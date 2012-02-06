Latest News

CAFR has been dissolved

After 16 years of service, CAFR is being dissolved. As of 6:01 pm Wednesday evening February 8, Clinton Area Fire and Rescue was no more.

Beginning Monday February 6th at 8:00 pm The City of St Johns and CAFR were toned out at the same time until Wednesday February 8th at 6:00 pm. There was only one charge to residents for any fire calls in this time frame. On Wednesday February 8th at 6:01 pm the St. Johns Fire Department began coverage for fire in the former CAFR catchment area.

Burn permits will have to be obtained from the St. Johns police department 989 224 6721 effective Wednesday February 8th, 2017.

Residents who had not been following the meetings were told that due to Greenbush’s fiscal necessity the township had to reach this decision. If you have any questions please contact any Greenbush Township board member.

Lansing man arraigned for Breaking and Entering

On February 7, 2017 William Matthew Workman, 34, was arraigned on multiple Felony charges including Unlawful Driving Away an Automobile, two counts of Breaking and Entering, and one felony weapons charge. Workman is a suspect in over 15 other cases including multiple business Breaking and Enterings, multiple Larceny from Automobile cases, and other larceny charges.

Workman was living in Lansing at the time of these crimes, and the majority of these crimes occurred between late November, 2016 and December 28, 2016. He is also a suspect in multiple cases in the St. Johns area during this time period as well.

The Clinton County Prosecutors Office currently has over a dozen other Felony cases that are being reviewed for further charges on Workman. Workman was a parole absconder during the time these crimes were committed; and on December 2S, 2016 he was arrested without incident on the parole absconder warrant by the St. Johns Police Department.

SJHS grad to invited to present at World Congress in Italy

Saginaw Valley State University student Jarrod Eaton, a health science major from St. Johns, has a genuine interest in the health of college students, and has pursued research in this regard. He has been invited to present his research at the 2nd World Congress on Public Health and Nutrition in Rome, Italy March 22-24.

Eaton will present his study on the contributing factors surrounding influenza vaccination rate disparities among college-aged populations. His project is titled “Vaccination of Influenza on College Campuses: A study to identify the correlation of determinants on influenza vaccination rate disparities.”

While his research is still in progress, Eaton has drawn preliminary findings from his study to date.

“I have concluded that there are an increasing number of factors that are leading to college students receiving the influenza vaccination at significantly lower rates than other populations of society which, ultimately, can lead to greater risk of exposure and an increased likelihood of the spread of disease,” he said.

James Collins, Ph.D., SVSU executive-in-residence for health sciences, has served as the faculty mentor and advisor for Eaton’s study. Collins said it is unusual for an undergraduate to be invited to present at such an international conference.

“Jarrod had to compete with people in the public health field with professional and advanced degrees,” Collins explained. “He wrote a fine summary of his proposed research.

“While about a third of persons receive flu vaccines in the United States every year, only about 10 percent of college-age people do. Jarrod’s research will provide insights and much-needed information on why students may or may not decide to obtain a flu vaccination.”

Eaton expressed gratitude for the empowering opportunities and close relationships with faculty he has enjoyed.

“During my time at SVSU, I have been given an immense number of opportunities that have shaped both my professional and academic career,” Eaton said. “It has instilled in me a duty to, one day, have the same degree of impact on the global community as well.”

Eaton will graduate from SVSU in May and plans to pursue a career in public health. He intends to pursue a Master of Public Health degree with a specialization in epidemiology, and ultimately complete a Ph.D. in epidemiology. Eaton hopes to one day work for the World Health Organization or the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

In addition to his academic scholarship, Eaton served as president of Student Association, SVSU’s student government, for the 2015-16 academic year.

2017 Superhero 5K Kick Off Event

You can join CASA at their Annual Kick Off Event for the 2017 Superhero 5K Run, Walk, or Fly! on Wednesday, March 15th at the St. Johns Big Boy.

Superheroes will serve a delicious Pasta and Salad Dinner Buffet from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.; a portion of the proceeds benefit Court Appointed Special Advocates who serve children who are in foster care.

Tickets are $12 for adults; $8 for children ages 3 to 10; and children 2 and under are free. Tickets are available by contacting a CASA Board Member or at our office; tickets will also be available at the door. All Superheroes for Children are welcome–don’t forget your cape!

For more information, please call 517-599-7145; email KellySchaferED@gmail.com; or visit our website at voiceforclintoncountychildren.com.

90th Birthday Card Shower – Valentines Day

There will be a Card Shower for Theresa Weber on the occasion of her 90th Birthday on Valentines Day, February 14.

Her address is:

Clinton Commons

1103 South Scott Rd

St Johns MI 48879

Ducks Unlimited to host annual banquet

The Clinton County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited (DU) will host it’s 36th Annual Spring Wetlands Conservation banquet on Friday April 21, 2017. The event will once again be held at Smith Hall on the 4-H Fairgrounds in St. Johns.

The mission of Ducks Unlimited is to preserve ecologically important wetlands, on both private and public lands across North America. The Clinton County Wetlands Conservation banquet is the way for our local community

to help this important conservation program.

Local DU chairman Chris Mikula extends an invitation to all conservation minded citizens to join him and his fellow committee volunteers for an evening of food and fun to help an important resource conservation program. The evening will include complimentary beverages and hors d’oeuvres and a catered dinner. There will be door prizes, a silent and live auction and raffle tables that will include limited edition art prints, wildlife sculptures, firearms, crafts, collectible items, decoy carvings and many other special DU and local craft items.

The local DU committee wants everyone to know that the Clinton County DU banquet is for the entire family. We encourage dads to bring their wives and youngsters. Ticket prices are the same as they have been for the past twelve years. For tickets, banquet information, or if you want to volunteer to help on the local DU banquet planning committee, become a sponsor, or donate money or items, you can contact any of the following local DU committee members: Kurt Hufnagel at 989-224-2072, Chris Mikula at 989-224-3654, Joe Woodruff at 517-775-4474, Craig Knight at 989-224-8687, or Dennis Koenigsknecht at 989-224-4120

Local DU Chairman Chris Mikula notes that “ecological data collected during the past 50 years clearly identifies wetlands as the most productive source of life on earth. No other resource, not even the tropical rain forests, provide as many benefits as do wetlands.” Join with your friends and neighbors on April 21st as we celebrate the many conservation achievements of Ducks Unlimited, and to also help us continue this great conservation program.

For additional information about the local Clinton County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited, or about this year’s April 21st banquet, to become a sponsor, donate or to become a volunteer to “Help the Ducks” and join our committee, check out the organizations Facebook page at: Clinton County Michigan Chapter of Ducks Unlimited, or check out the DU main website at www.ducks.org/michigan.

Local Store Launches Pen Pal Letter-Writing Campaign

From Monday, February 6 through Friday, February 10, Postal Connections stores will serve as the main letter-writing sites for local residents, businesses and community members to write a quick note to military men and women thanking them for their service to our country. At the end of the weeklong campaign, the St. Johns Postal Connections store will send to the letters to Operation Gratitude who will send the letters to various military bases across the U.S. and abroad in time for Valentine’s Day.

“Every day, the men and women who serve our country put their lives on the line for the love of their country,” said Fred Morache, COO of Postal Connections. “We are proud and grateful for the work that the troops do to protect us all; we’re hopeful that this small gesture of thanks will go a long way in showing them how appreciative the people of [insert market] are for their service.”

For more information on the Military Pen Pals program in St. Johns, please visit http://www.postalconnections207.com or call (989) 224-0000.