St. Johns Independent





Another Landmark gone: The last church building on Church Street was razed on Monday.

And the Walls Came a Tumblin’ DownVandalism at the DepotWilson Center concert features love songs February 3Museum to host exhibits at the concertRotary Helping Hands Dinner is February 4Regular meeting for a new Toastmaster Club in St. JohnsMelt You Heart is February 18Health department announces ACE Award winnerCome out and Play for FreeMint Country Garden Club February MeetingHistorical horror mystery penned by English professorNurturing Parenting programs – ages 0-8 years oldCompetitive cheer leading program starts February 6An Early Childhood Training SeriesSJHS alum graduates from Michigan TechMark Your CalendarFeldpausch FieldsThis week’s Mystery PhotoA Look Back – D&B Party StoreBenny and Jessie’s Pet Info – How to Care for Your Pet After SurgeryLetters – St. Johns women take DCMaralyn’s Pet Corner – How to Walk a Cat (and Live to Tell About It)Obituaries – Edward Robert “Bob” Grams, Martha Idela DeLong, Audrey M. Little, Cayden Joseph Patrick, Fern Nichols, Douglas Darrell HugueletMarriage licenses filed the week of January 16, 2017Divorce decrees filed the week of January 9, 2017Divorce decrees filed the week of January 17, 2017