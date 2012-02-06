Latest News

SJHS string quartet performs – an album

Last Thursday night 4 SJHS orchestra students performed as a quartet at the MSUFCU Student Art Exhibit reception.

This was in conjunction with a display of artwork from St. Johns high school students. (see below)

.

City Manager’s Newsletter

Assessor Information Regarding Personal Property Taxes: The 2017 Personal Property Statement must be filed with the City of St. Johns Assessing Department no later than February 10, 2017. This is the same due date for filing the Affidavit to Claim Small Business Tax Exemption for Personal Property. Please adhere to these deadlines. It is noteworthy that 245 St. Johns small business owners took advantage of the Small Business Tax Exemption in 2016. 15 local taxpayers successfully filed for the Disabled Veterans Tax Exemption during this same period.

Election Data: With a full slate of state and national candidates, the city saw significant turnout at the local polls in November 2016. Almost 67 % of registered St. Johns voters cast their votes, which was more than ten percentage points over the 55% of voters who went to the polls nationally. In the Presidential election St. Johns voters broke 2,034 for Trump/Pence and 1,443 for Clinton/Kaine.

Hicks Grain Elevator: The City Commission authorized the purchase of the Hicks property on North Clinton Avenue directly behind the Railroad Depot. The purchase price for the two lot parcel was $150,000. Closing of the sale is pending. The City Commission and Planning Commission will be soliciting public input regarding appropriate uses for the property once the sale is finalized.

2017 Dedicated Street Improvement Program: 2017 is the last year of the four year dedicated millage for improvement of local streets within the city. During the preceding three years ten miles of city streets have been repaved, with other improvements to curbs and storm water catch basins and other infrastructure. During the 2017 construction season 3.2 additional miles of local streets will be worked on. This includes portions of Hampshire Drive, Lincolnshire, Lambert Drive, Wight Street, McConnell, Mead Street, Railroad Street, Lewis, North Oakland, and Giles Street. The City Commission is studying the necessity of extending the street millage program. Any such street millage renewal or extension must be taken to the voters in 2017. It is worth noting that the city’s matrix of local streets is 41 miles in total, and more than 25 miles of streets have yet to be improved through the millage program.

Drinking Water: Given the frequency with which the quality of municipal water supplies is in the news, residents of St. Johns should be comforted by the fact that annual reports submitted to the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality consistently show the City of St. Johns in compliance with required water quality standards. City of St. Johns water quality information can be reviewed on the City of St. Johns homepage by clicking “Departments” and then clicking “Water Department”. A variety of Water Department report links are available to all residents just by clicking on the report you wish to review.

Wastewater Facility Upgrades: Recent Lansing State Journal and Clinton County News articles have discussed the rising cost of water and water/sewer rates in the Lansing region. While St. Johns water/sewer rates compare favorably to other communities in the area, there is no question rates continue to climb. As the articles point out, it is not the cost of water that drives rising expenses and rates, but the significant expense of maintaining the underground pipes and most especially, the water treatment and waste water treatment plants.

Treating wastewater is an especially costly operation, and many of the upgrades are mandated by federal and state laws and regulations. In 2009 the City Commission approved a 4.5 million dollar upgrade of the waste water plant. Every year since then additional upgrades or repairs of equipment have been necessary, adding up to more than another one million dollars in plant outlay. These are not discretionary expenditures; it is what it takes to keep these facilities operational and within regulatory guidelines. And it is for this reason rates continue to go up.

The City anxiously awaits the State of Michigan to develop some sort of financial assistance program as our residents cannot continue to bear the costs of aging infrastructure. Unfunded mandates that the State and/or Federal government requires comes at a cost, and our hope is that we can develop financial partnerships.

Redwing to Watch – SJHS Graduate Dena Cooper

Dena Cooper, 2006 St. Johns High School Graduate, was recently contacted by fashion publicist Kelly Cutrone having shown interest in Dena’s work. Dena is a freelance artist and illustrator who now lives in Brooklyn, NY. She is a former Assistant Designer for Calvin Klein.

During high school Dena’s drive and talent allowed her to wrangle her way into an art portfolio class, despite not having the prerequisites. It was here that she began to hone her artistic talents under the tutelage of her teacher, Kathy Heystek and here that she collaborated with fellow student artist Kallie Sternburgh, whom Dena respects and admires. After graduating high school, Dena moved to Virginia to live with her grandmother.

Here she attended a community college where a professor helped provide Dena the support and courage she needed to pursue a career as an illustrator. She later transferred and received her degree from Radford University, graduating with a 4.0 GPA. With the support of her now husband, the couple moved to Brooklyn, NY so Dena could pursue her dreams of becoming an illustrator.

Her first paid job was as a receptionist for a fashion company. Dena says that the fashion industry, and NYC life, is ruthless; to make it, you have to be aggressive. She states that in order to achieve your dreams, you cannot be above any kind of work, and cannot be afraid to put in the time and do the mundane tasks to open doors to what you actually want to do. She says, “Don’t be above any kind of work. Just get in there and do it!

You need to be the first to arrive and last to leave, working hard to get noticed by your boss.” One piece of advice that she wants to share with every person is that “if someone has a passion for something and they also think they are good enough to go for it, then they should! I feel like there are so many people who downplay their own talents and their own strong points. If you push hard enough and work hard enough, really, you can do whatever you want!” After her time as a receptionist, she went on to be an Assistant Designer for Calvin Klein. Personal health issues, along with strong support from her husband, ultimately pushed her to go out on her own as a freelance illustrator.

Dena is now living out her dreams as an artist and illustrator in NYC. She is preparing to be part of 3 different shows during the famed “Fashion Week” and is looking forward to hopefully working with Kelly Cutrone. She has also done commissioned work for ALV Jewels, Proud Pour, Anna Cate Home, Essentials for Zula, Whimsy, ShopBop, BK Styled, and others. To view some of her work you can visit www.denacooper.com or view her on Instagram @denacooperillustration.

Wilson Center concert features love songs February 3

If you’re looking for an early Valentine Day gift, the “Songs You’ll Love” concert set for Feb. 3 is a perfect choice. Vocalists and musicians will perform a selection of love songs, ranging from great jazz standards to musical theatre. The music begins at 7:30 p.m., at the Wilson Center Auditorium, 101 W. Cass St., St. Johns.



Romancing the Tone – Ellen Hoard, Kelly Sandula-Gruner, Dan Templin and Dave Sincox

Presenting the musical Valentine is a quartet of talented singers, Romancing the Tone, all of whom have performed with Singers on the Grand. The quartet includes Ellen Hoard, Kelly Sandula-Gruner, Dan Templin and Dave Sincox. A trio of equally fine musicians will help make the music soar: Jeff Richards on keyboards; Rick Peterson, bass; and James Flanagan, drums.

Hoard, conductor of the St. Johns based Mint City Singers, arranged “Songs You’ll Love,” and the Homegrown Productions crew is providing staging.

Tickets are $10, available at the door. All proceeds from the performance benefit the on-going Wilson Center renovation project.

Museum to host exhibits at the concert

Paine-Gillam-Scott Museum is exhibiting vintage Victorian Valentine artifacts at the Wilson’s Center “Songs You’ll Love” concert on Friday, February 3, 7:30 pm.

Rotary Helping Hands Dinner is February 4

The Rotary Club of St. Johns Annual Helping Hands Dinner Raffle will be held on Saturday, February 4 at Smith Hall in St. Johns. The dinner is expected to sell out again in 2017 with 225 couple or 2-seats tickets being sold.

One in ten attendees will win a prize valued up to $3,000 cash. Additional items donated by community business will be in the silent auction.



Bob Craig, Molly Rustad, Jason Harr, Christine Cleaver and Amy Palus at Harr’s Jewelry with the pendant

Among the over $15,000 worth of items collected so far for prizes and auction are condo stays in Hawaii or St. Kitts, an apple ipad, and a wine collection. Harr’s Jewelry has donate a hand crafted diamond pendant with chain valued at $879.00

St. Johns Rotary invests about $50,000 annually in community service and about half of that amount comes through community support through the helping hands event.

Tickets for the event are $150 per couple. Auction items are still needed. To participate contact any Rotarian or call Pete Shannon at 227-3396.

Lowe UMC hosts two February events

Spaghetti Dinner

Friday, February 17th

from 5:00 pm-7:00 pm

Donations go to Eureka PTO

Euchre Tournament

Friday, February 24th

from 6:30 pm-10:00 pm

come alone or with a partner, crossword puzzles for those not into cards

Free will offering goes to the Juvenile Diabetes Fund

Lowe United Methodist Church is located at 5485 W. Lowe Rd.