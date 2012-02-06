Aqua Therapy/ Lap Swim

The City of St Johns Aqua Therapy/ Lap Swim will take place on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. They also offer a morning/evening Lap Swim from 5:00 am to 6:00 am on Tuesday and Thursday, 8:15 pm to 9:15 pm on Monday and Wednesday.

The cost is $5 per visit or you can purchase a pass for $50 dollars which is good for 12 visits.

Open Swim will be on Monday and Wednesday nights from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm, the cost is $4 for adults; $3 for children; and a $10 family rate.

All activities take place at the St. Johns High School pool. If you have any further question you can contact Bill Schafer at (989)224-8944 ext. 227 or email bschafer@ci.saint-johns.mi.us.

Ben Glardon joins Baker College board of regents

Baker College’s Owosso campus has announced the appointment of Ben Glardon to its board of regents effective January 1, 2017.

“Ben has a wealth of insight into our community, gleaned from years of successful experience in business, as a former state representative, and in community service,” said Aaron J. Maike, Baker College of Owosso president. “His input and expertise will be valuable as we work to continue providing quality higher education options for our students.”

Glardon, of Owosso, served as state representative for the 85th House District from 2011 through 2016. He was chair of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and served on committees addressing legislation affecting agriculture, commerce, insurance, technology and veterans.

Prior to becoming a legislator, Glardon was president of Glardon Auction Service, organizing auctions statewide for more than 40 years. He has been a licensed Realtor since 1983 and worked in engineering and manufacturing early in his career.

“Baker College has made a tremendous positive impact on the lives of its graduates and on our community,” said Glardon. “I appreciate this opportunity to give back while helping Baker College continue to offer outstanding programs that provide the educated workforce needed by area employers.”

Glardon’s community activities and professional and civic recognition also include:

· Past distinguished president of the Kiwanis Club of Owosso.

· Past president of the Greater Shiawassee Association of Realtors.

board member more than 10 years, and twice selected Realtor of the Year.

· RE/MAX Hall of Fame member, based on sales volume.

· Inducted into the Michigan Auctioneers Association Hall of Fame in 2012.

· 2014 Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year.

The largest private college in Michigan, Baker College is a not-for-profit higher education institution accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

Biddy Basketball coming up

The City of St. Johns Recreation Department 2017 K-2nd Little Hoopsters Basketball Program (Biddy Basketball) will introduce children the game of basketball.

This program is meant to be a positive introduction to the game of basketball for first year players and a skill sharpening opportunity for returning players. Kids will be divided up into teams, so they can start to learn how to play as a team, and show what they have learned throughout the teaching process.

Each participant who pre-registers will receive a t-shirt, certificate, and individual award. The program will be on Saturdays starting February 11 through March 18 starting at 9:00am until around 1:15 pm, depending on the number of teams.

Registrations for all activities are available at the City Offices and website at www.ci.saint-johns.mi.us. Call the City of St. Johns Recreation Department at 224-8944 ext. 284 or email bblackmon@ci.saint-johns.mi.us for additional information.

The City of St. Johns Recreation Department is accepting registrations for Kids Power Karate. The six week class is designed for boys and girls, ages 5-12 years old who want to learn discipline, self-defense, and have fun.

Classes will be held on Mondays starting January 23rd, with location still to be determined. The cost is $40.00 for St. Johns City Residents and $45 for non- City Residents.

The deadline for registration is January 20, 2017. No drop-ins will be allowed. At the conclusion of the class, your children will have the opportunity to test for their first color belt.

Registrations forms are available at the City Offices and website at http://cityofstjohnsmi.com/Departme…/ParksandRecreation.aspx. Call the City of St. Johns Recreation Department at 224-8944 ext. 227 or email bblackmon@ci.saint-johns.mi.us for additional information.

An Early Childhood Training Series: Literacy in the Early Childhood Classroom

Do you want to deepen your knowledge of emergent language and literacy Practices? Clinton County MSU Extension and St. Peters Lutheran Church and School will be partnering to offer a 10 hour training series focused on the implementation of strong language and literacy practices in early childhood classrooms.

This series, geared towards early childhood teachers (infant – Pre-K), will be held on Saturdays from 9:00 – 11:30 a.m. at St. Peters Lutheran Church and School (8990 Church Rd.) in St. Johns. Please call Clinton County MSU Extension at 989-224-5228 or Tina Gust with St. Peters Lutheran Church and School at 989-224-3178. This workshop is free; attend one session or all four. Topics and dates are as follows:

January 28, 2017 Oral Language, Extended Conversations and Home-School Connections

February 4, 2017 Phonological Awareness and Alphabet Knowledge

February 18, 2017 Reading, Books for Learning and Building Vocabulary

March 4, 2017 Emergent Writing and Environmental Print

CASA Volunteer Advocates Needed

CASA-The Voice for Clinton County’s Children is currently accepting applications for our next CASA Volunteer Advocate Training.

Those interested in serving as a CASA Advocate must submit a volunteer application, completely pass a criminal and personal background check, and participate in our 30-hour pre-service training.

Applicants should have ample time to visit their appointed child every 7 to 10 days (activities during visits may include playing games, playing outside, helping with homework, coloring, etc.). Our program continues to work toward our goal of having enough CASA Advocates for every Clinton County child who is in foster care.

For more information, please visit our website ClintonCountyCASA.org or contact our office at clintoncountycasa@gmail.com or 517-599-7145.

Mark Your Calendar

Early Valentine’s Day Concert – February 3 at the Wilson Center

Helping Hands Dinner Raffle will be held on Saturday, February 4 at Smith Hall