Transitions

Obituaries

Sharyl Ann Powers

Sharyl Ann Powers, 74, of Grand Ledge passed away December 28, 2016. She was born September 24, 1942 in Lansing, the daughter of the late Paul and Florence (Bigelow) Bauer. She was a 1961 graduate of Rodney B. Wilson High School in St. Johns. She was the consummate nurse during her 45 years of working. Sharyl was a loving and caring person who loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling with her friends. Sharyl will be missed by all who knew her.

Surviving are husband of 48 years, Harry; son Craig (Stanlyn) Powers; grandchildren, Hailey, Brayden, Allyson, and Kiley; brothers, Darwin Beaufore; Richard Bauer; Barry (Betty) Bauer; Douglas Bauer; and sisters, Elyse (Dick) Fogel; sisters-in-law Aggie Beaufore and Jerry Ann Beaufore. Sharyl was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Wayne and Lynn and sister Coleen.

There will be no services.

The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, Lansing Chapel.

Eugene Whitford

Eugene Whitford of Ashley, MI was born to Richard and Lula (Pearson) Whitford on December 21, 1916 in Gratiot County, MI. He lived in that area his entire life and his ancestors were the first Anglo settlers in that township about a mile from where he lived his entire life. Gene died on December 26, 2016, five days after his 100th birthday. He left his family and friends an excellent example of living a full life of integrity and love.

Gene had a sister, Elizabeth and brother, Olin who predeceased him in death. Gene married Dorothy Slagell on December 4, 1937 and they were married for 78 years when she died this past March. Together they farmed, as they would say, “Not for a living, but as a way of life.” Gene loved farming from his childhood until his death. Together Gene and Dorothy raised four children on their farm, Son, Leslie and his children, Jose, Luanne and Kelly; daughter Barbara Elaine Slagell (Gene) and their children, Faith and Steve, daughter-in-law, Judy and her children, Marianne, Kristi, Tim and Jeff, and son Eldon (Ann) and their children, Angi, Michelle and Josh. Gene and Dorothy have 20 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren. Son Gary and Daughter-in-law, Marilyn preceded him in death. Gene lived his life for his wife and children and their families.

He loved to have children around him and was especially remembered by those children for his quiet sense of humor. He openly offered friendship to anyone who would reciprocate and was an integral part of his community. Gene was greatly respected as a person who always did his own thinking and a person of very high ethics and his quiet humility. Gene held many jobs o provide for his family including, farming, truck driving, tractor mechanic, fertilizer sales to other farmers, welding for farm implement builders and building experimental farm equipment for Michigan State University, commercial hay bailing until he got his arm in his bailer and was a rural mail carrier.

The family will receive friends and relatives at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns on Thursday, December 29th from 3 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Bethel Mennonite Church, Ashley, MI where he was a member, on Friday, December 30, 2016 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Steve Slagell, his grandson, officiating. Burial will be at Collier Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s favorite charity.

Lance Parmelee

Lance Parmelee, 58, of Bellaire MI passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2016.

He was born on November 22, 1958 and was the son of Floyd and Maxine Parmelee.

He was a graduate of St. Johns High School. He last worked for Shanty Creek Resorts.

Marriage licenses filed the week of December 19, 2016

Mark Ryan Beard, 36 of East Lansing and Alexandra Yuryevna Polovinka, 31 of East Lansing

Randy Lee Johnston III, 19 of Maple Rapids and BreAnna Jeanne Deming, 19 of Bannister

Divorce decrees filed the week of December 12, 2016

Spagnuolo, Natasha J and Matthew A

Smith, Alyssa and Andrew

Dethlefsen, Barbara L and Kirk Owen

Thelen, Daniel Harold, Jr and Debrah Sue

Bolles, Angela Marie and Gregory Miles

Muladore, Andrew J and Meghan K

Allshouse, Jeffrey Scott and Wendy Darlene

Collins, John Morrey, Jr. and Mary Carol

Burns, Katherine S and Cory D

Sproul, Sarah Kee and Michael James