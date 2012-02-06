Transitions

Obituaries

Donald R. Simon

Donald R. “Don” Simon, 53, of St. Johns, MI, passed away Monday, January 9, 2017, at Eaton Community Palliative Care, Charlotte, MI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fowler, MI, at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, January 13, 2017, with Rev. Fr. Dennis Howard officiating. Burial will take place at Most Holy Trinity Cemetery, Fowler, MI. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2017 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI. A Rosary will be prayed at 3:00 P.M. at the funeral home on Thursday.

Don was born in Carson City, Michigan on September 21, 1963, the son of Marvin and Carol (Pung) Simon. He graduated from Fowler High School with the class of 1982. Don enjoyed playing cards, games, golfing and visiting and helping family. He worked at Federal Mogul for over 15 years. Don was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Johns, MI.

He is survived by his son Jason Simon, mother Carol Simon, siblings; Stan and Judy Simon, Doug and Becky Simon, Tom and Kelly Simon, Gary and Beth Simon, Joe and Kim Simon, Kurt and Lori Simon, Becky and Bob Watson, and Nancy and Jim Rademacher. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father.

Memorials contributions may be made to McLaren Hospice Services Lansing, MI. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI.

MaryAnn Esch

MaryAnn Esch, age 75, of Fowler, MI, passed away Monday, January 9, 2017, at Hazel I. Findlay Country Manor, St. Johns, MI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fowler, MI, on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 10:30 A.M., with Rev. Fr. Dennis Howard officiating. Burial will take place at Most Holy Trinity Cemetery, Fowler, MI. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI. A Rosary Service will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

MaryAnn was born in Westphalia, MI on November 20, 1941, the daughter of Leo and Laurina (Thelen) Simon. She married Paul A. Esch on September 29, 1962 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Westphalia, MI MaryAnn was a homemaker all of her life. Her family was her greatest joy. She loved spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fowler, MI.

She is survived by her husband Paul Esch, children; Leon and Lynda Esch, Glenn and Mary Esch, Steve and Joan Esch, Donna and Dennis Schneider, 20 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, siblings; Alice and Bob Pline, Ed and Kay Simon, Betty and Julius Schafer, Bern and Carol Simon, Bill and Cathy Simon, Mark and Beth Simon, Rosie and Darryl Schmitz, and Susie and Tony Pescatore. She is also survived by 29 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and sisters; Kathleen and Karen Simon.

Memorials may be made to Most Holy Trinity Catholic School Educational Trust Fund, Fowler, MI. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI.

Ronald Anthony Thelen

Ronald Anthony Thelen, age 68 of Pewamo, MI, passed away Friday, January 6, 2017 in Ionia, MI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church 126 East Street Pewamo, MI on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 10:30 A.M., with Rev. Fr. Thomas Page officiating. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery, Pewamo, MI. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 from 3-7 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Goerge Chapel 11112 W. Ionia Street, Fowler, MI. A Rosary will be prayed at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Ronald was born in St. Johns, Michigan on August 19, 1948, the son of Joseph and Rose (Hufnagel) Thelen. Ron resided most of his life in Pewamo and was a graduate of Pewamo-Westphalia High School. Ron had a true love for everyone in his family, especially his grandchildren. Ron was a lifelong farmer. He retired from the Ionia County Commission on Aging, even after retirement he continued to be a provider of respite care. Ron enjoyed hunting, fishing, garage sales and visits to Lake Michigan. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Pewamo, MI.

He is survived by 3 sons: Chad (Kendra) Thelen of St. Johns, MI; Jason Thelen of DeWitt, MI; Nicholas (Elizabeth) Thelen of Pewamo, MI; daughter Kristi Pline of Westphalia, MI; their mother Karen Simon Thelen of St. Johns, MI; 6 grandchildren: Aubrey, Jennah and Cole Pline, Hunter, Haidyn and Harper Thelen and another granddaughter due in March; and sister Therese Winslow of Belmont, MI. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, son Jeremy Paul Thelen, son-in-law Jeffrey Pline and brother-in-law James Winslow.

Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Parish. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI.

Deborah A. Peake

Deborah A. Peake, age 61 of St. Johns, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2017 at her home.

A private memorial service will be held by her family. Her family is being served by Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Laingsburg Chapel.

Deborah was born on November 18, 1955 in Howell, MI, the daughter of Darwin and Charlotte (Risch) Ancel. She was a 1974 graduate of Webberville High School. She was married to Bruce Peake.

Marriage licenses filed the week of January 2, 2017

Thomas Patrick Biegaj, 27 of DeWitt and Angela Elizabeth Collins, 25 of Lansing

Alexander Thomas Abbott, 23 of Portage MI and Esther Suvan Gilliland, 22 of Eagle

Brandon Adam Rennaker, 27 of DeWitt and Halli Carol Mae Gutting, 27 of DeWitt

Barry Lynn Becker, 29 of Jackson and Alice Carol Blake, 35 of East Lansing

Steven Donald Miller, 29 of Ovid and Jessica Lynn Cole, 30 of Ovid

Robert Alan Cairns, 57 of DeWitt and Bonnie Marie Mikowski, 51 of DeWitt

Conner Allen Nichols, 21 of St. Johns and Margo Elise Thelen, 21 of St. Johns

David Santford Brzak, 47 of Elsie and Cynthia Jean Campbell, 44 of Elsie

Brandon Michael Jones, 19 of St. Johns and Victoria Marie Jegla, 19 of St. Johns

Divorce decrees filed the week of December 27, 2016

Porubsky, Lisa Anne and Ricky Charles

Murphy, Melanie S and Joey L

Divorce decrees filed the week of January 3, 2017

Bass, Terry William and Brittney Lorraine

Russell II, Robert R. and Tiffany S.

Long, Sandra Ellen and Michael Wayne

Garcia, Debra Lee and Jorge