Feldpausch Fields

This week Maralyn Fink noticed this fine new marker along Townsend Road.

The sign reads: These fields were made possible by Bernard and Adele Feldpausch. Dedicated in honor of Bernard Feldpausch 1924-2016

This week’s Mystery Photo

Where is this?

Can you tell us where this is located? Drop us a line at mail@sjindy.com.

707 N. Swegles

The current owners are David Devereaux and Rachel Atkinson. Previous owners include: Roy Briggs, Grace Masarik, Keim/Masarik/Clifford, Laura Cook, and Mike Gallthugh and Jessica Bielaczyc.

A Look Back – D&B Party Store

Barry Clark Bauer

This photo was taken at the D&B Party Store in 1968 and the owners are identified as Dick & Barb Fenby. Pipe smoking must have been popular judging by all the pipes on the wall in the background.

Over the years this was also known as Bozzo Brothers Candyland, Bozzo’s Beverages, Chris’ Party Store, Paul’s Party Store, Spud’s Party Store, and today it’s known as Mazz’s Endzone Party Store located at 224 N. Clinton Ave., St Johns, MI.

Benny and Jessie’s Pet Info – How to Care for Your Pet After Surgery

When it comes to post-operative care for pets, there’s no such thing as “standard procedure.” That’s because each cat and dog surgery and each pet is different.

“Post-op specifics will vary depending on your pet’s age and condition, as well as the exact type of surgery involved,” says Dr. Carol Osborne, DVM, an integrative veterinarian and the country’s first veterinarian to be awarded a Diplomate Certification from the American Board of Anti-Aging Medicine.

In general, Osborne says, it’s common for most pets to be sleepy and a bit lethargic for the first 12-24 hours after surgery—which is why it’s important to let them rest and recover.

If you’re not sure what to expect—or even if you think you are—talking to your veterinarian can help you to figure out the right course of action.

“Many well-meaning pet owners pick up their pets after surgery and then panic because they’re not sure what to do or what to expect,” Osborne says. “It’s a good idea to ask for a written list of specific details regarding your pet’s post-op care.”

Confining Your Pet After Surgery Will Speed Up Healing

Even the smallest of surgeries are invasive, so it’s important that pets have time to heal and rest once they get home. In most cases, that means restricting how much activity they engage in.

“Confinement after surgery allows the tissue that was cut to heal back together,” says Dr. Chelsea Sykes, DVM, a veterinary surgeon at the new SPCA Tampa Bay Veterinary Center.

If a dog moves too much following surgery, there’s a risk of the tissues not bonding properly, which can lead to wounds that don’t heal or heal too slowly, says Sykes. “The more motion of the tissues, the harder it is for them to create the bonds to heal the cut sections back together.”

And if this happens, there is also a higher risk for complications like infections, added Sykes.

The type of activity restriction a dog will need post-op is dependent on the type of surgery and the patient, says Sykes. “Smaller incisions—often seen with neuters, small mass removals, and some spays—often only require three to seven days of restricted activity, and these patients can often be confined to a small room or pen,” explained Sykes. The exception is with very energetic pets, which may need to be confined to a pen, even after small surgeries, to prevent complications.

According to Sykes, long incisions, incisions in spots that are naturally rubbed on (such as in the arm pit), or incisions in sites that are under a lot of tension (e.g., the forearm or ankle) are trickier.

“These might require longer (one to two weeks) and stricter activity restrictions to allow proper healing and prevent disturbance of the surgery sites,” explains Sykes. Major surgeries like bone surgery may require keeping your pet confined for three to six weeks or even longer.

To make confinement as comfortable as possible, Sykes recommends adding bedding or blankets and making sure the enclosure is big enough to allow your pet to stand up and turn around in a full circle—unless your veterinarian tells you otherwise.

“If you are using a small room or pen, part of [the space] can be kept without as much bedding to allow for a cooler area for the patient to move to if they get too hot,” Sykes says. Remember too that a pet recovering from surgery needs more attention from you, not less, even if he is confined to a crate or pen. Spending lots of time with your pet — snuggling, talking, etc. – can go a long way toward keeping him calm and speeding his recovery.

Post-Op Medications and Home Care for Pets

The most commonly prescribed medications after surgery are antibiotics to prevent infection and pain medication to relieve post-op discomfort, says Osborne.

But not all surgeries require post-op antibiotics, says Sykes. Veterinarians often skip antibiotics for short, simple procedures, as these have little risk of infection. However, pain meds should always be prescribed, and especially high energy dogs may need sedatives to help them rest after surgery.

“Some very hyper patients will be sent home with sedatives or anti-anxiety medication to help keep them calmer while they heal,” Sykes says.

When it comes to home remedies, however, Osborne says it’s important to always talk to your veterinarian before using them.

“There are many home remedies available online and elsewhere, and although most are drug free, it’s always a good idea to check with your vet first just to be sure they won’t adversely affect your pet’s recovery in any way,” Osborne adds.

For some surgeries such as bone surgeries and large mass removals, Sykes says warm and/or cold compresses might help. “Make sure to ask your veterinarian what they would recommend as to if [compresses] would help, how often, and how long the compresses should be kept on the sites,” Sykes explains.

Osborne adds that a number of over-the-counter remedies might be helpful as well, as long as your vet feels they’re acceptable in your pet’s situation.

“For example, Arnica montana is an over-the-counter homeopathic remedy that safely offers relief for pain, swelling, and inflammation,” Osborne says. “And essential oils are wonderful to help relieve anxiety and promote a stress free recovery; they can be diffused in your pet’s room and/or applied topically.” Make sure you talk to your veterinarian first before using any essential oil, however, since some are toxic, especially if used incorrectly.

Watching the Incision Heal and Watching for Infection

When it comes to the surgical incision itself, the best course of action is to leave it alone.

Pet owners are usually not required to clean an incision, but Sykes says it’s important to keep an eye on it to make sure it’s healing properly.

“Covering an incision when the patient goes outside will help keep it clean, but avoid keeping a bandage on at all times, unless directed to by your veterinarian,” says Sykes. “While bandaging can be helpful in some situations, it can potentially slow down healing if used inappropriately and can cause other sores or lesions.”

If you notice the incision getting dirty or crusty, Sykes says you can clean it gently by wiping or patting the area with a towel and warm water. While a dilute iodine rinse can also be used to clean the incision site, Sykes warns pet owners to stay away from alcohol and peroxide, which can cause pain and delay healing.

“Alcohol can sting and has a strong odor, which most animals will try to groom off,” Sykes explains. “Peroxide stings as well, but it also kills the first layer of cells in the incision. Since those are the cells trying to form healing bonds, we want them to stay alive and healthy.”

An incision that is infected might ooze pus, become very swollen and red, and/or feel hard to the touch, according to Osborne. Incisions that feel hot, are painful when touched, or have visible gaps between the wound edges are also cause for concern.

“Some surgeries will have more bruising, draining, or swelling than others, and most veterinarians will tell you to watch for it when you take your pet home,” Sykes says. “However, the best rule of thumb is if you had an incision on your own body that looked like that and you were worried, then you should be worried if it is your pet.”

What Can Go Wrong After Cat or Dog Surgery?

It doesn’t take much for things to go wrong after a surgery if you aren’t following your vet’s recommendations.

“Pets should not lick, bite, or scratch their incision,” Osborne says. “If your little one becomes preoccupied with the area, intervene ASAP. Get your pet an E-collar, a cone, or whatever is needed to prevent damage to the site.”

“Basically pets can chew and lick their incisions until the sutures fall out and the incision site becomes infected,” says Osborne. “In these cases, the procedure often needs to be repeated—the anesthesia as well as the surgery.”

Sykes gives the example of a high-energy female dog that had been spayed a week prior. What should have been routine surgery turned into a major problem because the owner did not keep the dog confined or prevent her from licking at her incision.

“She presented to us with a ruptured incision line and herniated intestines, meaning she had broken down the sutures of her skin and abdomen so her intestines were essentially falling out of her belly,” Sykes explains. “That complication required emergency surgery to put her intestines back where they belonged and two to four weeks of antibiotics to prevent infection inside her belly.”

It’s important to keep in mind that vets refer to post-op care as “supportive” care. “Supportive care means that we provide pets with a stress free environment that is small, safe and secure, and promotes healing,” Osborne says.

The takeaway: Let your pet rest, follow your vet’s advice, be vigilant about monitoring for complications, and allow time for healing.

Letters – St. Johns women take DC

What an historic day in D.C.! Although it was a Women’s March with all ages/ races/ethnicities there were husbands/fathers/ boyfriends, as well as children, in the march, with over 600, 000 marching in solidarity.

It was a peaceful and positive event that brought people together for inclusion; women’s rights are human rights.

The metro trains were packed, and yet everyone was friendly /respectful/ helpful/and kind. This includes the metro security/ the D.C. police.

I’ve been at the Rose Bowl and the Olympics, supporting winners; yet never have I felt such positive concern and love of country as I experienced today in D.C. The local television stations reported that the police had made No arrests today.

I am so lucky to have had the opportunity to march with my 8 friends and also to know that in the throngs my daughter was marching with her friends.

To all of our friends and relatives who marched in other States and cities around the world: Remember to rise up for all people, and when others go low we Must go high. Today was about what we are for rather than who we are against.

– Dottie Harris Spousta via Facebook

******

The speakers were incredible! There’s Gloria Steinem. She was most inspiring, as was Michael Moore and Ashley Judd. Madonna even showed up. The crowd chants were especially moving. “This is what democracy looks like!”

– Cindy Zuker via Facebook

******

– Eunice Martin Link with Kateri Martin Konik

******

We are concerned for the direction of the country as we seek to protect the progress made in women’s and human rights. We will march to protect hard won rights and move forward an inclusive, thoughtful, progressive agenda.

– Bette Munger

******

Thank you to all the women who marched this weekend. Thank you for taking a stand, and making your voices heard, and getting involved.

I’ve seen pictures from several friends who marched in different cities across this country, and I’m glad to see you are all the same strong, determined, involved (“woke” as the kids say) women you were when we met.

Being part of a functioning democracy is hard work; it’s supposed to be work; but too often, as participants in this democracy, our default position is to complain — “politicians don’t listen to the voters” — but we don’t do any of the work.

– Brett Harger via Facebook

Maralyn’s Pet Corner – How to Walk a Cat (and Live to Tell About It)

Ever seen a cat out walking on a leash? Most people who have seen one react with astonishment that a cat would be domesticated enough to willingly allow itself to be tethered to a leash and guided around by — of all things! — a human companion. But it can, and does happen. After all, why should dogs have all the fun? Everyone knows cats like the outdoors, too. Shouldn’t they get the opportunity to explore the great outdoors along with the rest of us? Shouldn’t they be allowed to maintain their youthful figures with some regular exercise? Learning how to walk a cat may seem impossible, but with proper supervision, patience, and consistency, you too can train your cat to walk on a leash.

Does Age Matter?

Once a cat has reached the age when she has been fully vaccinated, it is safe for her to go on walks outside. Remember that this is not so much to protect other animals from what she might be carrying, but to protect her from what they might be carrying. It is best to start as early as possible, before your cat has developed a fear of the outdoors or a fear of unusual noises. Older cats are often more reluctant to go outside on a leash — or to be on a leash at all. It may take months to get her used to accepting a harness, and to being led, but with diligence and a wish to succeed, you can do it.

It will help a lot of your cat is already responsive to you. If you can call your cat and she consistently comes to you, you are already on a good track. If you do not have this type of relationship, you will need to start there. Using treats and lots of praise, call your cat to come to you. After some time, your cat will learn that coming when called will be rewarding.

Selecting the Proper Harness

Because cats are so agile, a simple collar around the neck is not enough to hold them while walking outside. They can easily pull out of the neck collar, even a well fitted one (and you do not want to make the collar so tight that there is a potential of cutting off air flow). Instead, use a good-quality harness that has been designed especially for cats.

A cat harness is typically made with an adjustable neck collar, which is attached to an adjustable body wrap. The harness should fit snug to the body, but not be so tight that air flow will be constricted. You should be able to fit two fingers under the harness at the neck and under the chest.

Depending on the harness, the leash should attach at the body strap or between the shoulders instead of at the neck. The clips holding the harness should snap securely — they should not be the break away type that is commonly found in cat collars.

Introducing the Harness

It may take some time before your cat gets used to wearing a harness, so start slowly. Set the new harness near your cat’s favorite area and allow her to see it, smell it, and even play with it at first. Offer her some treats and praise if he shows interest in the harness.

After a few days of this, hold your cat securely and give her a treat. As she’s eating the treat, drape the harness loosely over her and leave it for a few minutes. You may need to repeat this several times before actually adjusting it, just to get your cat used to the feel of the harness. Once she appears to be comfortable with having the harness on her body, put the harness on and tighten the straps so they fit snugly. Again, offer positive reinforcement and treats for allowing you to put the harness on her. Leave the harness on for a short period of time, a few minutes to start, with gradually more time.

Do not force the fitting. If your cat struggles too much, remove the harness and try again later. When she does accept the harness without struggle, give her lots of attention so that she associates wearing the harness with good times.

Add a Leash

Once your cat is accepting the harness, let her wear it around the house, doing her normal activities. Gradually increase the amount of time your cat is left in the harness. You can even feeding her while she’s wearing the harness. Next, attach the leash to the harness, allowing her to drag the leash around. This is to get her used to the weight of the leash, but remember to keep an eye on her while she is dragging the leash. You don’t want her to get it tangled up on anything.

You can then graduate to walking around inside while holding the leash. Don’t pull on the leash and don’t try to force her to follow you at first, follow her lead instead. Every now and then stop and call her to you, giving her a treat and praise when she comes.

Finally, when she seems comfortable on the leash indoors, it is time to go outdoors. Begin with a short walk outside, maybe just as far as outside the door where your cat can sniff around and start getting used to the sounds and scents. After doing this a few times, you might take a short stroll around the block. Before you go any farther than the immediate area, get to know your neighborhood to make sure that your neighbors do not allow their dogs to roam freely — or so that you know which areas to avoid because of roaming dogs. Choose the quietest and safest areas for your cat to walk in, so that the experience is pleasurable for both of you.

How to Walk a Cat Safely

Although your cat’s usual collar does not need to be removed, it is not part of the harness system. However, you should leave the collar on, with its ID in place, just in case your cat gets loose while you are out.

For the first few walks, as your cat is getting used to being outside, you might want to take along a soft (or hard) carrier, just in case your cat has a panic attack, or in case you unexpectedly come up against a free roaming dog. A panicked or threatened cat is not going to want to be held in arms until it gets home.

This will work best if your cat has been spayed or neutered. An un-neutered male cat may be more likely to try to escape the harness or get out of control while outside, and an un-spayed female cat may be attacked by feral male cats.

Setting a regular time to walk each day will give your cat something to look forward to. Try to stay consistent.

Unlike dogs, cats cannot be tethered to a pole while you step into a shop, even for just a few minutes. Your cat might panic and get itself tangled in the leash, or it may be attacked by a dog and not be able to escape.