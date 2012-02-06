Transitions

Obituaries

Gladys Ann Ruestman

Gladys Ann Ruestman, age 80, of St. Johns, MI, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2017, at her daughter’s home.

Funeral Services will be held at St. Johns Lutheran Church, St. Johns, MI, on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 11:00 A.M., with Rev. George W. Brinley officiating. Burial will take place at St. Peter Lutheran Church Cemetery on February 1, 2017 at 3:00 P.M. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Gladys was born in St. Johns, MI on December 12, 1936, the daughter of Martin and Lona (Marten) Silm. Gladys graduated from St. Johns High School and later attended Davenport College in Lansing, MI. Gladys was a long time member of the St. John’s Lutheran Church and resident of St. Johns, MI. She was very active in the church and was involved in planning funeral dinners and Ladies Guild. She was an avid sports fan and especially liked MSU. Gladys loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her daughter Evelyn Peterson, grandchldren; Ryan Peterson, Emily Peterson, Lindsay Teems, Nicholas Ruestman, Megan Ruestman, Alexa Ruestman, great grandchildren; Michael and Dustin Teems, brother Charlie and Theresa Silm, and special friend John Ernst. She was preceded in death by her parents and son Lynn Ruestman.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Johns Lutheran Church or the American Lung Association. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Leora Irene Grubaugh Andrews

Leora Irene Grubaugh Andrews, age 90 of Delta Township , passed away January 19, 2017 at Sparrow Hospice Services. She was born February 5, 1926 in Gratiot County, the daughter of hard-working farmers Harold and Wilma (Dush) Grubaugh. Leora was a 1943 graduate of Fulton High School and retired at age 70 from the State of Michigan.

Leora is survived by her two daughters: Sherry (Wesley) Havens of Delta Township, Janie Andrews of Delta township, granddaughter, Jill Harris Nower (David) of Delta Township and great grandson, Riley Nower; Sister-in-law Janet Grubaugh of St. Johns, niece, Janelle (Dave) Maniez, grand nephews, David and Joshua Maniez and grandniece Ashtyn Maniez of St. Louis. Leora was blessed with 3 stepchildren that she loved as deeply as her own: Richard (Nancy) Andrews of Maple Rapids; Robert (Paula) Andrews of Leesburg, Florida, and Sandy Gimotty (deceased); Beloved step grandchildren; Mark Andrews of Houston, Texas; Marlin (Angela) Andrews of Middleton; Matthew Andrews of Muskegon; Michael (Tiffanie) Andrews of Perrinton; Mitch (Danell) Andrews of Perrinton; Robby Andrews of Miami, Florida; Randy (Deb) Andrews of Brighton; Ryan (Monica) Andrews of Brighton; Bryan Kowalski of Akron, Ohio; Dannette Burch of Greenville as well as several step grandchildren and step great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Stanley Grubaugh; stepdaughter Sandy Andrews Gimotty and step-granddaugher, Michelle Middleton.

Leora’s family was her pride and joy and top priority in life and she took great care of them, always putting their needs first and foremost forsaking hobbies and special interests. She wanted nothing for herself and all who knew her will say that she was a totally selfless human being. She suffered poor health over the past several years but still managed to persevere. She will be greatly missed by her family, special cousins, and friends as a very kind, compassionate and caring soul.

A celebration of Leora’s life will be held at Maple Rapids Methodist Church on Saturday, February 4th at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Kathy Leydorf-Keck officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Volunteers of America, 430 N. Larch, Lansing, MI 48912 or The Salvation Army, 525 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Lansing, MI 48912

William Arthur Burnham

William Arthur “Bill” Burnham age 85, of Perrinton, MI, passed away Friday, January 27, 2017 at Sparrow Health Systems Lansing, MI.

Funeral Services will be held at Pompeii United Methodist Church on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 11:00 AM., with Pastor Mona Dye officiating. Burial will take place at Fulton Center Cemetery, Perrinton, MI. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 30, 2017 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes Ithaca, MI.

Bill was born in St. Johns, MI on April 28, 1931, the son of Jeanne and Lyna (Gotham) Burnham. He graduated from St. Johns High School with the class of 1948. Bill married Rosella Plowman on October 7, 1950 in St. Johns, MI. Rosella passed away January 6, 1983.

Bill worked for many places including; farming in his younger years, Gower’s Elevator in Eureka, Pompeii Crop Service, and Beck’s Farm Market. He spent 23 years as a Supervisor and Assessor at Fulton Township and spent a short time as an assessor at North Shade Township. He was a member of the Pompeii United Methodist Church and a life member of the Pompeii Odd Fellows and Rebecca’s. He was also a member and secretary of the Maple Valley Lions Club. Bill was a former boy scout leader in Gratiot county and 4-H leader in Clinton and Gratiot counties. Bill enjoyed playing cards, golfing, bowling, fishing, flowers, gardening, campfires, bible study, and cookouts on Saturday’s with his family. Bill had a very large bell collection. He loved the time he spent with his family. His grandchildren and great grandchildren meant more than anything to him.

Bill is survived by his children; Elaine Burnham, Guy and Gretchen Burnham, grandchildren; Michaela Ann Burnham, Jeremy and Kaitlin Burnham, Esther and Joel Haviland, Heidi and Anthony Whitford, great grandchildren; Blake, William, Bridger, Bethanie, Ashton, Boden, and Violet and sister Barbara Anderson. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, two brothers, and five sisters.

Memorials may be made to Pompeii United Methodist Church or Maple Valley Lions Club. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Ithaca, MI.

Marriage licenses filed the week of January 30, 2017

Juan Carlos Flores Pizano, 42 of Lansing and Shirley Lynn Glick, 47 of Lansing

Timothy Allen Personious, 50 of Westphalia and Judy Lynn Trierweiler, 46 of Westphalia

Andrew Allen Wade, 22 of Laingsburg and McKaylah Jo Adams, 23 of Laingsburg

Divorce decrees filed the week of January 30, 2017

Lintemuth, Tara M. and David A.

Cooper, Melissa Ann and Michael Paul-David

Desper, Philip John Jr. and Amy Lynn

Hawkins, Vicki Jo and Dale Raymond