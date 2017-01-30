St. Johns Independent





String Quartet performs: Damian M. was joined by Arielle B, Natalie E, Sophie O when they performed last Thursday night.

SJHS string quartet performs – an albumCity Manager’s NewsletterRedwing to Watch – SJHS Graduate Dena CooperWilson Center concert features love songs February 3Museum to host exhibits at the concertRotary Helping Hands Dinner is February 4Lowe UMC hosts two February eventsVote for SJHS art studentsCard ShowerMelt Your Heart is February 18MSU Extension Field Crops Webinar Series – begins February 13Medication collection scheduled for February 11Nurturing Parenting programs – ages 0-8 years oldCompetitive cheer leading program starts February 6An Early Childhood Training SeriesBriggs District Library NewsConcordia University Honors ListMMDHD Calendar – February 2017Mark Your CalendarSt. Johns This Week – The Castle and City ParkThis week’s Mystery PhotoA Look Back Update – Money BagsBenny and Jessie’s Pet Info – The Cone of Shame: Why E-Collars Get a Bad RapLetters – CASA says thanksMaralyn’s Pet Corner – Signs of Pyometra in CatsObituaries – Gladys Ann Ruestman, Leora Irene Grubaugh Andrews, William Arthur Burnham,Marriage licenses filed the week of January 30, 2017Divorce decrees filed the week of January 30, 2017