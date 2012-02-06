Transitions

Obituaries

Eilene Marie Cole

Eilene Marie Cole age, 79, of Oxford, AR passed away Friday, December 2, 2016, at her home.

A Memorial Service will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI, on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 2:00 P.M., with Pastor Kathy Leydorf-Keck officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 from 1:00 P.M until the time of service.

Eilene was born in Ionia, Michigan on April 23, 1937, the daughter of Elton Roy and Cereta M. (Wandel) Goodwin. She graduated from Belding High School with the class of 1955. Eilene married Arza Cole on April 28, 2006 in St. Johns, MI; Arza passed away on July 2, 2012.

Eilene lived most of her life in the St. Johns and Maple Rapids areas until moving to Oxford, Arkansas in August of 2015. Eilene was a past member of the Rebeccas, the Senior Citizens Club in St. Johns, MI and also at the Fulton Township Senior Center. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, crossword puzzles and playing cards.

She is survived by her special friend Leo White, of Oxford, AR, daughter Trina Brizzee, step son Leon Cole and RuthAnn Austin of St. Johns, MI, step daughter Carolyn and Bob Ingersol, of Breckenridge, MI, daughter in law Linda Cole of Gaylord, MI and half sister Reva Mae Lehman of Flint, MI. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, both of her husbands; Dale Plowman of Maple Rapids and Arza Cole, step children; Alta Fisher, Richard Cole, Christine Wineland and 5 siblings.

Memorials may be made to St. Judes Children Hospital. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, Michigan.

Richard Cleo Williams

Richard Cleo Williams, age 67, died at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing on December 16, 2016. He was born on May 2, 1949 in Ionia MI the son of Roman C. and Catherine (Hattis) Williams. Richard served in the U.S. Army and on September 1, 1978 he married Sharon L. Schneider in St. Johns, MI. He worked for the railroad industry as a trackman and retired after 31 years of service.

Survivors are his wife Sharon, children Shirley (Bob) Walsh of Bay City, Karen S. (Jeff) Pung of Pewamo, Duane R. (Joyce) Cole of Westphalia, Judy Williams of Owosso, Rich (Natasha) Williams of St. Johns, and Asa (Danielle) Williams of Pewamo; 11 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and siblings, Sharon (Jim) Adair of St. Johns, Treva Chambers of Shelby, Annette (George) Koeze of Lakeview, John (Esther) Williams of Pewamo and Cathy (Pat) Osier of Texas.

Private services have been held. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. Arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns, MI.

Thomas Michael Simon, 29 of Fowler and Lesley Ann Lumbert, 29 of Fowler

Cheryl Ann Carlson, 57 of St. Johns and Lori Joanne Webster, 55 of St. Johns

Divorce decrees filed the week of December 19, 2016

Bartol, Brandy Marie and Arik Alexander

Many, Carrie Lynn and Jeffrey Lloyd

Dolley, Amanda and Joshua

Swanchara, Kristi Lynn and Kenneth Eric

Roepke, Michelle Marie and Jeffery Alvin

Terlecki, Joseph L. and Marjorie K. Tait

Sigmon, Aulden James and Sarah Lynn

Christmas-Esterline, Teresa Lynn and David Anthony Esterline