Vote for SJHS art students

Check out and Vote for our SJHS art students who are featured in the MSUFCU Student Art Exhibit 2017

http://www.msufcuart.com/vote

SJHS Artists who are featured include:

– Brynn Balogh

– Connor Gage

– Lena Goetzinger

– Rachel Kilmer

– Erica Klass

– Mariah Munro

– Alore Niemi

– B. Leila Thirat

– Maverick Vaca

– Mark VanOstran II

Card Shower

There will be a Card Shower for Betty Hicks on the occasion of her 90th Birthday on February 18.

Betty is the former Betty Wesner, and she married Marshall Hicks.

Her address is

Clinton Commons

1103 S. Scott Road – Apartment 103

St. Johns, Michigan 48879

Melt Your Heart is February 18

This year’s “Art to Melt Your Heart” is the second annual February kids class and exhibition. This family friendly class will be hosted at Studio Retreat and Gallery in downtown St. Johns. Mary Ablao will teach this fun and interactive collaging class at her studio from 1:00 p.m. -3:00 p.m. on February 18th.

Art to Melt Your Heart is for ages 4 and up. For kids aged 4-5 years, parents may need to be a little more hands on helping them with their art. This is a program for the entire family, and we’re encouraging full-family participation. The cost is $25 per child.

All art created that day will be kept and later displayed at the Clinton County Art Council Gallery From February 21st-March 1st with formal reception will be held on February 23rd. Art can be collected through March 1st-4th.

For more information please contact the Clinton County Arts Council at 989-224-2429.

MSU Extension Field Crops Webinar Series – begins February 13

There is a convenient new way to access the latest in field crops information from Michigan State University Extension. MSUE will offer a series of seven online programs highlighting field crop production and pest management on Monday evenings from February 13th through March 27th, 2017.

Participants will learn how to enhance their corn, soybean, small grain, forage and potato production systems in the coming season, and have an opportunity to ask questions of MSU agriculture experts.

The live webinar presentations will run 7:00-8:00 PM EST each Monday evening. One MDARD Pesticide Recertification Credit will be available through each webinar for application to one of the following categories: Private Core, Commercial Core or Field Crops.

Participants can view the programs independently online. However, pre-registration is required for all participants at a cost of $15.00 for the full series of six webinars or $5.00 per individual webinar session.

Visit events.anr.msu.edu/FieldCropsWebinarSeries2017 to register and access connection information. Contact James DeDecker at (989) 734-2168 or dedecke5@msu.edu for more information, or by February 6th, 2017 to request accommodations for persons with disabilities. Requests received after this date will be fulfilled when possible.

Medication collection scheduled for February 11

Now is a good time to clean out your medicine cabinet. Clinton County Department of Waste Management is sponsoring an unwanted/unused medication collection on Saturday, February 11th from 10:00am to 2:00pm at the Community Center of the St. Jude Parish (801 N. Bridge Street, DeWitt). Be sure to black out personal information but leave the drug name visible!

Please do not bring needles, Epi pens, inhalers, aerosols or patches. These items can only be handled at the annual spring Clean Community Event and the Free For Fall Event.

More information can be found on the website https://www.clinton-county.org/314/Current-Events or by calling our office (989) 224-5186.

Nurturing Parenting programs – ages 0-8 years old

The Nurturing Parenting program focuses on practical and easy to learn parenting practices that work for families, encourage positive behavior, and strengthen relationships with your children and others in your life. Lessons also address the importance of parents and caregivers to take care of themselves. Adults who make time to care for themselves find parenting more enjoyable.

This program is offered by MSU Extension and is free for Clinton county parents. There will be 2 series with 8 sessions each available on Wednesdays beginning February 8, 2017 – one series will be held at the Redeemer United Methodist Church in DeWitt from 10:00 – 11:15 a.m. and the other series will be held at the Bath Township Library Center from 1:00 – 2:15 p.m. Please call to register at least 3 days prior to class and get the exact schedule. You may start at any time during the series.

We also offer Nurturing Parenting through home visits to a limited number of parents/caregivers.

Please call 989-224-5241 to register for classes, find out about other class offerings, or to learn about how you can bring the Nurturing Parenting program to your area or group.

Competitive cheer leading program starts February 6

St Johns competitive cheer leading program begins on February 6.

There will be a one time $10 registration fee and $7 weekly with thereafter.

Boys and girls ages 4-18 are welcome. No experience needed.

Classes will be held at the Oakview South Elementary.

6:10-6:55 p.m. – ages 4-6

6:55-7:40 p.m. – ages 7-10

7:40-8:25p.m. – ages 10+

For more information please email virginiacfcheer@gmail.com.

An Early Childhood Training Series: Phonological Awareness and Alphabet Knowledge

Do you want to deepen your knowledge of emergent language and literacy Practices? Clinton County MSU Extension and St. Peters Lutheran Church and School will be partnering to offer a 10 hour training series focused on the implementation of strong language and literacy practices in early childhood classrooms.

This series, geared towards early childhood teachers (infant – Pre-K), will be held on Saturdays from 9:00 – 11:30 a.m. at St. Peters Lutheran Church and School (8990 Church Rd.) in St. Johns. Please call Clinton County MSU Extension at 989-224-5228 or Tina Gust with St. Peters Lutheran Church and School at 989-224-3178. This workshop is free; attend one session or all four. Topics and dates are as follows:

February 4, 2017 Phonological Awareness and Alphabet Knowledge

February 18, 2017 Reading, Books for Learning and Building Vocabulary

March 4, 2017 Emergent Writing and Environmental Print

Briggs District Library News

*New* Seed Library– Starting to plan your garden for the summer and want to try something new? Our seed library gives patrons the opportunity to sample seeds for free. Patrons can check-out the seeds with their library card, plant the seeds at home, let them go to seed, and then return some of the next generation seeds for others to borrow the following year. Please visit the library for more information about seed varieties that we will be offering. The seed library will be available starting Wednesday, February 1.

* New * 1000 Books before Kindergarten– Briggs Library will be joining a nationwide program in which youth ages birth to five and their families are challenged to read 1000 books before the child reaches kindergarten. This is an incentive based program in which children will be rewarded with small prizes when they reach the different milestones. This program will be starting Wednesday, March 1.

Irish Dance Company of Lansing – The Briggs District Library is excited to be offering a special community program in March! The Irish Dance Company of Lansing, a troupe comprised of children ages 7-18, has been promoting Irish music and dance to the Mid-Michigan area since 1992. This special company will be performing at the Wilson Center, Friday, March 10 from 7:00-7:45. All ages welcome, though the program may not be suitable for children under 3. A library card is not required to attend this free program, but registration is appreciated and opens Friday, February 10. For more information about the Irish Dance Company of Lansing, and to see great photos of past performances, visit irishdancelansing.org.

Kids, Cartoons, & Crafts – There are still spots available for our Valentine’s Day movie program. We will be showing Bugs Bunny’s Cupid Capers to children ages 5-9 on Tuesday, February 7 from 6:30-7:30p.m. The program will also feature a holiday-related craft and snack. Registration is now available.

Tween Garden Planning: What does it take to Design a Garden? ‘Tweens ages 10-12 can join us on Thursday, February 9 from 6:30-7:30 PM to help staff members in planning the Rae Johnson’s Children’s Garden for this summer. We will be choosing plant varieties, deciding on architectural projects, and learning about both plant spacing and companion planting. Registration is required and open now.

Lap-sit Storytime “Busy with Family, Friends and More” – Children ages 12 to 24 months with adult participation are invited to enjoy story-time sessions on Friday mornings 10:30-11am, February 17th-March 24th Or Monday evenings 6:30-7pm, February 20 – March 27. We will share age appropriate stories, fun creative movement, music and learn simple signs (sign language). Registration is required and open now. This program is a great way for very young children to socialize with each other in a fun and casual environment.

Chapter Chatter: Here’s Looking at You! We will be sharing a chapter book over the course of 4 weeks.There will be Googly Eye Crafts, Googly Eye Snacks and Extra Googly Eye Fun! This program is for ages 6 to 8 years (independent listeners)We hope you can join us on Thursday evenings, 7- 7:45pm, February 23 thru March 16. Registration is required & is open now.

March is Reading Month! – Celebrating with Dr. Seuss & Friends – Stories, snacks, crafts, music and games will be offered on Tuesdays evenings, 6:30-7:30 pm, “Green Eggs & Ham: Breakfast Before Bed on March 14 (ages 3-4 with adult participation), “One Fish, Two Fish” on March 21 (ages 5-6 independent listeners), & “What Pet Should I Get?” on March 28 (ages 5-9 independent listeners). Registration opens on Tuesday, Feb. 14th and is required for all programs.

Bookaholics Book Club – The February selection of the Bookaholics Book Club is The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern. This unique love story mixes elements of historical fiction, fantasy, and romance. It is the tale of a circus, named Le Cirque des Reve, that comes to town out of the blue and without warning. Within its tents, young magicians Celia and Marco compete to be the best, having done so since childhood. However, under the backdrop of their intense rivalry, a blossoming romance develops. Copies of the book are now available. The Bookaholics is an open club, so all are invited to join us when we meet next on Thursday, February 16 at 6:30p.m.

******

Contact Information:

Library Director: Sara Morrison

Phone: 989-224-4702 * Fax: 989-224-1205

E-mail: director@briggsdistrictlibrary.org

Street address: 108 E Railroad * Saint Johns, MI 48879

Concordia University Honors List

Concordia University Ann Arbor officials released the Fall Honors List for the first semester of the 2016-2017 academic year.

Among the area students named to the list were:

Saint Johns: James McKane

Dewitt: Miriam Sikora

MMDHD Calendar – February 2017

The Mid-Michigan District Health Department’s Family Planning Clinics provide confidential care to men and women in need of contraception and reproductive health services. Charges for services and supplies are based on income. The Family Planning Clinics are scheduled as follows:

Mid-Michigan District Health Department

1307 E. Townsend Road

St. Johns, MI 48879

February 7: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

February 14: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

February 21: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m

February 28: . 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 224-2195, Option 5, Monday through Friday.

Hearing & Vision Screening Clinic

Vision screening is required for all children entering kindergarten. The Mid-Michigan District Health Department offers free vision testing, as well as hearing screening tests for all children ages 3 to 21. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 227-3125, Monday through Friday.

WIC Benefit Pick-Up Schedule

Pregnant and breastfeeding women, infants and children up to 5 years old may be eligible for free food through the WIC (Women, Infants & Children) program. The Mid-Michigan District Health Department WIC Benefit Pick-up Clinics are scheduled as follows:

February 13: at Mid-Michigan District Health Department, 1307 E. Townsend Road in St. Johns, from 9 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 224-2195, Option 5, Monday through Friday.

"In accordance with Federal law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) policy, this institution is prohibited from discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. To file a complaint of discrimination, write USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, Room 326-W, Whitten Building, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410 or call (202) 720-5964 (voice and TDD). USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer."



Immunization Clinic

The Mid-Michigan District Health Department Immunization Clinics are to be held as follows:

Mid-Michigan District Health Department

1307 E. Townsend Road

St. Johns, MI 48879

February 6: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

February 8: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m

February 13: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m

February 16: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

February 27: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Immunizations will be available for adults and children eight weeks of age through adulthood, appointments are preferred. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 224-2195, Option 5, Monday through Friday.

Mark Your Calendar

Early Valentine’s Day Concert – February 3 at the Wilson Center

******

Helping Hands Dinner Raffle will be held on Saturday, February 4 at Smith Hall

******

Toastmasters meetings every other Wednesday, 6 pm at AgroLiquid through June 2017

February 1, 15

March 1, 15, 29

April 12. 26

May 10, 24

June 7, 21

******

Lowe UMC hosts two February events

Spaghetti Dinner

Friday, February 17th

Euchre Tournament

Friday, February 24th