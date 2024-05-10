Come out and Play for Free

The City of St. Johns is offering free programs to show appreciation to our program participants on February 6th, 7th, and 9th.

Free programs on

– Monday, February 6th include: Aqua Therapy/Lap Swim from 10:00-11:00 am, Open Swim from 6:30-8:00pm, and Adult Lap Swim from 8:15-9:15 pm; on

– Tuesday, February 7th Lap Swim from 5:00-6:00 am. Swim events are open to all people free of charge and will take place at the St Johns High School Pool. Please enter the school from the activities entrance on the west side of the building and enter the pool through the family changing room.

The last free activity is Open Gym on Thursday, February 9th. On this night participants can enjoy a pickup game of volleyball and basketball. Due to limited space, basketball from 6:30 -8:30 pm is limited to the first 20 people and takes place in the St. Johns Middle School Auxiliary Gym. Volleyball from 8:00 -10:00 pm has no limit and will take place in St. Johns Middle School Main Gym. To participate in these free programs, participants must fill out a registration form for each program, which will be provided on site.

The City of St. Johns offers a wide variety of programs throughout the year. Check out our website at www.cityofstjohnsmi.com and like us on Facebook at St Johns Recreation. If you have questions, contact the City of St. Johns Recreation Department at (989) 224-8944 ext 228.

Mint Country Garden Club February Meeting

The monthly meeting of Mint Country Garden Club will be held Thursday, February 2, 7:15 pm.

The topic for this month’s meeting is “Readying the Garden for Spring” presented by Bethany Troy, Perennial Garden Manager, Horticulture Department, MSU.

Meetings are held at Clinton Commons Community Center, 1105 S. Scott Rd, St. Johns. Visitors are welcome to attend.

For further information about this meeting or how to become a member, email mintcountrygardenclub@gmail.com or call 989-224-9206.

Historical horror mystery penned by English professor

Baker College’s Owosso campus will host a public book signing for one of its own, Jeffery L. Carey Jr., professor of English and general studies and author of “The Reflection of Elias Dumont.”

The event is planned for Monday, Feb. 6, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., in the Academic Resource Center (ARC) at Baker College, 1309 S. M-52, Owosso.

“Jeff is multi-talented in the arts, and the real-world experience he brings to his classroom is of great benefit to his students,” said Aaron J. Maike, Baker College of Owosso president. “We encourage the public to take advantage of this opportunity to meet an accomplished mid-Michigan author.

“The Reflection of Elias Dumont” is the tale of the life of a young man who survives the Mississippi River flooding following the historic New Madrid, Missouri, earthquake in 1811. After the waters recede, he finds a mirror that grants him immortality, which brings destruction, debauchery and eventually love as he tries to protect his secret.”

“I have been able to use my experience as a writer and an industry professional to provide a unique perspective to my students,” Carey said. “It is an honor and a responsibility to be educated and to educate others. A continuous mode of learning fosters a continuous stream of creativity. It is imperative for young people today to acquire these skill sets so they can be competitive and innovative in a rapidly changing environment.”

Carey, of Otisville, has also published four collections of poems and received awards for artwork shown at Flint’s Buckham Gallery and the Greater Flint Arts Council.

A limited number of Carey’s book, “The Reflection of Elias Dumont,” will be available for $12.99 at the signing. The book and e-book are also available at http://jlcareyjr.wixsite.com/black-madonna-press/fiction.

For more information about Baker College and the book signing, contact Mike Konopacke in the admissions office at

mike.konopacke@baker.edu, 989.729.3350 or 1.800.879.3797, or visit www.baker.edu.

Nurturing Parenting programs – ages 0-8 years old

The Nurturing Parenting program focuses on practical and easy to learn parenting practices that work for families, encourage positive behavior, and strengthen relationships with your children and others in your life. Lessons also address the importance of parents and caregivers to take care of themselves. Adults who make time to care for themselves find parenting more enjoyable.

This program is offered by MSU Extension and is free for Clinton county parents. There will be 2 series with 8 sessions each available on Wednesdays beginning February 8, 2017 – one series will be held at the Redeemer United Methodist Church in DeWitt from 10:00 – 11:15 a.m. and the other series will be held at the Bath Township Library Center from 1:00 – 2:15 p.m. Please call to register at least 3 days prior to class and get the exact schedule. You may start at any time during the series.

We also offer Nurturing Parenting through home visits to a limited number of parents/caregivers.

Please call 989-224-5241 to register for classes, find out about other class offerings, or to learn about how you can bring the Nurturing Parenting program to your area or group.

Competitive cheer leading program starts February 6

St Johns competitive cheer leading program begins on February 6.

There will be a one time $10 registration fee and $7 weekly with thereafter.

Boys and girls ages 4-18 are welcome. No experience needed.

Classes will be held at the Oakview South Elementary.

6:10-6:55 p.m. – ages 4-6

6:55-7:40 p.m. – ages 7-10

7:40-8:25p.m. – ages 10+

For more information please email virginiacfcheer@gmail.com.

An Early Childhood Training Series: Literacy in the Early Childhood Classroom

Do you want to deepen your knowledge of emergent language and literacy Practices? Clinton County MSU Extension and St. Peters Lutheran Church and School will be partnering to offer a 10 hour training series focused on the implementation of strong language and literacy practices in early childhood classrooms.

This series, geared towards early childhood teachers (infant – Pre-K), will be held on Saturdays from 9:00 – 11:30 a.m. at St. Peters Lutheran Church and School (8990 Church Rd.) in St. Johns. Please call Clinton County MSU Extension at 989-224-5228 or Tina Gust with St. Peters Lutheran Church and School at 989-224-3178. This workshop is free; attend one session or all four. Topics and dates are as follows:

January 28, 2017 Oral Language, Extended Conversations and Home-School Connections

February 4, 2017 Phonological Awareness and Alphabet Knowledge

February 18, 2017 Reading, Books for Learning and Building Vocabulary

March 4, 2017 Emergent Writing and Environmental Print

SJHS alum graduates from Michigan Tech

Antonio DiCicco of St. Johns was among the more than nearly 350 graduates honored at Michigan Technological University’s midyear commencement held on the Houghton, Michigan campus on December 17.

Kevin Creagh, director of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources was the commencement speaker. Creagh, who made national headlines when he was tabbed by Michigan Governor Rick Snyder to temporarily head the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality during the Flint Water Crisis, is a 1974 Michigan Tech grad.

DiCicco, the son of Deborah DiCicco and Francis DiCicco, earned his Bachelor of Science In Computer Network and System Administration. He is a graduate of Saint Johns High School.

Mark Your Calendar

Early Valentine’s Day Concert – February 3 at the Wilson Center

Helping Hands Dinner Raffle will be held on Saturday, February 4 at Smith Hall

Toastmasters meetings every other Wednesday, 6 pm at AgroLiquid through June 2017

– February 1, 15

– March 1, 15, 29

– April 12. 26

– May 10, 24

– June 7, 21