Transitions

Obituaries

David Carl Jakovac

David Carl Jakovac, 73 or rural DeWitt passed away on January 17, 2017. David was born on December 1, 1943 in Lansing, MI the son of Karl G. and Melva Irene (Bayes) Jakovac. He graduated from Sexton High School in 1961 and on December 12, 1964 he married Nancy (Marten) Jakovac. David worked as the Head Custodian for the Lansing School District at Sexton High. He loved bowling, arts and crafts and wood work, cooking and being a handy man.

Survivors are his wife Nancy, daughter Becky (Marten) Carl of Alma, MI, son-in-law Marc Arthur; grandchildren Amanda and Nolan Arthur and Dylan Carl. He was preceded in death by his daughter Melissa Arthur, son-in-law Randy Carl, and sister Rhoda Murry.

The family will receive friends and relatives at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home in St. Johns on Friday, January 20, 2017, 2-4 and 6-8 pm. Funeral services will be held at St. Johns Lutheran Church on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 11:00 AM with Dr. Bryan Salminen officiating. Memorials may be given to the charity of the donor’s choice. Honorary Pallbearers: Nolan Arthur, Mark Arthur, Dylan Carl, Larry Button, Tod Richards, and Carl Alspaugh.

Shirley A. Rademacher

Shirley A. Rademacher, age 90 of St. Johns, MI, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2017 at Prestige Pines, Dewitt, MI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Johns, MI, on Friday, January 20, 2017 at 11:00 A.M., with Rev. Fr. Michael Williams officiating. Burial will take place at Mt. Rest Cemetery, St. Johns, MI. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2017 from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI. A Vigil Service will be held at 7:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home.

Shirley was born in Gratiot County, MI on February 15, 1926 the daughter of Fred and Loretta (Barrett) Stoneman. She was a graduate of Fulton High School and resided most of her life in St. Johns. Shirley married Raymond Rademacher on August 30, 1947; he passed away on March 31, 2007. Shirley loved gardening and canning. She also loved to fish. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Johns, MI.

She is survived by 3 sons; Thomas and Nancy Rademacher of Brighton, MI, Richard and Elaine Rademacher of Traverse City, MI, and Gary and Linda Rademacher of St. Johns, MI, 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 2 brothers; John Stoneman of DeWitt, MI, and Larry and Sherry Stoneman of Elsie, MI. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her brother Lee Stoneman.

The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Gladys A. Bacon

Gladys A. “Ginger” Bacon died Friday, January 13, 2017 at the age of 87. She was born May 16, 1929 in Owosso, MI the daughter of James and Anna (Birchmeir) Limbaugh. She was a member of American Legion Post # 96, AMVETS Post # 13, Grayling Moose Lodge # 1162 and Roscommon VFW Post #4159. Ginger retired from Michigan State University in 2001 after 30 years of service.

Surviving is one daughter, Sandi (Dale) Bauer of St. Johns; one son, Robert Bacon of Mt. Pleasant; two grandchildren, Rachael (Bart) Post and Shari (Tom) Jurecko; four great grandchildren, Brett and Kate Post and Evan and Rylen Jurecko. She was preceded in death by two daughters, infant Karen K. Bacon and Linda Woodhams; a great grandson, Christopher Post; eight brothers and sisters and her beloved companion, Snickers her dog.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Monday, January 16, 2017 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns with Deacon Marvin Robertson officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends 11:00 AM until service time at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Roscommon County Animal Shelter 1110 Short Dr. Prudenville, MI 48651 or the American Heart Association.

Adele Doreen Neller

Adele Doreen Neller, age 67 of St. Johns, MI, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2017 at her home with her family.

No services will be held.

Adele was born in St. Johns, MI on March 10, 1949, the daughter of Melvin and Janice (Creaser) Frost. Adele resided most of her life in St. Johns. She graduated from St. Johns High School and attended Lansing Community College. She was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter and sister. Adele loved her family and was very involved in her grandchildren’s lives. She enjoyed her flower garden, crocheting, reading and Soduko puzzles. Adele will be remembered for her decorating skills on holidays. She loved to cook and bake. Adele was talented in drawing and singing.

She is survived by her son Todd and Dannie Neller of St. Johns, MI, son Randy and Shannon Neller of St. Johns, MI, son Brian Neller and Goddess Knight of St. Johns, MI, son Corey and Cassandra Neller of Perrinton, MI, daughter Christi Neller of St. Johns, MI, son Brad Neller of St. Johns, MI, 8 grandchildren and one on the way, a great-granddaughter, parents Melvin and Janice Frost of St. Johns, MI, 2 sisters; Connie and Tom Allen of North Carolina, and JoAnn and Ron Litwiller of St. Johns, MI, and brother Russ Frost of Georgia. Adele was preceded in death by her grandson Carson Neller and her grandparents.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Sympathy cards may be mailed to the family home. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Marriage licenses filed the week of January 17, 2017

James Orville Johnson II, 35 of DeWitt and Brittnee Anne Killoran, 28 of DeWitt

Joseph Craig Stewart, 62 of St. Johns and Durinda Jean Carey-Long, 59 of St. Johns

Leonard Andrew Schneider, 24 of Westphalia and Emily Ann Spitzley, 21 of Pewamo

Landon Earl Mannor, 40 of Lansing and Dean Cooper II, 31 of Lansing

Jeffrey Lee Sanborn, 23 of Hubbardston and Ashlyn Avery Bird, 20 of Hubbardston

Devin Jon Cody, 23 of Eagle and Courtney Marie Dewley, 29 of Eagle