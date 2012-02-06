Shop with a Cop, 2016

Biddy Basketball coming up

The City of St. Johns Recreation Department 2017 K-2nd Little Hoopsters Basketball Program (Biddy Basketball) will introduce children the game of basketball.

This program is meant to be a positive introduction to the game of basketball for first year players and a skill sharpening opportunity for returning players. Kids will be divided up into teams, so they can start to learn how to play as a team, and show what they have learned throughout the teaching process.

Each participant who pre-registers will receive a t-shirt, certificate, and individual award. The program will be on Saturdays starting February 11 through March 18 starting at 9:00am until around 1:15 pm, depending on the number of teams.

Registrations for all activities are available at the City Offices and website at www.ci.saint-johns.mi.us. Call the City of St. Johns Recreation Department at 224-8944 ext. 284 or email bblackmon@ci.saint-johns.mi.us for additional information.

The City of St. Johns Recreation Department is accepting registrations for Kids Power Karate. The six week class is designed for boys and girls, ages 5-12 years old who want to learn discipline, self-defense, and have fun.

Classes will be held on Mondays starting January 23rd, with location still to be determined. The cost is $40.00 for St. Johns City Residents and $45 for non- City Residents.

The deadline for registration is January 20, 2017. No drop-ins will be allowed. At the conclusion of the class, your children will have the opportunity to test for their first color belt.

Registrations forms are available at the City Offices and website at http://cityofstjohnsmi.com/Departme…/ParksandRecreation.aspx. Call the City of St. Johns Recreation Department at 224-8944 ext. 227 or email bblackmon@ci.saint-johns.mi.us for additional information.

MMDHD Calendar – January 2017

Family Planning Clinic Schedule

The Mid-Michigan District Health Department’s Family Planning Clinics provide confidential care to men and women in need of contraception and reproductive health services. Charges for services and supplies are based on income. The Family Planning Clinics are scheduled as follows:

Mid-Michigan District Health Department

1307 E. Townsend Road

St. Johns, MI 48879

January 3: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

January 10: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

January 17: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m

January 24: . 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

January 31: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 224-2195, Option 5, Monday through Friday.



Hearing & Vision Screening Clinic

Vision screening is required for all children entering kindergarten. The Mid-Michigan District Health Department offers free vision testing, as well as hearing screening tests for all children ages 3 to 21. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 227-3125, Monday through Friday.

WIC Benefit Pick-Up Schedule

Pregnant and breastfeeding women, infants and children up to 5 years old may be eligible for free food through the WIC (Women, Infants & Children) program. The Mid-Michigan District Health Department WIC Benefit Pick-up Clinics are scheduled as follows:

January 4

January 9: at Mid-Michigan District Health Department, 1307 E. Townsend Road in St. Johns, from 9 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 224-2195, Option 5, Monday through Friday.

“In accordance with Federal law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) policy, this institution is prohibited from discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. To file a complaint of discrimination, write USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, Room 326-W, Whitten Building, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410 or call (202) 720-5964 (voice and TDD). USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.”

Immunization Clinic

The Mid-Michigan District Health Department Immunization Clinics are to be held as follows:

Mid-Michigan District Health Department

1307 E. Townsend Road

St. Johns, MI 48879

January 9: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

January 11: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m

January 19: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m

January 23: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

January 30: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Immunizations will be available for adults and children eight weeks of age through adulthood, appointments are preferred. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 224-2195, Option 5, Monday through Friday.

Moolenaar announces January office hours

Congressman John Moolenaar (R-Midland) announced office hours to be held by constituent relations representatives at locations throughout the Fourth District. Residents in need of assistance with a federal agency are welcome to attend and no appointment is necessary.



January 5

12:00-1:00 PM

Clinton County Building

Garden Level Conference Room “A”

100 East State Street

St. Johns, MI 48879