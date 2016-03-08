Favorite Features of 2016

Here are some of the Features we really enjoyed in 2016.

Barry Bauer’s A Look Back

How Sweet It Is

Over 900 youngsters in the St. Johns School System are receiving their second dose of oral polio vaccine last week and this week. Friday morning school nurses Mrs. Gertrude Buehler (left) and Mrs. Princess Parker (right) concentrated on Swegles School in St. Johns where kindergarteners Jimmy Barrett, Stephanie Meyer, Brent LaBar, Michael Fettig and Jeff Brown are shown receiving their sugar cube and vaccine.

Looking on is the teacher, Mrs. Jean Gibson.

Merle H. Green Elevator Fire

This is the second photo from the Merle H. Green Co. elevator fire in the 400 block of N. Clinton Ave. in St. Johns. This building along with the Houghton Lumber Co. building, adjacent to the north, is long since gone.

Sealed Power Open House in 1968

Over 800 persons toured the St. Johns plant of Sealed Power Corp. last Thursday evening as the local division observed its 20th anniversary here. Guided and semi-guided tours of the plant were featured, capped with refreshments.

The 20th anniversary celebration is actually a misnomer. The 20th anniversary actually came two years ago, but the plant was in the midst of a huge expansion program and the official observance was delayed.

Lawrence G. Sexton, plant manager, expressed the company’s gratitude for the fine turnout and interest in the local plant.

Bates bore operator, Kenneth Cramer, explains the functions of the huge Sealed Power Corp. equipment to visitors touring the St. Johns plant last Thursday evening during an open house in observance of the firm’s 20th anniversary in St. Johns. The Bates bore turns the inside diameter of the piston-rings the firm makes, and this is about the half-way stage of the ring through the processing at St. Johns.

Lawrence Sexton left, plant manager of the St. Johns Division of Sealed Power Corp., chats with officials of the company during last Thursday evening’s open house observing the 20th anniversary of the plant in St. Johns. With Sexton are Warren Carter, vice-president for manufacturing;

Paul C. Johnson; chairman of the board of directors; and William Oliver, vice-president for industrial relations.

Sealed Power manufactures piston rings, pistons, cylinder sleeves and other related parts for the original equipment and replacement trades in the automotive field. Its annual sales are approximately $50 million.

The St. Johns Division of Sealed Power is devoted exclusively to the manufacture of piston rings, primarily for the larger engine builders of the country. The major share of the production here is shipped to General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler.

Since its establishment here, Sealed Power employment has increased from 35 to 232, and payrolls have increased 20-fold. The plant has had three major expansions, the last of which increased capacity by 75 per cent when completed in 1967.

Management personnel of the St. Johns division include Sexton as plant manager, Emil Flermoen as superintendent, Robert “Bob” Gill as personnel supervisor, Hugh Wallace as production and office supervisor, Charles Coletta as manufacturing engineer, Herman Bosma as plant engineer, Elston Hicks as maintenance foreman, Richard Wilson as process engineer, William Aldrich as tooling engineer, Stanley Smith as Inspection supervisor, Donald Messer as industrial engineer and Charles Rasdale as steel press engineer. Machine shop foremen include Dale Baker, Walter Baxter, Arden (Jack) Birdsley, John Fedewa, Charles Olson, Edgar Prowant, Stan Plaza and Roman Rademacher.

Sealed Power went through a couple of name changes; first they became Dana and currently is known as Mahle.

1912 North Ward Kindergarten

This photo was taken at North Ward Elementary School in 1912. The students are identified but the pencil writings are very faint. I know my Uncle Ellsworth Gillson is one of the students. – Tom Beechler

The chalkboard sign being held by one of the students looks like it says: St. Johns North Ward Kdgn.

The names on the back, as Tom describes, are illegible. A few do stand out, Dutch Eckert, Berthea Kasper, Harry Fields, Edith Fields, Helen Kasper, Glendon Fitzpatrick, Gaylord Corkins, Beatrice Heafty, and Ellsworth Gillson. Dutch Eckert was listed twice and I wonder if he was related to long time friend, Steve Eckert.

See whether you can read more of the names by clicking here.

The North Ward school building was replaced by Perrin Palmer which is also gone.

Gamble Store

The Gamble Store at 108 N. Clinton Ave. I’m not sure when this was taken but can guess by the cars it was sometime in the 1930s. There’s garland wrapped around the light pole on the right which indicates this was around the Christmas holidays.

Ray Osborn was at one time the manager/owner of the store but at this time I’m not sure who it was.

Located on the left was Hunt’s Drug Store.

[Editor’s note: Ray Osborn became the owner of the Gamble Store in 1928.]

1968 Soap Box Derby

This group of kids and Soap Box Derby cars lined up in front of the old Clinton County Courthouse are waiting their turn to make a run down Clinton Ave.

Noticeable in the photo are some of the cars in the rear that were propped up off the pavement. I don’t know if that was to prevent flat spots on the tires in hot weather or not.

Old No. 2, The Movie Star

Richard Rogers, a hostler on the Cadillac & Lake City Railway Co. steam train when it came through St. Johns last Friday, took 8-year-old Neal Heathman, son of Mr. and Mrs. Edward “Spud” Heathman, into the cab of the locomotive for a look around.

St. Johns had a rendezvous with the past for about half an hour Friday. The occasion was a switching stopover of an old steam locomotive being hauled to Chicago for the making of a United Artists movie, “Gaily, Gaily,” a story about Ben Hecht.

The old locomotive is the old No. 2,” owned by the Cadillac & Lake City Railroad and used as an excursion train during the summer months according to Richard Rogers, a “hostler” on the engine as it came through St. Johns, the railroad is leasing another old engine from a southern rail line to use while this one is making its movie debut. Starring with the locomotive in the movie will be Brian Keith, Melina Mercouri, Jack Kennedy, and Beau Bridges. “The engine will be used in Chicago, Milwaukee, and Galena, Ill, and the moviemakers are expected to finish with it in late August,” Rogers said.

“It will be in Detroit during September and October, and then the Cadillac & Lake City Railroad will get it back,” Rogers said, “Old No. 2 was built in 1912 and was one of the first locomotives to be built especially as an oil burner instead of using coal.” The engine belonged to a west coast lumber

company before it was acquired by the Cadillac and Lake City Railroad.

There were no large crowds to welcome the old engine to St. Johns, but there was a little knot of people around for the half an hour or so it was here.

Cameras were popular.

The locomotive and its tender were near the end of a dozen-car train heading west from Owosso. The train stopped in St. Johns to switch some of the other cars onto sidings.

Rogers explained his job as hostler was to take care of the engine while the crew was not working it. The locomotive kept steam up and made enough power to keep it from being a drag. It was in St. Johns about 1:30 p.m. Monday. Rogers said they were scheduled to be in Chicago Saturday evening.

The next stop for the old steam locomotive Friday was to be Ionia where the fire department was going to be ready to fill the train’s water requirements for the time being. It had gotten a fill of oil in Owosso.

This took place in the summer of 1968.

Come Blow Your Horn



Vicki Rowell, Wayne Hicks, Gene Livingston, Barbara Rann, Alyce Duski-Cramer and seated is Phil Anderson.

They were upstairs in what was then the E. F. Boron Co. building practicing their roles in the play, “Come Blow Your Horn.” This was Neil Simon’s first play on Broadway and was later made into a film starring Frank Sinatra.

Thanks to Gene and Carol Livingston for the information.

City Commission Meeting

Gerald “Jerry” Irrer, on the left, was a well known, well liked, local barber. He was also an antique dealer/collector. The story I remember most about him was the time a car was driven into his shop from the street and resulted in a remodeling job.

On the right is Rex Sirrine, local banker and father of the late Bob Sirrine who owned the Osgood Funeral Home.

One thing they had in common was they were both City Commissioners at the time of this 1968 photo.

Dr. Paul Stoller

This is a presentation between Dr. Paul Stoller and the two unidentified ladies on the left.

Dr. Stoller had a practice in Fowler before moving to St. Johns. His last office was located at 308 N. Mead St. He passed away at a young age of a heart attack.

Update: Thanks to one sharp-eyed reader we have the full story for you:

Kathleen Cornell (left), of rural St. Johns received a $500 scholarship from the Clinton County chapter of the National Foundation last week, and it was presented to her by Dr. P. F. Stoller, chairman of the scholarship

committee. Looking on is Mrs. Lyle Fenner, outgoing chairman of the chapter”

J. D. Robinson



Bob Pratt and J. D. Robinson

When a man becomes president of the Rotary Club, serves as postmaster, and has a variety of hobbies and other organizations to serve, he is what one might call a “busy man.” J. D. Robinson has been a member of the Rotary Club since 1952 and served as vice-president last year and is president this year. The club was organized originally in 1926 and the members meet every Tuesday noon at Walker’s Cafe. They have a present membership of 49.

Theme of the international organization is “Club, Community, Vocational and International Service.” Twice a year the men honor their wives at special dinners and the local group has been especially helpful to the youth of Clinton County. They also aid crippled children, send students abroad to further their college education, and annually sponsor a “Youth Talent Show” where students enter projects in science, arts, and crafts. This year they will help sponsor the 4th of July celebration at the city park and they recently served on the city street clean-up.

To join the club one must be sponsored by a club member, and if his classification can be cleared, the last requirement is approval of the club members. The club requires 90 per cent attendance at all meetings.

Other officers of the club this year are: Bruce Fowler, vice president; Dwane Wirick, secretary; and Ken Munger, treasurer. The board of directors includes: Fowler, Jim McKenzie, and Paul Nobis for one-year terms and Roy Briggs, Don White, Stanley Cowan and John Rumbaugh for two-year terms.

Robinson has been employed at the post office for 28 years, beginning as sub-clerk and carrier. He has served as postmaster for the past ten years. He lives at R-3, St. Johns, and his family includes his wife Erma, one daughter, Jean Martin of St. Johns, two step-daughters, Sharon Huggett of Marlette, and Barbara Waggoner, a senior at the University of Michigan, and six grandchildren. Camping is their favorite hobby and they belong to the “Starcraft Campers Club.” Photography and stamp collecting are other interests, but Robinson has little time to pursue either in depth.

J. D. has lived in Clinton County since he was 4 years old, is a veteran of the Air Force (serving during World War II), a member of the American Legion, and serves on the executive board of the United Methodist Church in St. Johns. He’s also a member of the National League of Postmasters, the National Association of Postmasters and is presently serving as area director of the seventh district.

Robinson says the outstanding memories he has on his career at the office is the big fire they had in July 1962 that caused extensive damage throughout the building. The post office now has 27 employees, three supervisors, six rural carriers, five city carriers and one city auxiliary carrier. They serve 1,927 deliveries on the rural routes and make 2,735 daily stops in the city, for a total service to approximately 15,000 residents per day.

Another interesting item about Robinson is his name. J. D. is all there is to it and people are constantly telling him they want his complete name and not just his initials.

This article is from 1969.

Muriel Gilson and Friends



Maureen Russell (Lyle) Canum, Edith Russell, and Muriel Gilson

Shown in this photo are Maureen and Edith Russell, daughter and wife of Dr. Sherwood Ross Russell who was Chief of Staff at Clinton Memorial Hospital. Muriel was a well known St. Johns personality and worked as Dr. Russell’s nurse.

Muriel, Dr. Russell, and Mrs. Edith Russell have since passed away.

Letters – Reader has questions about the Sugar Bowl

Nearly 20 years ago my husband and I had occasion to be in St Johns. We found the “main street” charming and took a walk down it.

We came across a storefront which looked to have been a candy or ice cream parlor from the turn of the century. A counter, display cases and table and chairs were left seemingly as they would have been over 100 years ago. It was absolutely beautiful. We were curious about the place but as we lived out state we never did find out what it was or what had become of it.

Upon learning that my niece will soon be taking a position that is located in St Johns, it revived our memory of that quaint place.

Does anyone in your organization have an idea what this place was, what it was called or what became of it?

Random Notes – Hitching Post Restaurant to close August 10

By Rhonda Dedyne

When the Hitching Post Restaurant closes its doors on August 10, owner Shirley Henning says it will be “a day like every other day here – no special farewell celebration.” That may be true, but odds are good there will be a few tears shed along with lots of happy laughter as memories are exchanged from the past 53 years that Shirley and her family have operated the business on BR-127, a few miles north of St. Johns.

There’s no way of knowing how many satisfied customers have enjoyed the restaurant’s good food and conversation over the years, although Hitching Post “regulars” like Wanda Lockwood and Dixie Lee Kosloski believe it must be “many, many thousand.”

“Everybody knows the Hitching Post as a welcoming place where the food is great, the wait-staff is the best and the coffee is always on,” Lockwood says with a laugh while Kosloski smiles in agreement as they enjoy a cup of afternoon java with regulars and groups of travelers headed to or from Michigan’s “Up North” on family vacations.

Those vacationers will miss the Hitching Post as much as area residents. A multi-generational family from Detroit is a prime example. The group was saddened to learn this would be the final time the restaurant would be part of their vacation itinerary, Henning says. “They’ve been stopping to eat for years and the grandfather wanted to have the family’s picture taken when they were here recently so we did that for them.”

Travelers on the major north-south highway have been part of the Hitching Post’s history for more than a century. The original building was located slightly north and closer to the highway. That was torn down and the existing building was constructed in 1994 after Henning purchased the business from her father in 1981. “My dad, Richard Clandening, bought the business in 1963,” Henning says about her father who relocated to the St. Johns area from Fowlerville. “I was 12 years old when he and I moved here, so I’ve basically grown up in the business.”

The Hitching Post’s reputation revolves around a family-friendly menu where omelets and skillet meals are served all day, not just for breakfast. “Those are certainly among the favorites of our customers. I have no idea how many thousands of omelets and skillets we’ve served total,” Henning says.

Ditto for the number of people that have been employed there over the years. “We’ve been fortunate to have so many great people working here – some for more than 20 years – and I will truly miss them,” the owner says, citing one person as being particularly important. “My daughter, Melissa, grew up in the business like I did, and I’m so thankful for her help. It’s been special working with her.”



Shirley Henning and two members of the Hitching Post “family,” Robin Sample and Kristal Davis, are getting ready to say farewell to a St. Johns area restaurant landmark.

Henning’s employment of area residents and positive impact on the overall area has not gone unnoticed by Hitching Post patrons like Kosloski. “Shirley has done a lot for many people – she’s the best.”

Henning returns the compliment, thanking customers for their support and patronage. Still, after being on call seven days a week for all those years she’s ready for the next stage in life. “My husband Mike and I will probably travel a bit, but we don’t know for sure exactly what we will do. It will be a change for sure. We will miss our customers and our employees. We are like a family here.”

Jean Martin’s Now and Then

Beyond the Lilacs

It’s that time of year again on Mackinac Island, the time when that special blend of lilacs, fudge and horse manure tell us that it is Lilac Time.

But off Main Street, away from the hordes of tourists and school groups, there is another Mackinac Island. Up in the middle of the Island we can find the newly-restored Ft. Holmes that opened last fall. The old standards, Sugarloaf and Arch Rock, still stand and wait for those who have the gumption to look for more than fudge and trinkets.

Don’t want to climb up that first daunting hill? We recommend that you take a taxi. Have them take you to Fort Michilimacinac or the cemeteries. You will have a nice carriage ride; and half the work, the really difficult half, is done for you. You could even choose to walk back to town along the East Bluff and enjoy some spectacular views that those who are stuck on the main drag would never dream existed.

Chad Rehmann diversifies

Over the years we have grown accustomed to telling you about movies and television shows that Chad Rehmann has scored. Now we learn that he is also composting contemporary music for the concert hall.

Here is an excerpt of a new piece that has premiered at South Dakota State University last month. It will be published by Bachovich this summer.

The son of Gery and Sheila Rehmann of St. Johns, Chad is a graduate of St. Johns High School (1999) and Michigan State University (2003). He currently lives in Los Angeles with his wife Kari (Wieber) and three children.

Purely Michigan in Auburn Hills

Barry saw his first robin this week.

In completely unrelated news . . .

It seemed like it was finally safe to take a short road trip to Great Lakes Crossing and the Sea Life Aquarium in Auburn Hills.

It might take 3 or 4 days to do a really thorough job of a visit like this; but by following a 3-year-old around we were able to accomplish the whole thing in about 4 or 5 hours.

Maralyn’s Back in the Day

Central School

The first school in St Johns was held in 1855. Two years later the school district was organized and land donated at the corner of Walker and Mead for a schoolhouse. Because of dissatisfaction over the site due to bears and other wild animals frequenting the area, land was purchased from Alonzo Plumstead and a building erected in 1865. After it burned in 1885, Central High School was built on the same site the next year.

At one time this building housed grades 1-12 and County Normal Teacher training school. The Class of 1909 had a total of 20 students, 7 male and 13 female classmates. In 1925 the high school was moved to the Rodney B. Wilson building for grades 9-12.



The students of Central School in 1910

This brings me to the time in 1946 when my mother told me I had to start kindergarten. What? I thought I was doing just fine the way things were. I was not looking forward to leaving my home where all “my things” were to go to that building.

The day finally came, and my mother walked me to the school one-half block away to meet my teacher, Martha Duffer. All of these kids were in the room, staring at each other.

With my lips quivering and a tear running down my face, I met Miss Duffer. She assured the group we would be fine and that we would have snacks, games and would even have a rest period for only half the day. Hmm, snacks, okay I can do this.

I looked around for my mother, and she was gone along with the other mothers. Well, I don’t live far, I thought. Maybe if I didn’t really like it I could just leave like my mother did.

In later years during war time, a tower was constructed on the flat roof part which was made into a Civil Air Patrol lookout and volunteers donated their time with binoculars for any suspicious activity. My Uncle Art Halfmann was one of the volunteers.

City Park Pool

In 1916 the city of St Johns spent $6,000 to purchase sixty wooded acres on the west side of town, part of “Emmons Woods,” for the purpose of creating a park. In the 1930’s a band shell, picnic pavilion, football field, comfort stations, and a caretaker’s home were added. Bricks from the abandoned local factories were reused for these structures.

The Veterans Memorial pool on the north side of the St Johns City Park was dedicated on August 14, 1950,to honor the veterans of World War II. Several recent gravel pit drownings had prompted the community to support the construction of a safe swimming facility. Unfortunately the pool was closed after the 2009 season.

Back in the day opening day at the swimming pool was an anticipated happening among towns people – and also the kids of our community. Jean and I frequently were in that pool, at a cost of 10 cents per visit. Boy, was it crowded.

There were rules. You had to shower inside before going into the water; and when you came out of the shower, feet were also inspected. I remember getting “brave enough” to go into the deep end or jump off the diving board.

Afterwords we walked up to the house where Squeak Hyler and his wife lived and ran the concession stand. If you had pennies you could by a lot of candy, gum and other things.

A great ending to our day. Thankfully we didn’t live far from the park so we could walk or ride our bikes.

Just another great memory from back in the day!

Maralyn Fink’s Remember When?

Clark & Hulse Clothing Store

Charles A. Hulse started Hulse Brothers about 1870. The store was located 215 N. Clinton St back in the day.



Ray Trempter, Harry Hulse, R.G. Clark and Guy Eaegle

Harry Hulse was associated with Clark & Hulse Men’s Clothing Store for more than 40 years. R.G. Clark became a partner succeeding his father, Robert S. Clark in the business in 1935.

Harry Hulse died on May 10, 1960. Both gentlemen were customer orientated and very nice gentlemen. Customers were their top priority. There was a huge assortment of shirts, ties, dress-wear, casual, shoes and hats that their store provided and I believe that men’s suits were their pride and joy.

Mr. Clark lived at 200 W. Cass St while Mr. Hulse lived at 605 E. Cass St.

Jean reminded me that her mother had taken her to that store to get a man’s shirt and black tie for her Jr. High band uniform. Mr. Jilka did not want girls blouses but men’s stiff colors so that their ties would look right.

Oh, for the good ole days.

MacKinnon and Son Dry Goods

I remember this store back in my day located next to the Hick’s Clothing Store. What I thought was neat is that it had a stairway leading up to partial second floor. I wondered if they would let me slide down that banister. My mother said don’t even try it. Where was her sense of humor?

The store sold women’s clothing, dresses, blouses, skirts etc and probably some under things. Material for the sewers around was a delight for them to shop.

Edward and Fraser MacKinnon

I remember Fraser MacKinnon who was well liked and always greeted his customers when they came in.

My mother purchased clothing there for herself and probably my sister and me. I was still buying there in the middle 60s to into the 70s.

It is sad for me to think back to the day and compare it to what we have now. I only wish that everyone would have had the chance to really experience that period and hold it dear as I still do.

Today the store is Nicole’s Beauty Salon and Spa and the character inside remains as it was Back In The Day.