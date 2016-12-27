St. Johns Independent





VOD: Senior Division winners for VFW Post 4113 are Abby Murray (second), Trevor Loznak, third, Julia Fox, first. Also pictured Larry Varney, Bob Etherton, Joe Martinez, Hunter DeSander.

