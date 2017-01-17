St. Johns Independent





Nurse Honor Guard formed: Chris Leavitt RN, Maralyn Woodbury LPN, Denise Plowman RN, Janet Pline RN Doris Jablowski RN and Marge Minarik RN

Nurse Honor Guard formedThree to participate in Inauguration Parade in Washington D.C.Join the Mint Festival CommitteeBoard Elections for the Friends of the FMCIS TrailAn invitation to join The Mint Country Garden ClubWinter Outdoor Activities at City ParkEarly Valentine’s Day Concert – February 3Steps to help prevent birth defectsAdult Photography Class coming up in FebruaryMuseum closed for the winterHigh School Pool ActivitiesAn Early Childhood Training SeriesBriggs District Library NewsMark Your CalendarThis week’s Mystery PhotoA Look Back – Money BagsBenny and Jessie’s Pet Info – 5 Facts You Should Know about Dog SalivaLetters – Farewell to a friendMaralyn’s Pet Corner – Excessive Cat Sneezing and Nasal DischargeObituaries – David Carl Jakovac, Shirley A. Rademacher, Gladys A. Bacon, Adele Doreen NellerMarriage licenses filed the week of January 17, 2017