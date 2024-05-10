Latest News

And the Walls Came a Tumblin’ Down

Courtesy of Julie Staines Courser Peters

Monday, January 23, 2017, was a sad day for St. Johns and for me. Behind the old Rodney B. Wilson High School was a church building that I’m sure a lot of people had never known was there even though it was erected 1872. Rev. T. S. LaDue was sent to Michigan by Rev. B. T. Roberts of New York when the Free Methodists broke away from the Methodist-Episcopal church in 1858.

Rev. LaDue spoke in private homes and other churches in the area that were willing to share their space until Rev. John Ellison arrived in 1870. He first preached “in his own hired house,” a small frame building at the corner of McConnell and Lansing streets. At that time, the building was on the outskirts of the village.

In 1872, a small brick church was built at 305 Church St. at a cost of $4,500 and dedicated late that year with Rev. Roberts present to preach the dedicatory sermon. Charter members were Caleb Ash, class leader, Hester Ash, Jeremiah and Janette Aiken, who came here from NY, Daniel D. and Henrietta Pattison, A.D. and Harriet Carrier, Horatio and Mrs. Parks, Walter and Mrs. Rall, Mary Robinson, Louise Letts, Thomas Placer and Eliza Placer. The parsonage, south of the church, was built in 1888.

1922 – 1923 brought a major restructuring to the building. Architect L. G. Morgan of Port Huron made the plans for the remodel. The entire foundation was rebuilt with a basement and an addition of a 4 foot sidewall. A 5 foot by 14 foot alcove was added to the east side where the pulpit stood and the cross hung. The most noticeable improvement to passersby was the new entrance and tower. Stucco was added to the outside. A classroom and balcony was added on the west side also. The interior was made beautiful with decorated walls and ceiling, etched windows, new floors, electric lights, and a restroom with toilets in the basement.

The first steeple had to be replaced in 1923 after it was damaged by a severe storm. The bell was installed in 1924. The bell has the inscription:

Presented To The F.M. Church Jan. 23, 1924

In Loving Memory Of

Wife And Mother – Ella D. Johnson

Born October 29, 1861 Died October 2, 1922

C.M. Johnson

A.C. Johnson

L.A.W. Johnson

There have been many more changes over the years, with changing from coal to fuel oil to gas. Vinyl siding was added in 1990. Classrooms and a kitchen were added in the basement and the restrooms made a little prettier. The old basement walls were covered with tongue and groove pine boards. Carpeting was added in the sanctuary. There were many more necessary changes made and a few that were wanted more than needed… padded pews.

The attendees of the church worked hard together to keep the doors open. There were times when we struggled but knew that God still had a plan for us. There were 61 pastors over the years guiding us to the best of their ability. The first woman pastor was Rev. Martha Cantley. (1909-1911)

I started attending the church in 1967. The pastor’s son was now in my class at school. I remember sitting in the un-padded pews one hot summer day and when I went to get up to sing, my dress stuck to the pew!! I, for one, was very glad to get the pews padded.

I went from being a 16 year old kid attending church because of a boy to a somewhat smarter (I hope) adult that grew to want to know God personally. My heart was in that church and I was very sad to leave it for a different building in 2002.

I did marry the preacher’s son, and we had a son who was baptized in that church. I went through some rough times but made it through because of that church and the people in it. I am fortunate to have so many memories of that church and the imagination to feel what those before me felt just being in that building.

I had never seen the bell up close before and was anxious to be able to do that. The gentleman that was running the big jaws of equipment was so thoughtful of us few that were witnesses to this demolition that he “touched” the bell letting us hear that ring one more time. I still cry when I think of it. I gave him a hug when it was all over.

Our lives can turn on a dime, and this was a reminder for me to be aware of that once again. I sent my son a picture of the demolition taking place. He sent me a text back saying that he had a lot of good memories of the church. I totally agreed with him and reminded him the he wouldn’t exist without that church.

Sometime over this past weekend more graffiti was sprayed on the inside and outside of the train cars and on a door at the depot.

The St. Johns Police Department is working diligently to catch those doing this, but they need your help!

Keep your eyes and ears open. If you have any information at all please call SJPD at 989-224-6721 or 911.

Wilson Center concert features love songs February 3

If you’re looking for an early Valentine Day gift, the “Songs You’ll Love” concert set for Feb. 3 is a perfect choice. Vocalists and musicians will perform a selection of love songs, ranging from great jazz standards to musical theatre. The music begins at 7:30 p.m., at the Wilson Center Auditorium, 101 W. Cass St., St. Johns.



Romancing the Tone – Ellen Hoard, Kelly Sandula-Gruner, Dan Templin and Dave Sincox

Presenting the musical Valentine is a quartet of talented singers, Romancing the Tone, all of whom have performed with Singers on the Grand. The quartet includes Ellen Hoard, Kelly Sandula-Gruner, Dan Templin and Dave Sincox. A trio of equally fine musicians will help make the music soar: Jeff Richards on keyboards; Rick Peterson, bass; and James Flanagan, drums.

Hoard, conductor of the St. Johns based Mint City Singers, arranged “Songs You’ll Love,” and the Homegrown Productions crew is providing staging.

Tickets are $10, available at the door. All proceeds from the performance benefit the on-going Wilson Center renovation project.

Museum to host exhibits at the concert

Paine-Gillam-Scott Museum is exhibiting vintage Victorian Valentine artifacts at the Wilson’s Center “Songs You’ll Love” concert on Friday, February 3, 7:30 pm.

Rotary Helping Hands Dinner is February 4

The Rotary Club of St. Johns Annual Helping Hands Dinner Raffle will be held on Saturday, February 4 at Smith Hall in St. Johns. The dinner is expected to sell out again in 2017 with 225 couple or 2-seats tickets being sold.

One in ten attendees will win a prize valued up to $3,000 cash. Additional items donated by community business will be in the silent auction.



Bob Craig, Molly Rustad, Jason Harr, Christine Cleaver and Amy Palus at Harr’s Jewelry with the pendant

Among the over $15,000 worth of items collected so far for prizes and auction are condo stays in Hawaii or St. Kitts, an apple ipad, and a wine collection. Harr’s Jewelry has donate a hand crafted diamond pendant with chain valued at $879.00

St. Johns Rotary invests about $50,000 annually in community service and about half of that amount comes through community support through the helping hands event.

Tickets for the event are $150 per couple. Auction items are still needed. To participate contact any Rotarian or call Pete Shannon at 227-3396.

Regular meeting for a new Toastmaster Club in St. Johns

Toastmasters is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to its members’ development of communication and leadership skills. The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 beginning at 6 pm sharp at AgroLiquid, 3055 West M-21, St. Johns.

Anyone over the age of 18 may join; The first 20 people to join become Charter Members

For more information, please contact new club co-sponsors: Jason Butler at 517-719-2797 or Lois Graham at 517-640-8603

Subsequent meetings will be held every other Wednesday, 6 pm at AgroLiquid through June 2017.

– February 1, 15

– March 1, 15, 29

– April 12. 26

– May 10, 24

– June 7, 21

Melt You Heart is February 18

This year’s “Art to Melt Your Heart” is the second annual February kids class and exhibition. This family friendly class will be hosted at Studio Retreat and Gallery in downtown St. Johns. Mary Ablao will teach this fun and interactive collaging class at her studio from 1:00 p.m. -3:00 p.m. on February 18th.

Art to Melt Your Heart is for ages 4 and up. For kids aged 4-5 years, parents may need to be a little more hands on helping them with their art. This is a program for the entire family, and we’re encouraging full-family participation. The cost is $25 per child.

All art created that day will be kept and later displayed at the Clinton County Art Council Gallery From Febrary 21st-March 1st with formal reception will be held on Febraury 23rd. Art can be collected through March 1st-4th.

For more information please contact the Clinton County Arts Council at 989-224-2429.

The Mid-Michigan District Health Department is pleased to announce that Sarah Doak, Community Health and Education Division Supervisor, was chosen by her peers to receive the ACE (Achievement, Character, Excellence) Award for the period October-December, 2016.



Sarah Doak, Community Health and Education Division Supervisor for the Mid-Michigan District Health Department receives the ACE Award from Marcus Cheatham , Health Officer. Doak is pictured with a portion of her team, from left to right: Janea Near, Becky Stoddard, Angie Felton, Michelle McPherson, Gayle Hood, and Lisa Smith

ACE Award recipients are chosen by their colleagues and have proven to demonstrate achievement, character and excellence in all they do at MMDHD.

Doak received multiple nominations from co-workers who feel she goes above and beyond what is expected and is always on top of her game. She was also described as being a morale builder, a strong leader and someone who is very supportive of her staff.

Mid-Michigan District Health Department would like to thank Doak for her dedicated service to the agency and congratulates her on winning the ACE Award.