Latest News

A Paine Gillam Scott Museum Christmas

by Maralyn Fink

On Sunday I attended the last Christmas open house at the Museum. Decked out in Christmas fashion from back in the day, it was everything I hoped it would be.

There were so many things that brought back memories and even some things my mother had. I never tire of looking back and seeing the things most of our parents and grandparents had and used.

If you have never visited, you should put this on your list of things to do.

This was the last day to see the Christmas display, and now the Museum will be closed for the winter and will re-open in the spring.

The Museum is always looking for new old things that they can use for display, and they also take monetary donations to keep the Museum up and running.

I wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, and to all a good night.

St. Joseph School celebrates Christmas

The voices of children reminded us of what Christmas is all about. We are not that far from Bethlehem, where all our hope and joy began.

District Library staff celebrates retirement

Briggs District Library staff members celebrated the December retirement of Maureen Durbin and Carol Fedewa.

Wanted: New Voices

The Mint City Singers begin new music in January, and they invite you to join them.

Rehearsals for the new year begin on Monday, January 9, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church in St. Johns at 7-8:30 PM.

The Singers are a community choir, part of the Clinton County Arts Council.

Call Ellen at 989-233-5775 for more info. Sing with them in the new year.

Girls on the Run of Mid Michigan looking to expand

Girls on the Run of Mid Michigan is currently looking for new sites to host programming. Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that teaches key life skills to girls in 3rd through 8th grade through dynamic discussions and fun games that creatively integrate running.

Girls on the Run of Mid Michigan is currently accepting new sites to host teams for the spring season and provide program opportunities to more girls. Current sites include local schools, community centers, churches and hospitals. Each site must have a volunteer site liaison, a safe space for physical activity and be able to provide both outdoor and indoor meeting locations.

At each site, volunteer coaches lead teams of 8-15 girls through research-based curricula that include lessons on confidence, treating others with care and contributing to the community. During the ten-week program, girls complete a community service project and become physically and emotionally prepared to participate in a celebratory 5k event.

“I noticed changes in every girl! Our quieter girls seemed more confident in expressing their voices. Girls that probably wouldn’t have been friends, formed relationships and the team genuinely watched out for each other.” – Girls on the Run Mid Michigan coach.

To learn more about starting a new Girls on the Run site, visit GOTRMidMichgian.org or contact Stephanie McClintock at 989.723.6329.

A Capitol Nativity

Sen. Rick Jones, R-Grand Ledge, was joined by Sen. Ken Horn, R-Frankenmuth (left), and Sen. Jim Marleau, R-Lake Orion (right), to set up a Nativity scene on the east lawn of the Michigan Capitol.

Jones encouraged the public to come out to see the display. For the next six days he made the trip to the Capitol daily to put up the Nativity scene in the morning and then dismantle it each night by 9 p.m., in accordance with Capitol Commission rules.