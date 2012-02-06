Transitions

Obituaries

Betty Lou Hull

Betty Lou Hull, age 77, of St. Johns, MI, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2016, at her home.

Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI, on Monday, December 19, 2016 at 11:00 A.M. Burial will take place at Duplain Township Cemetery, St. Johns, MI. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 18, 2016 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. at the funeral home.

Betty was born in Detroit, Michigan on March 11, 1939, the daughter of Clarence Earl and Dora (Gosbeck) Shinn. She graduated from Rodney B. Wilson High School, St. Johns with the class of 1958. Betty retired from Hazel Findley Country Manor in 2001. She enjoyed Michigan Football and was a die hard Detroit Tiger fan.

She is survived by 4 children; Brenda and Clifford Jones Hull of Grand Ledge, MI, Lisa Hull of Greenville, NC, Lewie and Michele Hull of St. Johns, MI, Candy and Mycheal Lugibihl of St. Johns, MI, 4 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, 1 sister Barbara Wagner, and 2 brothers; Robert and Diane Shinn, and William and Kathy Shinn. Betty was a mother and grandmother figure to many children in the community. She was predeceased by her parents, husband Douglas, great grandson Gabriel and brother Clarence Shinn Jr.

Memorials may be made to Clinton County Humane Society. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, Michigan.

Anthony David Bontrager

Anthony David Bontrager, age 14, the youngest of 11 children was born on February 11, 2002 to Henry and Ida Bontrager. On December 11, 2016, at approximately 1 P.M., he was tragically killed in a weather related auto accident.

Anthony loved constructing things with Legos, playing on his Wii, free-hand drawing, tinkering with electronics, spending time with his large family, spoiling his cat “Charcoaldoilious.” wearing oversized clothes, playing in the snow, fishing with his nephews, doing magic shows, and making people laugh. He spent hours building a variety of original models out of spare toy pieces. Anthony was also known for his numerous facial expressions and corny sense of humor. With an apple in his hand and a smirk on his face, he was always cracking jokes, regardless if it was appropriate for the situation. Never one to sweat the small stuff, he constantly reminded his family not to take problems too personally, saying, “It’s not a big deal, guys.” His tender heart and humor endeared him to his family, making him a favorite uncle to his nieces and nephews.

Anthony, you finally got to do something before the rest of us- get a hug from Jesus!

Anthony is survived by his parents Henry and Ida Bontrgaer of Ovid, MI, sister Torah “Ruth” Bontrager of Fort Worth, TX, sister Rachel (Jason) Coblentz of Karlsruhe, ND, brother Alvin (Barbara) Bontrager of Fort Worth, TX, brother Joseph (Bethany) Bontrager of Ovid, MI, sister Regina (Joseph) Miller of Minot, ND, brother Martin (Deborah) Bontrager of St. Johns, MI, sister Rosellen Bontrager of Domincan Republic, sister Juliane Bontrager of Ovid, MI, brother Lewis Bontrager of St. Johns, MI, brother William Bontrager of Ovid, MI, grandfather Eli Helmuth of Vesper, WI, 5 nephews; Daryn, Karlin, Justin, Dylan and Cody and 3 nieces Kara, Alexis and Annie Jo. Anthony was preceded in death by his paternal Grandparents and maternal Grandmother.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 16, 2016 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. at Grove Bible Church 6990 E. Price Road, St. Johns, MI 48879. Funeral Services will be held at Grove Bible Church, St. Johns at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, December 17, 2016, with Pastor Birt Cooper officiating. Burial will take place at South Ovid Cemetery, St. Johns, MI.

Memorial Contributions may be made to God’s Little Children 2512 N. Shepardsville Road, Ovid, MI 48866. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, Michigan.

Marie Helen Bezemek

Marie Helen Bezemek, age 56 of DeWitt, MI, passed away Monday, December 12, 2016, at the DeWitt Road AFC Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Catholic Community of St. Jude, DeWitt, MI, on Thursday, December 15, 2016 at 11:00 A.M., with Rev. Fr. Robert Irish officiating. Burial will take place at St. Johns Evangelist Cemetery, Ubly, MI. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 14, 2016 from 4:00-8:00 P.M., with a Vigil Service at 7:00 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI. Visitation will also be held on December 15, 2016 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. prior to the Mass at the Church.

Marie was born in Bad Axe, Michigan on June 28, 1960, the daughter of Leonard Tony and Irene (Wrubel) Bezemek. Marie liked dogs and music but loved bowling. Babies and little children were dear to her heart. Marie will be remembered for her loving, kind and helpful nature. Church was an important part of her life. She previously attended Transitions St. Johns and had many friends there. Marie enjoyed visiting the Giving Tree Farm in DeWitt and loved being outdoors. She also loved family gatherings and eating out, especially at Pizza Hut. Marie attended the Catholic Community of St. Jude, Dewitt, MI.

She is survived by a sister Leona and John Thayer of St. Johns, MI, 2 brothers; Tom and Diane Bezemek of Ubly, MI, Kenneth Bezemek of Burt, MI, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Marie was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Alvin.

Memorial Contributions may be made to a Charity of the Donor’s Choice or to No More Sidelines. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, Michigan.

Mark William Smith

Mark William Smith, age 47, of Ashley, MI, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2016, at his home.

Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI, on Tuesday December 13, 2016 at 12:00 P.M., with Pastor Suzanne Rasmussen officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 12, 2016 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. at the funeral home.

Mark was born in St. Johns, Michigan on March 10, 1969, the son of Kenneth D. Smith and Sharon K. (Searles) Conklin. He graduated from Ovid Elsie High School with the class of 1988. He served his country in the United States Navy. Mark married Pauline H. Zwierzynski on February 22, 2002 in St. Johns, MI.

Mark was currently employed as a truck driver at Martin Brower in St. Johns, MI and DRB Milk Hauling in St. Johns, MI. Mark enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting. He liked watching NASCAR. Mark and his brother Ken owned their own dirt track race car #57. Most of all he loved spending time and barbecuing with his family.

He is survived by his wife Pauline Smith of Ashley, MI, 4 daughters; Crystal Long of Warsaw, IN, Toni Long of Warsaw, IN, Megan and Wayland Dilts of Ashley, MI, Marissa Smith of St. Johns, MI, 6 grandchildren; Julia, Jordynn, Curtis, Collin, Alice and Brianna, mother Sharon and step father Gary Conklin of St. Johns, MI, siblings; Chris Smith of St. Johns, MI, Melody and Ricardo Palacious of Beorne, TX, Nancy Smith of St. Johns, MI, Kenneth Smith of St. Johns, MI, and special Uncle Leon Searles of St. Johns, MI. He was preceded in death by his father Kenneth D. Smith and his grandparents.

Memorials may be made to Sparrow Hospice Lansing, MI. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Charles Lee Garner

Our amazing and loving Dad, Grandpa and Great-Grandpa, Charles L. Garner, left this earth on Dec 7, 2016 and joined the love of his life, Betty J. Garner, in heaven. He was born in Golden, IL on June 26, 1928. Chuck was a Christian man who loved life and was extremely proud of all his family. His happiest times were when everyone was together. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and Michigan National Guard. He was a past member of Lansing First United Methodist Church where he and Betty enjoyed joining many church friends on camping trips and traveling with the youth groups on mission trips. He was very proud of his service as a Boy Scout leader and lived by the Boy Scout Creed. He always wanted to make this earth a better place and made it his mission to pick up any trash he would find on the ground.

After 39 years at Oldsmobile, he retired in 1989 and they soon moved to Sevierville, TN where they lived for 14 years. Chuck was very active in church there and the Sevier County Food Ministries, always wanting to help others. In 2007 they moved back to Michigan, residing in Carson City where they already had many friends from attending the Methodist Church there. They also had a “lake family” at Crystal Lake where they had a summer home, and where Chuck water skied the last time the day after he turned 70. After moving to Clinton Commons two years ago, Chuck instantly made new friends while working on jigsaw puzzles and playing cards, dominoes and bingo. While he had no formal music training, he loved to sing and participated in jam sessions while in Carson City and developed a sing-a-long program at Clinton Commons. Our parents were fortunate enough to follow Pastor Andy Croel and his family from Carson City to Pilgrim United Methodist Church in St. Johns with whom our parents had a special relationship, for which our family will always be grateful.

Surviving are daughters Sharon Moerman (Wayne deceased) of Dimondale, Kathy (Jeff) Bush of DeWitt, Charlene Garner of Ft. Walton Beach, FL; sons Thomas (Mona) Garner of Santa Barbara, CA, and Matthew (Rachel) Garner of St. Johns; grandchildren Robert (Jessica) Forbis of Dimondale, Kristi Gingrich of Brookfield, IL, Sara (Dayton) Driver of Charlotte, MI, Jakob (Katherine) Niksto of Santa Barbara, CA, and Caleb Garner of St. Johns; great-grandchildren, Norman, Jaelyn and Rylee Forbis, Grace and Emily Driver, and EJ and Quincy Niksto. He is also survived by loving sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and many nieces and nephews who thought the world of him. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, in April 2016, parents Henry and Dorothy Garner, brothers Elmer and Edwin Garner, and sister Marlene (Gene) Andress.

Funeral Services will be Monday at 11:00AM at Pilgrim United Methodist Church, 2965 W. Parks Rd., St. Johns, with Rev. Andy Croel officiating. Interment will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens at 2:00PM. Visitation will be Sunday, 2-4 & 6-8PM at the Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Delta Chapel, 6020 W. Saginaw Hwy, Lansing. Visitation continues at the church on Monday at 10:00AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pilgrim United Methodist Church, 2965 W Parks Rd, St Johns, MI 48879, or Sevier County Food Ministries, 890 Old Knoxville Highway, Sevierville, TN 37862.

Marriage licenses filed the week of December 5, 2016

Rose Leah Magdych, 35 of East Lansing and Chern Lin Koh, 32 of Portland, Oregon

Christopher Allen Coale, 26 of St. Johns and Rachel Lynn Cromell, 25 of St. Johns

Divorce decrees filed the week of November 28, 2016

Barr, Stefanie Lee and Valasek, Austin Edward

Howell, Jenny Eileen and Jonathan Lawrence

Johnson, Joshua D and Alexandria N

Divorce decrees filed the week of December 5, 2016

Duffield-Zavala, Sarah L. and Thomas Christopher Zavala

Sanford, Bethany Jeanne and Charles James

Reynolds, Patrick J. and Laura