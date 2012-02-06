Moolenaar Named to Appropriations Committee

Today, Congressman John Moolenaar (R-Midland) was named to the House Appropriations Committee.

He is the first member from Michigan to be a member of the committee since 2011 and the first Michigan Republican to serve on the committee since 2009.

The Appropriations Committee and its twelve subcommittees are responsible for writing the twelve funding bills that formally set the spending levels for every department, agency and program in the federal budget.

“Oversight of government spending is an important responsibility and one that I take very seriously. I will fight to make sure government uses taxpayer dollars wisely, stays within its means, and is accountable to the needs of Michigan’s hardworking families. I look forward to working with the members of the committee on addressing the priorities of our country,” said Moolenaar.

“We have a historic opportunity to change the size and scope of our government and I look forward to working with Congressman Moolenaar on rigorous oversight that will make every dollar count,” said House Appropriations Committee Chairman Rodney Frelinghuysen.

Moolenaar previously served as the vice-chair of the Appropriations Committee in the Michigan Senate, where he was chairman of the Subcommittee on Community Health. He was also chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on K-12 Education in the Michigan House.

The Clinton County Open Food Distribution Project distributes food for Clinton County families in need on the second Thursday of each month at the Bath Community Center, 5959 Park Lake Road in Bath.

The next distribution date is Thursday, January 12.

Registration for distribution takes place at 8 a.m. on the site. Distribution begins around 9 a.m. and continues for approximately one hour. Participants are asked to bring their own boxes, bags, containers, wheeled carts or wagons.

Those who can benefit from this service include senior citizens on fixed incomes, families and individuals with limited incomes or working minimum wage jobs as well as those who must choose between purchasing groceries or fulfilling medical needs. Each family receives $50 to $65 worth of food.

Call Clinton Transit at 989.224.8127 or 800.800.5938 for transportation assistance. Requests for transport must be made by 2 p.m. the day before an event.

The distribution serves more than 100 families each month, so financial contributions to benefit the project are welcome.

For more information about sponsorship, donations and volunteer opportunities or future distribution dates, call the Sparrow Clinton Hospital Foundation at 989.227.3333.

Biddy Basketball coming up

The City of St. Johns Recreation Department 2017 K-2nd Little Hoopsters Basketball Program (Biddy Basketball) will introduce children the game of basketball.

This program is meant to be a positive introduction to the game of basketball for first year players and a skill sharpening opportunity for returning players. Kids will be divided up into teams, so they can start to learn how to play as a team, and show what they have learned throughout the teaching process.

Each participant who pre-registers will receive a t-shirt, certificate, and individual award. The program will be on Saturdays starting February 11 through March 18 starting at 9:00am until around 1:15 pm, depending on the number of teams.

Registrations for all activities are available at the City Offices and website at www.ci.saint-johns.mi.us. Call the City of St. Johns Recreation Department at 224-8944 ext. 284 or email bblackmon@ci.saint-johns.mi.us for additional information.

The City of St. Johns Recreation Department is accepting registrations for Kids Power Karate. The six week class is designed for boys and girls, ages 5-12 years old who want to learn discipline, self-defense, and have fun.

Classes will be held on Mondays starting January 23rd, with location still to be determined. The cost is $40.00 for St. Johns City Residents and $45 for non- City Residents.

The deadline for registration is January 20, 2017. No drop-ins will be allowed. At the conclusion of the class, your children will have the opportunity to test for their first color belt.

Registrations forms are available at the City Offices and website at http://cityofstjohnsmi.com/Departme…/ParksandRecreation.aspx. Call the City of St. Johns Recreation Department at 224-8944 ext. 227 or email bblackmon@ci.saint-johns.mi.us for additional information.

MSU Extension (msue.anr.msu.edu) has developed a workshop specially designed for people who work with agricultural producers and farm families who want to know more about managing farm-related stress and learn ways to approach and communicate with those in need. A workshop is being offered in Clinton County on January 20th, 2016 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm (lunch included) at the Agroliquid Building 3055 W. M-21 St. Johns, MI 48879.

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (www.cdc.gov/niosh) recently examined 130 occupations and found laborers and farm owners had the highest rate of deaths due to stress-related conditions like heart and artery disease, hypertension, ulcers and nervous disorder. It is important to know how to manage stress levels and to reduce the effects of unwanted stress. Too much stress can make a person more accident-prone. This is why it is important to identify common stressors, recognize the symptoms of stress and manage stress. By doing these three things, you will make the work place safer.

Stress is a normal emotional response to the demands of life. Everyone experiences it, and the results vary in intensity from being in a foul mood to more complicated illnesses. In fact, it is estimated by Family Development Resources, Inc. (www.nurturingparenting.com) that 75 percent to 90 percent of all illnesses are stress related.

Over the last year it has been difficult for farm families in Michigan. Many are experiencing financial and emotional stress as a result. There are several signs or symptoms when a farm family may be in need of help. These signs can be observed by friends, extended family members, neighbors, milk haulers, veterinarians, clergy persons, school personnel or health and human service workers.

This is a Free event but please RSVP using the web address below as space is limited.

events.anr.msu.edu/ManagingFarmStressClinton16

MSU Extension Educators will be discussing the present agricultural market situation with an overview of how this has affected a farm’s financial situation and cash flow, communicating with farmers in financial distress and the detrimental impact of stress on our body and state of mind, providing information on how to recognize some of the warning signs of depression, self-harm and mental illness.

To find another upcoming workshop in your area or arrange for a workshop to be delivered at your organization or business, contact Suzanne Pish; pishs@anr.msu.edu also visit msue.anr.msu.edu/managingfarmstress

Spring Arbor University Fall Dean’s List

DeWitt: Rebekah Carter, a psychology major. Rebekah is the daughter of Chris and Emily Carter.

DeWitt:Nathan Foddrill, an actuarial science major. Nathan is the son of Brian and Julie Foddrill.

Elsie: Pierce Nichols, a business administration major.

Fowler: Lauren LaVoie, a music major. Lauren is the daughter of Doug and Melissa LaVoie.

An Early Childhood Training Series: Literacy in the Early Childhood Classroom

Do you want to deepen your knowledge of emergent language and literacy Practices? Clinton County MSU Extension and St. Peters Lutheran Church and School will be partnering to offer a 10 hour training series focused on the implementation of strong language and literacy practices in early childhood classrooms.

This series, geared towards early childhood teachers (infant – Pre-K), will be held on Saturdays from 9:00 – 11:30 a.m. at St. Peters Lutheran Church and School (8990 Church Rd.) in St. Johns. Please call Clinton County MSU Extension at 989-224-5228 or Tina Gust with St. Peters Lutheran Church and School at 989-224-3178. This workshop is free; attend one session or all four. Topics and dates are as follows:

January 28, 2017 Oral Language, Extended Conversations and Home-School Connections

February 4, 2017 Phonological Awareness and Alphabet Knowledge

February 18, 2017 Reading, Books for Learning and Building Vocabulary

March 4, 2017 Emergent Writing and Environmental Print

Briggs District Library News

Pre-Reader Program – Shake It “Up!” Registration is open for this upbeat program for children ages 4 thru 6 years old. We will enjoy stories, music, and some very creative movement! This 6 week session will be on Thursday evenings, 6:30-7pm and runs January 12th through February 16th, 6:30-7pm. We’re going to “Move It Move It”

Container Garden – During this new program participants will hear from a woman who makes container gardens, also known as Fairy Gardens. The first two sessions offered will be a basics workshop where participants will learn about and put together their own containers for their miniature gardens. These two sessions will take place on Monday, January 23rd and Monday, January 30th. One of these two sessions must be attended to come to any following workshops. Sessions three and four will take place on Monday, February 6th and Monday, February 13th. At these sessions participants will build up there miniature gardens with furniture, stepping stones, wire arches, etc. All of the sessions will take place from 6:30- 7:45 p.m. This program is for adults and for children ages 8 and up who attend with an adult. More information about types of containers and suggested materials are available on our website. Registration for this free program is required and is now available.

Bookaholics Book Club – Start the New Year off right by reading a great book! The January selection of the Bookaholics is My Grandmother Asked Me To Tell You She’s Sorry by Fredrik Backman, a charming, warmhearted novel about a young girl whose grandmother dies and leaves behind a series of letters, sending her on a journey that brings to life the world of her grandmother’s fairy tales. It is a story about life and death and an ode to one of the most important human rights: the right to be different. Copies of the book are now available. The Bookaholics is an open club, and is always accepting new members, so all are invited to join us when we meet next on Thursday, January 19 at 6:30p.m.

Lap-sit Storytime “Busy with Family, Friends & More” – Children ages 12 to 24 months with adult participation are invited to enjoy story-time sessions on Friday mornings 10:30-11am, February 17th-March 24th or Monday evenings 6:30-7pm, February 20th – March 27th. We will share age appropriate stories, fun creative movement, music and learn simple signs (sign language). Registration is required and opens Friday, January 20, 2017. This program is a great way for very young children to socialize with each other in a fun and casual environment.

Chapter Chatter: Here’s Looking at YOU! We will be sharing a chapter book over the course of 4 weeks.There will be Googly Eye Crafts, Googly Eye Snacks and Extra Googly Eye Fun! This program is for ages 6 to 8 years (independent listeners)We hope you can join us on Thursday evenings, 7- 745pm, February 23rd thru March 16th. Registration is required & opens: Thursday, January 26th.

Kids, Cartoons, & Crafts – Children ages 5-9 are invited to join us for a special Valentine’s Day movie program! On Tuesday, February 7 we will watch selections from Bugs Bunny’s Cupid Capers, create a related craft, and enjoy a snack. Registration is required and opens Tuesday, January 10.

Toddler Storytime – “Calling All You Little Monsters” – Ages 2-3 with adult participation. Wednesday mornings, 10:30-11 am, February 1st – February 22nd (4 week session). Registration for this free program is required and is now available.

******

An Early Childhood Training: Language Development, how young children acquire language and communication skills

The most intensive period of speech, language and communication development is during the first 3 years of life, when the brain is developing and maturing. Come and learn about the typical development of language and communication and how you can support these essential skills in young children. During this hands on training we will define language and communication, identify developmental stages and barriers to development. In addition we will discuss strategies to encourage development.

This workshop is offered by MSU Extension for interested parents, child care providers, and preschool teachers on January 24, 2017, from 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm, at the Gratiot County MSU Extension Office (219 N. State St.) in Alma. Please register in advance at www.events.anr.msu.edu/languagedevelopmentalma17 or 989-224-5241. This workshop is free for parents or $10 for child care providers who need hours for licensing.

CASA Volunteer Advocates Needed

CASA-The Voice for Clinton County’s Children is currently accepting applications for our next CASA Volunteer Advocate Training.

Those interested in serving as a CASA Advocate must submit a volunteer application, completely pass a criminal and personal background check, and participate in our 30-hour pre-service training.

Applicants should have ample time to visit their appointed child every 7 to 10 days (activities during visits may include playing games, playing outside, helping with homework, coloring, etc.). Our program continues to work toward our goal of having enough CASA Advocates for every Clinton County child who is in foster care.

For more information, please visit our website ClintonCountyCASA.org or contact our office at clintoncountycasa@gmail.com or 517-599-7145.