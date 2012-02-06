2016 in Review

January

SJHS graduate Erin Fedewa selected as Fulbright Scholar

Erin Fedewa, a 2008 graduate of St. Johns High School, is heading to Trinidad and Tobago in February as a Fulbright Scholar, doing research in marine sciences, specifically fisheries.

VanRooyen named Chair of Emergency Medicine

Interim Emergency Medicine Chair Michael VanRooyen, MD, MPH, has been appointed chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Health Care (BWHC), effective Jan. 1.

Arts Council Gallery undergoing renovations

Gallery renovations are well underway. The floor and wall repairs have been completed. All the walls have fresh paint. New flooring is being installed today. We look forward to re-opening on schedule January 28th!

At the Wilson Center Auditorium

The Wilson Collective is a program that presents all-ages concerts and events for the St. Johns area that benefit Michigan musicians using a wonderful, historic venue, the Wilson Center Auditorium. The Collective is looking to form an all-ages community with a passion for local music, making contemporary music available to all, especially teens who normally aren’t able to attend live performances.

SJPS hosts community forums on district facilities study

St. Johns Public Schools is hosting a pair of community forums next week to provide information on the district’s school buildings and potential changes based on the findings and recommendations of the Facilities Study Committee. Meetings are planned for January 26 at Gateway Elementary School and February 4 at Oakview Elementary School. Both meetings are open to the public and begin at 6:30 p.m.

Community forums have already taken place at East Olive Elementary School and the Wilson Center.

February

Wilson Center Auditorium update

The Wilson Center Auditorium Renovation Committee continues its efforts to complete the restoration project. With the additional funds raised last fall, the main floor seating area is now complete with 140 newly renovated seats being recently installed. “It completely changed the personality of the auditorium once those seats were in,” says committee member Darryl Schmitz. “It looks absolutely stunning!”

City Commission honors Police and Firefighters

At last night’s City Commission Meeting the Police Chief and Fire Chief presented awards. From the Police Department, Officer Pierson, Officer Helms, Officer Dedyne and Officer Verlinde were recognized. From the Fire Department, Firefighter Michael Zlotek was recognized.

About the proposed Castle

A senior housing development is being proposed for the downtown area. This structure will consist of 30 units and 30 private parking spaces. Tenants must be 55 years or older and qualify as low to moderate income under state guidelines. The private developer proposing the project will invest approximately three million dollars in construction of this housing development.

Closed, stay home if you can

A good chunk of Michigan was closed on Wednesday and into Thursday after the latest snowfall.

March

Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children fundraiser

by Maralyn Fink

Watercolor Technique Classes at Gallery – begin Thursday March 31

Working with watercolors requires a measure of skill blended with a heap of patience. Those gifts may be acquired in the coming weeks when classes and workshops in water color techniques will be offered at Clinton County Arts Council Gallery.

On to the Breslin Friday!

The St. Johns Redwing Girls Basketball Team defeated Port Huron Northern 48-35 in Tuesday night’s MHSAA Class A Q-Final at Fenton High School.

Coach Mark Lasceski’s Redwings now advance to the MHSAA Class A Semi-Finals on Friday, March 18 – 1 p.m. at Michigan State University’s Breslin Student Events Center.

Habitat to host Gala

Habitat for Humanity’s DreamBuilders Gala is a signature event that will help build two houses in Clinton County this year. The Gala is held at Eagle Eye Banquet Center in Bath and will have a casually elegant denim and western theme – strolling supper, silent auction, “Dancing with the Stars” event – local musicians – and lots of fun!

Konan Art Exchange Exhibit – month of March

Step into Briggs Public Library in St. Johns during the month of March and you will be surrounded by art.

April

Mobile Soup Kitchen Open House kicks off season – April 3

His Cup Runneth Over, a mobile soup kitchen will be starting it’s Free soup days in April. They are hosting an Openhouse/kick off event on Sunday April 3, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Johns Train Depot Rotary Pavilion, 107 E Railroad St., St. Johns. Free meal served to everyone.

Come and see what their mission is about. They will be collecting canned goods and paper products that can be used for the upcoming season.

Ducks Unlimited Tour a success

The Clinton County Michigan Chapter of Ducks Unlimited Migration Tour at the Maple River State Game Area, Saturday morning, April 2nd., from 9am til noon was a big success

Smith Family Funeral Homes acquires Osgood Funeral Homes

According to a posting on the Osgood and Smith Funeral Homes websites, a change has taken place.

Smith Family Funeral Homes has announced the joining of two long time family owned funeral homes. On March 17, 2016 Sam and Carol Smith, owners of Smith Family Funeral Homes, along with their daughter Hannah (Smith) Schmidt acquired Osgood Funeral Homes. This addition to Smith Family Funeral Homes will continue to serve families in Elsie, St. Johns, Ithaca, St. Louis and now Ovid, Fowler and Maple Rapids.



Spring Break, 2016

Aloha to the SJHS Redwing Marching Band on their return from Hawaii. Over Spring Break they performed at a festival, as well as a home for the elderly. They also were able to tour the USS Arizona Memorial, the Polynesian Cultural Center, as well as other sights on Oahu. Congratulations to these fine musicians!

Joint Spring Concert will be April 29

A spring concert will be presented by the Mint City Singers and Vivo Cantando Children’s Choir.

The free concert begins at 7:30 pm on Friday, April 29th at the First United Methodist Church, 200 E. State Street, St. Johns. Ellen Hoard, the director for both groups, will present delightful musical numbers for your enjoyment.

SJHS Science Olympiad

by Maralyn Fink

The SJHS Team attended the State Finals on Saturday, April 30 at Michigan State University.

May

Briggs Public Library becomes district library

Briggs District Library now accessible to all residents within St. Johns Public Schools district boundaries

The new Briggs District Library will benefit a significantly larger population as of Sunday, May 1, 2016. Formerly Briggs Public Library, the new district status means the library now operates independently and will provide all residents within St. Johns Public Schools boundaries access to the books, technology, and programs provided by the library.

Community Forum to look at Wilson Center

The St. Johns Area Community Fund will hold its annual meeting May 10, starting at 7 p.m. in the Wilson Center Auditorium. The SJACF is an important community organization that raises money to support new initiatives, programs and projects to improve and promote the quality of life in the St. Johns area.

Relay For Life

by Maralyn Fink

On Saturday I attended the Relay For Life at the park. Mother nature was not kind this year as it had sleeted a couple of times as I arrived there.

This was the 21st year of the Relay and is projected to raise as much as $124,000 over all. Money had not been counted as of this writing. Team Fitzpatrick alone was expecting to raise $650,000 this year.

Armed Forces celebration at Depot

Clinton Northern Railway Museum at the St. Johns Depot will host a celebration of our men and women who have served or are currently serving in the armed forces on Sunday, May 22, during its regular open hours: 1 – 3 PM. This is in recognition of Armed Forces Day on Saturday, May 21 and Memorial Day on Monday, May 30.

June

St. Johns Concert in the Park summer series begins June 15

It’s official. We have lived through another winter. And we know this because the Concerts in the Park are coming.

The weekly summer music series began June 15 and concludes Aug. 31. There is no admission charge for Concert in the Park shows that begin at 7 p.m.

Patrons of the Shell Buttons on sale

Area residents can show their support of the William E. Tennant Performance Shell Concert in the Park summer series by purchasing and wearing 2016 POTS (Patrons Of The Shell) buttons, designed by local artist, Marti Cooper.

City Manager placed on leave of absence

The City of St. Johns recently completed a 12 month investigation regarding the administration of and adherence to city policies and procedures. As a result of this investigation City Manager Dennis LaForest has been placed on a 30 day leave of absence without pay commencing June 1.

The investigative findings revealed that certain policies were not followed. As a result of these findings, it has been determined the St. Johns City Commission will review all policies and revise/delete and generate new policies for all city employees, elected and appointed officials which will include ethics and donation policies for the City of St. Johns.

Special Olympics Area 28 Golf Outing – June 11th

Mark your calendars June 11, 2016 for the 20th annual Special Olympics Area 28 (Clinton County) Golf Scramble at the Emerald Golf Course – Continental breakfast, 18 holes with cart, luncheon, raffles, prizes… all for only a $65 entry fee!

Village of Fowler Groundbreaking

by Maralyn Fink

On Tuesday of this week the Village of Fowler broke ground for the construction of a replica of the Depot that was in their town for many years. It will be built on the site of the original depot.

Pool and Summer Programs set to begin June 20th

The City of St. Johns Recreation Department is offering a variety of pool and summer programs that will keep adults and children active all summer long.

Come to Eat and to Meet your Clinton County Historical Society

The CCHS Board, Archives and Paine-Gillam-Scott Museum volunteers would like to get to know you and share a little about what we do and try to answer any questions you may have.

Longtime Briggs Library staff member receives recognition

Marie Geller was awarded the 2016 Patron Services Award on May 5, 2016 in front of approximately 500 librarians at the Loleta Fyan Small and Rural Libraries Conference. The award is given at the bi-annual conference recognizing a librarian from a small or rural library who has made significant contribution to, and a positive impact on, library services to patrons through outstanding program(s) or services.

SJPD make arrest in thefts

The St. Johns Police Department recently arrested Justin McMahon, an 18 year old Detroit resident, for the July 4, 2015 theft of three zero-turn lawn mowers from Bee’s Sports and a van stolen from Bee’s Auto, both located in St. Johns. The arrest came from solid police work by officers from the St. Johns Police Department.

SJPS lauds retirees

St. Johns Public Schools would like to congratulate and express our deepest appreciation to this year’s retiring teachers. Congratulations to Mrs. Bernie Wagner – 38.5 years in SJPS, Mrs. Andrea Makarauskas – 30 years in SJPS, Mrs. Cindy Deveau – 22 years in SJPS (35 total years).

July

Oh Mi Organics opens downtown store

Oh Mi Organics Grand Opening last Saturday featured chocolate samples and prizes.

Charlie’s Gang 4-H Club supports CC 4-H endowment fund

A fund-raising bake sale by the Charlie’s Gang 4-H Club resulted in a mathematics lesson that will benefit all Clinton County 4-H’ers far into the future via the “Make the Match for Clinton County 4-H” endowment fund campaign.

Burning ban in effect for St. Johns area

The St. Johns Fire Department has issued a burning ban because of extremely dry conditions. This ban is for the department’s entire coverage area including the City of St. Johns, Bingham Township and the east half of Bengal Township.

Rare Concert in the Park

Motown Legend & Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famer Martha Reeves and The Vandellas, will be doing a very rare concert in St Johns, MI on Wednesday, July 13th, 2016 at the William E. Tennant Performance Shell within the St. Johns City Park at 7pm

Arts Council sponsors Spray Park mural

There is an exciting mural designed for the green part of the pool house building at the Spray Park…but the design is a secret. To solve the mystery, we need you to paint a portion of the Spray Park Mural.

Help make our Spray Park beautiful by painting your 5″x5″ piece at one of the listed painting events. For just $5 per tile, you can be a part of St Johns history.

Car show Cruise In is July 13

Next Wednesday July 13, the SJHS Auto Program is hosting the 46th Anniversary Cruise In from 5 – 9 PM in the high school parking lot.

Bomb threat at HIFCM found to be misunderstanding

On Saturday, July 9th, 2016 at 2:02 PM the St. Johns Police Department responded to a bomb threat at Hazel Findlay Country Manor, a long-term care nursing home. A call was received by an employee at Hazel Findlay indicating the possibility of a bomb.

Due to the vague threat and following the Hazel Findlay Bomb Threat Plan, the facility was searched by employees and three Police K-9 Bomb Dogs. No suspicious items were found on the property.

First Congregational Church holds prayer vigil

The tidal wave of murder, disorder and discord triggered our vigil this time. All through the day and night of Saturday and into Sunday’s worship service, people took a turn at praying by words, music, walking meditation, visual expression and other nonverbal forms.

4-H Youth Fair

August

Mint Festival Tournaments

It is that time of year again! 2016 St. Johns Mint Festival will be here before you know it! The CO-ED Kickball Tournament will be held on Saturday, August 13th and Sunday August 14th at the Main Field in St. Johns City Park.

St. Johns to participates in National Night Out

St. Johns area residents are invited to take part in our 23rd annual “National Night Out” event Tuesday, August 2, 2016, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the St Johns City Park. Bring the whole family out to get to know your neighbors and join forces against crime. We will have food and drinks, ice cream, inflatables, laser tag, a DJ, a water spray area, and giveaways – all free!

Minty Grand Marshals: Dennis and Pat Koenigsknecht

Being front and center isn’t a priority for Dennis and Pat Koenigsknecht, so helping lead the St. Johns Mint Festival Parade that begins at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, definitely takes them out of their comfort zone. Working behind the scenes as volunteers in a wide range of community organizations and service projects is more their style, and a key reason why the well-liked couple is being honored as the 2016 Mint Festival Grand Marshals.

Mint Festival, 2016 – an album

Briggs District Library Proposal passes

Yes 1,691 53.80%

No 1,452 46.20%

Random Notes – A lifetime of service is legacy of Bill Richards

by Rhonda Dedyne

It’s impossible to know how many people Bill Richards helped during a lifetime of service that involved a wide range of organizations across Clinton County and beyond its boundary lines. His passing August 17 leaves a void – but not really.

All those people Bill aided over the past decades are continuing to build up the structures he helped create: Community Resource Volunteers, Clinton Transit, Clinton County Arts Council and on and on and on. They are giving his words of encouragement, smiling his smile and emulating his always helping hands – the circle keeps going.

A story that published on Indy in March of 2015 came to mind yesterday when Guven Witteveen emailed the news of Bill’s death. I recalled his reaction at the surprise open house that was organized by friends and associates to recognize and honor his years of community service – to say he was surprised is an understatement.

We say with the Gospel writer, “Well done, good and faithful servant . . . enter into the joy of thy Lord.”

Rest in Peace.

Bellingar Packing moves to Hitching Post site

The Hitching Post is closing, but that doesn’t mean the building will be vacant for very long. Bellingar Packing is getting set to expand its meat and poultry food operation at the prime highway site.

Behind the scenes at Band Camp, 2016

September

His Cup Runneth Over receives $2,400 grant

Today His Cup Runneth over announced that it has received a grant of $2,400 through the “Feeding Those in Need” program, which aims to help feed those who are hungry or have food insecurity.

SJHS Hall of Fame inductees named

The inaugural class of inductees for the St. Johns High School Athletic Hall of Fame has been selected. This group, chosen by the Hall of Fame committee, includes individuals and teams that made significant contributions to the success of the school’s athletic program.

The inductees include: Jim Makarauskas, Paul Sternburgh, Beth Swears, the 1949, 1950 and 1951 football teams, the 1978-79 boys swim team, Dale Knight, Gina Mazzolini, Anne (Brocker) Pierson, Jenny (Poff) Pruett and Levi Rost.

Fowler Hosts The Vietnam Traveling Wall

by Maralyn Fink

On Friday, I came across the traveling wall in Fowler. The Wall arrived in Fowler and was set-up across from the VFW. On Saturday a Flag Raising Ceremony took place with an opening prayer and keynote speaker. Posting the flag at the Missing Man Table was also done.

October

Farmer in the Classroom

As a part of Ag Stem each grade level at Gateway is paired with a local farmer.

Two arraigned on Child Sexually Abusive Activity charges

According to Chief Kyle Knight, during the investigation of Plowman, it was determined that images taken with his phone that contained Child Sexually Abusive Material were transferred to the phones of Carol Boak, a 50 year old St. Johns resident, and Kenneth Lee Thelen, a 43 year old Fowler resident.

Senior Center To Hold Annual Rock-a-Thon

On Wednesday, October 13 the Clinton County Senior Center will hold their 14th Annual Rock-a-Thon. The proceeds from the event are used to pay the heat bills during the cold winter months.

Castle Groundbreaking Ceremony

by Maralyn Fink

It was a crisp morning on Friday October 21 for the ceremony, but all went off fine.

This was done for St. Johns’ newest community, Castle St. Johns. The independent living community is for those 55 and older.

St. Peter Fall Fest

The community is invited to join us at St. Peter Lutheran School on Friday, October 28th from 6-8 pm for the annual Fall Fest and Trunk-or-Treat.

November

Sister Act comes to SJHS

by Maralyn Fink

On Thursday I went to St. Johns High School to attend the dress rehearsal for the upcoming Drama Club play Sister Act.

Big Boy® To Honor Veterans with free breakfast

The St. Johns Big Boy® will be honoring area veterans with a free breakfast on Veteran’s Day.

Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner offered

The annual Community Thanksgiving dinner will be held in downtown St. Johns on Thanksgiving Day, November 24 at First Congregational Church. The meal is prepared by and for community members and everyone is welcome. Area churches, sponsors and volunteers make this event possible.

St. Johns Police Department receives good news

The St. Johns Police Department recently received two pieces of good news.

First, we were advised that we received a grant to help purchase new portable radios. Secondly, Officer Ben Helms, a 5-year member of the St. Johns Police Department, recently received a 2016 MADD Outstanding Officer Award at the 2016 MADD Lifesavers Award Luncheon.

Hospital reconfigures old entrance

Sparrow Clinton Hospital is constructing a new entry way for the MRI Scanner. This is located at the north end of the building where the old emergency room entrance was located.

December

14th Annual Christmas Festival December 3

The 14th Annual Christmas Festival, coordinated by the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce will be December 3 at the CC RESA Building (1013 S US 27 in St. Johns). This annual event will have something for the entire family.

Holiday Music Spectacular coming up Friday, December 9

The St. Johns Community Band presents the 2016 Holiday Music Spectacular on Friday, December 9, 2016 at the Wilson Center Auditorium. The program begins at 7:00pm. Admission is free. Scheduled to appear are the Vivo Contando Children’s Choir, the Mint City Singers and the St. Johns Community Band. Donations accepted for the Wilson Center Auditorium Renovation Project.

Paine-Gillam-Scott House Museum Old Fashioned Christmas

The Paine-Gillam-Scott House Museum invites you to Christmas at the Museum. The house has many Christmas related artifacts on display including the Carnival Glass punch set in the dining room. Fresh greens are throughout the house with a live tree decorated in the era of the house.

Mailing letters to Santa at St. Johns Depot

In the middle of getting ready for the holidays, don’t forget there is a great place for children to mail their letters to Santa down by the St. Johns Depot.

Festival of Lights Parade

courtesy of City of St. Johns on Facebook

Snowy crash kills Ovid teen

A car-truck crash happened in snowy conditions on Shepardsville Road between Kinley Road and Faragher Road in Ovid Township just before 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 11.

The southbound car driven by 59-year-old Ida Bontrager from Ovid lost control on the snow covered roads and slid sideways into the path of a northbound pickup truck, driven by a 34 year old man from Elsie.

Polar Express at the depot

The City of St. Johns Recreation Department hosted their second Christmas Event on Saturday, December 10, 2016.