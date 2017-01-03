St. Johns Independent

It’s over: The City began curbside pickup of Christmas trees on January 3.
SCH honors local Nurse with DAISY Award
Announcing a New Toastmasters Club to form in St. Johns
Habitat features volunteer
Wanted: New Voices
AHA applauds Lt. Gov. Calley for signing CPR in Schools bill
LAFCU fundraising efforts net more than $20,000 for United Way
Moolenaar Named to Appropriations Committee
Food distribution scheduled January 12
Biddy Basketball coming up
Kids Power Karate
Communicating with Farmers under Stress
Spring Arbor University Fall Dean’s List
An Early Childhood Training Series
Briggs District Library News
Language Development, how young children acquire language
CASA Volunteer Advocates Needed
Back to a chilly normal – an album
This week’s Mystery Photo
A Look Back – Exchange Student September, 1968
Benny and Jessie’s Pet Info – Can Dogs Get Depressed?
Maralyn’s Did You Know? – Cat food recall
Maralyn’s Pet Corner – Keeping Odor Away With a Clean Litter Box
Obituaries – Dennis Martin Fox, Linda K. Myers, Nancy L. Chmiko, Dilynn Goodknecht, Curtis Jordan Feldpausch
Marriage licenses filed the week of January 3, 2017