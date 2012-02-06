Latest News

Clinton County adopts Smart 911

Now more lives could be saved because Clinton County has adopted smart 9-1-1. The smart 9-1-1 program lets you make a profile in advance detailing information about yourself that pops up on screen when you call 9-1-1.

The profile travels with you; so if you’re signed up in another county and have an emergency in Clinton, they will have access to your information, creating a larger database.

The messaging also saves on resources. A lot of people accidentally call 9-1-1. Now dispatchers can just send them a text to see if they really need help.

If you’re interested in creating a smart 9-1-1 profile you can by visiting smart911.com from there you click on “sign up today.”

It’s free and only takes a few minutes.

Tree pickup begins January 3

Beginning Tuesday, January 3 the City of St. Johns Public Works Department will be picking up Christmas trees. Granger does not pick up Christmas trees.

Please place them by the curb and have the tree free of any decorations. Please do not have the tree wrapped in a plastic bag. The trees will be on the same schedule as the brown bag pick-up, Monday or Tuesday.

You may also take your tree to the Public Works Department at 1000 N. US-127 BR compost area with 24/7 access. Please use the Kuntz Drive entrance.

A friendly reminder from the City – Keep Sidewalks Clean of Snow and Ice

The removal of snow and ice on public sidewalks is the responsibility of the property owner in accordance with Section 4.70 of the City Code. The Police Department enforces the ordinance.

Do not throw snow, slush or ice in the street. This is against state statute and a citation may be issued for individuals whom violate this code (Motor Vehicle Code P.A. 82 of 1978, 257.677a).

Wanted: New Voices

The Mint City Singers begin new music in January and we invite you to join us.

We are a community choir, part of the Clinton County Arts Council Rehearsals for the new year begin Monday, January 9, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church in St. Johns from 7-8:30 PM.

Call Ellen at 989-233-5775 for more information.

City Recreation opportunities

Biddy Basketball coming up

The City of St. Johns Recreation Department 2017 K-2nd Little Hoopsters Basketball Program (Biddy Basketball) will introduce children the game of basketball. This program is meant to be a positive introduction to the game of basketball for first year players and a skill sharpening opportunity for returning players. Kids will be divided up into teams, so they can start to learn how to play as a team, and show what they have learned throughout the teaching process. Each participant that pre-registers will receive a t-shirt, certificate, and individual award. The program will be on Saturdays starting February 11 through March 18 starting at 9:00am until around 1:15pm (depending on the number of teams).

Registrations for all activities are available at the City Offices and website at www.ci.saint-johns.mi.us. Call the City of St. Johns Recreation Department at 224-8944 ext. 284 or email

bblackmon@ci.saint-johns.mi.us for additional information.

Basketball Skills Camp

The Basketball Skills Camp for grades 3rd – 6th. The camp will be on Saturdays starting February 11th through March 18th starting early afternoon with each session lasting an hour. Basketball University Sports and Events LLC will provide instruction on skill development to help your child with ball handling, shooting, and understanding team play. Your child will get helpful information that will prepare them to better understand the game of basketball.

Can’t make it every week? Then just drop-in and pay for the weeks you can make it.

Registration for the program is $ 42.00 when pre-registering for 6 weeks or $10 per week drop-in for St. Johns School district residents and $48.00 when pre-registering and $12 per week for drop-in for non-school district residents. Drops-ins are allowed only if space permits, to ensure your spot pre-register by February 3, 2017. If you would like to know more about Basketball University please visit http://www.bballuniversity.org/.

Kids Power Karate

The City of St. Johns Recreation Department is accepting registrations for Kids Power Karate. The six week class is designed for boys and girls, ages 5-12 years old who want to learn discipline, self-defense, and have fun. Classes will be held on Mondays from 6:15 to 7:00 pm starting January 23rd, at Gateway Elementary. The cost is $40.00 for St. Johns City Residents and $45 for non- City Residents. The deadline for registration is January 20, 2017, no drop-ins will be allowed. At the conclusion of the class, your children will have the opportunity to test for their first color belt.

Registrations for all activities are available at the City Offices and website at www.ci.saint-johns.mi.us. Call the City of St. Johns Recreation Department at 224-8944 ext. 284 or email bblackmon@ci.saint-johns.mi.us for additional information. Like us on Facebook.

Moolenaar announces January office hours

Congressman John Moolenaar (R-Midland) announced office hours to be held by constituent relations representatives at locations throughout the Fourth District. Residents in need of assistance with a federal agency are welcome to attend and no appointment is necessary.

January 5

12:00-1:00 PM

Clinton County Building

Garden Level Conference Room A