Transitions

Obituaries

Dennis Martin Fox

Dennis Martin Fox passed away on January 4, 2017 in St. Johns where he has resided for 60 years. Dennis was born in Fowler, MI on October 1, 1929 to Martin and Matilda (Thelen) Fox. He retired from sales after 37 years and was a member of the St. Joseph Parish and the St. Johns Lions Club. He cherished his family and doted on his eight grandchildren. Family weeks at Little Glen Lake and the many walking trips to the ice cream store to treat the grandchildren were special times.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Romilda (Millie) Simon, children, Anne Fox, Tim (Mary) Fox, Greg (Kathleen) Fox and Erin (Jeff) Hackett, eight grandchildren, Theresa (Jimmy) Dunn, Laura Fox, Madeline, Griffin and Stephen Fox, Ellen (Grant Cook), Benjamin and Elizabeth Hackett and sister-n-law, Elaine Fox. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Grace Kaulfuss, Joan Becker and brother Gerald M. Fox.

Mass of Christina Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Johns on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Fr. Michael Williams officiating. The family will receive friends and relatives at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home on Friday, January 6, 2017 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm till 8:00 pm, with Prayer Service at 7:00 pm. Rite of Committal will follow at the Holy Trinity Cemetery, Fowler. MI.

Linda K. Myers

Linda K. Myers, 62 of Fowler, MI passed away on January 3, 2017 at her home. Linda was born on November 18, 1954 in Carson City, MI the daughter of Donald and Edna (Snyder) Falor. She graduated from Fowler High School in 1973 and was working as a medical transcriptionist at Clinton County Medical Center. Linda loved her family and having her grandchildren around her.

Survivors are her children, Adam (Kristina) Myers, of Fowler and Nicole and Tim Weiler of Lakeview, MI. Her parents of Fowler, grandchildren, Baylee Myers, Roran and Kayson Weiler; brothers, Steven (Missy) Falor of Ovid and Gary Falor of Fowler and everal nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends and relatives at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home on Friday, January 6, 2017, 3-8 PM.

Nancy L. Chmiko

Nancy L. Chmiko died Sunday, January 1, 2017 at the age of 81. She was born February 26, 1935 in Gratiot County, MI the daughter of Ralph and Margaret (Hummel) Saurbek. Nancy was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and volunteered at St. Vincent DePaul. For several years she was an elementary school aide for the St. Johns Public Schools. On October 8, 1955 she married John Chmiko and he survives her.

Also surviving are four daughters, Lori Ann (Matthew) Smith of Ovid, Suzanne (Tom) Korkoske of Williamston, Tina Stevens of Delaware, OH and Amy (Drew) Sutton of Grand Rapids; one son, John M. Chmiko Jr.; ten grandchildren; three great grandchildren and a brother, William (Patricia) Saurbek of St. Johns. She was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Saurbek and a sister, Sally Hettler.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 AM Thursday, January 5, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church 109 Linden, St. Johns with Rev. Fr. Michael Williams as Celebrant. Rite of Committal will follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 PM Wednesday at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home. A Rosary will be prayed at 7:00 PM Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to St. Vincent DePaul.

Dilynn Goodknecht

Our beautiful daughter, Dilynn Raeann Goodknecht passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor. In one short week, our precious girl showed us so much strength and fight and we are all so grateful to have been able to love her. She was born December 27, 2016 in Ann Arbor, MI the daughter of Christopher Goodknecht and Marcy Powelson.

Moving forward to cherish memories of her are her parents, Christopher and Marcy; a brother Brantley; grandparents, Mike and Connie Goodknecht, Diane and Fred Gibbs, Dennis and Mary Powelson and Julie and Mike Beeson; great grandparents, Bernard and Helen Goodknecht, Martha Powelson and Edith Hayner and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 noon on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Pilgrim United Methodist Church 2965 W. Parks Rd. St. Johns with Pastor Andy Croel officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends Saturday, 10:00 AM until service time at the church. Contributions made, will be used to provide a living memorial in memory of Dilynn. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.

Curtis Jordan Feldpausch

Curtis Jordan Feldpausch died unexpectedly Friday, December 30, 2016 at the age of 22. He was born August 13, 1994 in Lansing, MI the son of Steve and Eileen (Koenigsknecht) Feldpausch. Curtis earned his Associate’s Degree from New Tribes Bible Institute and was working as a welder and fabricator for Schneider Fabrication in St. Johns. Curtis was a loving husband and had a great appreciation for the outdoors and loved to hunt and fish. Above all Curtis found his joy in Christ. He believed he was fearfully and wonderfully made by His Holy Maker, and served Him to the finish line. On August 8, 2015 he married his bride, Rachael, who looks forward to seeing him in heaven one day.

Also waiting to see him again are his parents, Steve and Eileen Feldpausch; in-laws, Bruce and Michele Hill; six brothers, Matt and Carma, Nathan, Bryan and Trisha, Joshua and Lindsey, Andrew and Paige and Benjamin Feldpausch; four sisters, Annie Feldpausch, Elizabeth and Andrew Davis, Lydia and Phil Burkhart and Natalie Feldpausch; sister-in-law, Kelsey and Tom Edwards; brother-in-law, Bradley Hill and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00 PM Thursday, January 5, 2017 at First Baptist Church 512 S. US 27 St. Johns with Pastor Tim Knaus officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends 2:00 to 8:00 PM Wednesday January 4, 2017 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns and from 4:00 PM until service time Thursday at the church. Donations can be made through the YouCaring page: https://www.youcaring.com/CurtisFeldpauschMemorial or the Curtis Feldpausch Memorial Fund at First Merit Bank 200 W. Higham St. Johns, M 48879.

Marriage licenses filed the week of January 3, 2017

Ross Jacob Wilkie, 22 of St. Johns and Alisha Marie Flinton, 23 of St. Johns

Gerardo Gonzalez Ramirez, 41 of St. Johns and Silvia Gerardo Alamillo, 40 of St. Johns