun Ideas to bring Your Parties to Life” by D. Miller.

– Miss Marie’s Juvenile Picks: “Wish” by B. O’Connor, “Narwhal: Unicorn of the Sea” by B. Clanton, “Cook Me a Story: a Treasury of Stories and Recipes Inspired by Classic Fairytales by B. Kozlowski.

Baker College continues 2017 winter enrollment

Enrollment for 2017 winter quarter is ongoing for new and returning students at Baker College’s Owosso campus, 1309 S. M-52, Owosso. On-ground classes begin Monday, Jan. 9; the two sessions of online classes begin Thursday, Jan. 5, and Thursday, Feb. 16.

Enrollment deadlines for new students vary; the earliest is Thursday, Dec. 22.

“Baker College’s unique focus on the employment market directly benefits students by preparing them to be job-ready at graduation,” said Aaron J. Maike, Baker College of Owosso president. “Our curricula are designed to meet the ever changing demands of the workforce and are taught by working professionals with real-world perspectives and understanding.”

Baker College has day, evening, weekend and online classes for degree and certificate programs in the areas of applied technology, business, education, engineering, health science, information technology and social science.

Bachelor’s, associate and certificate career programs offered at the Owosso campus include management, marketing, accounting, human resource management, elementary and secondary teacher preparation, early childhood education, criminal justice, nursing, occupational therapy assistant, medical assistant, diagnostic medical sonography, agriculture technology, computer programming, and information technology and security.

CASA Volunteer Advocates Needed

CASA-The Voice for Clinton County’s Children is currently accepting applications for our next CASA Volunteer Advocate Training.

Those interested in serving as a CASA Advocate must submit a volunteer application, completely pass a criminal and personal background check, and participate in our 30-hour pre-service training.

Applicants should have ample time to visit their appointed child every 7 to 10 days (activities during visits may include playing games, playing outside, helping with homework, coloring, etc.). Our program continues to work toward our goal of having enough CASA Advocates for every Clinton County child who is in foster care.

For more information, please visit our website ClintonCountyCASA.org or contact our office at clintoncountycasa@gmail.com or 517-599-7145.