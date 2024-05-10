Lowe UMC hosts two February events

Spaghetti Dinner

Friday, February 17th

from 5:00 pm-7:00 pm

Donations go to Eureka PTO

Euchre Tournament

Friday, February 24th

from 6:30 pm-10:00 pm

come alone or with a partner, crossword puzzles for those not into cards

Free will offering goes to the Juvenile Diabetes Fund

Lowe United Methodist Church is located at 5485 W. Lowe Rd.

Card Shower – February 18

There will be a Card Shower for Betty Hicks on the occasion of her 90th Birthday on February 18.

Betty is the former Betty Wesner, and she married Marshall Hicks.

Her address is

Clinton Commons

1103 S. Scott Road – Apartment 304

St. Johns, Michigan 48879

Kids: Choose water for a sparkling smile

The Mid-Michigan District Health Department (MMDHD), My Community Dental Centers (MCDC) and local dentists remind parents to give their children a smile that lasts a lifetime.

February is National Children’s Dental Health Month, which brings an increased focus on the importance of regular dental checkups and a balanced diet. The theme of this year’s campaign, “Choose Water for a Sparkling Smile,” urges children to choose water, whenever possible, and avoid drinks with added sugar, like soda and sweetened juices.

Get your child off to a good start with a visit to the dentist after their first tooth erupts or before their first birthday. This creates a positive experience and establishes a dental home before problems arise. Help them stay on track by encouraging them to eat a balanced diet, including healthy snacks, and see to it that they brush and floss daily and receive regular checkups. These actions promote healthy teeth and gums and will help ensure your child has a sparkling smile that lasts a lifetime.

Additional tips from the American Dental Association include:

· Place only formula, milk or breast milk in bottles and avoid filling them with sugar water, juice or soft drinks.

· Infants should finish their bedtime and naptime bottles before going to bed.

· If your child uses a pacifier, provide one that is clean-don’t dip it in sugar or honey, or put it in your mouth before giving it to your child.

· Encourage children to drink from a cup by their first birthday and discourage frequent or prolonged use.

Older children should follow the same rules of regular brushing, flossing, dental visits, eating a balanced diet, and choosing water instead of sugary beverages like juice and soft drinks. Keep in mind that sugars and starches encourage the production of plaque, which can attack tooth enamel. Also, it’s not just the sugar in soft drinks that decays teeth; it’s the acid too, making it double trouble.

The Montcalm Community Dental Center in Sidney and My Community Dental Center in St. Johns are operated by My Community Dental Centers on behalf of Mid-Michigan District Health Department. Both dental centers serve those enrolled in Medicaid, including Healthy Kids and MiChild, the Healthy Michigan Plan, low-income uninsured and those with private insurance. These centers are accepting new patients. For more information or to schedule an appointment please call 1-877-313-6232.

GVSU Dean’s List

Grand Valley State University announces the names of students who were placed on the dean’s list for the Fall 2016 semester concluding in December. The list includes those students who have maintained a 3.5 grade point average and been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits.

Saint Johns: Alaine G. Banninga; Makaila L. Fike; Megan E. Goerge; Ashlyn R. Korienek; Olivia R. Kosnik; Hailey K. LaBar; Mary J. Ray; Rebecca R. Sabin; Jenna R. Schumaker; Madison A. Shutes; Erin A. Stehlik; Lauren J. Suidgeest; Stephanie L. Whitford; Abigail G. Williams

Bath: Samantha L. Behl; Anna R. Kessler

Dewitt: Mallory M. Armbrustmacher; Savannah R. Belbeck; Lear E. Brougher; Megan G. Chant; Hailey N. Ciesluk; Madison P. Cook; Meghan L. Cook; Madison M. Dingeldey; Emily T. Gaugier; Audrey L. Kahler; Audra C. Kimble; Brooke M. Kramer; Ibtisam S. Matta; Caroline F. Miller; Aaron W. Scheffler; Alison P. Scheffler; Madison G. Schmidtmann; Megan T. Scott; Andrew B. Stine; Kristen M. Strojny; Michael A. Szeman

Elsie: Brandon J. Meisel

Fowler: Katherine E. Cole

Pewamo: Evan R. Fedewa; Lindsey A. Keilen; Anthony H. Klein; Savannah E. Klein; Dane W. Schafer

Westphalia: Amelia A. Feldpausch; Lauren N. Spitzley; Kelly T. Thelen; Shelby L. Thelen

Melt Your Heart is February 18

This year’s “Art to Melt Your Heart” is the second annual February kids class and exhibition. This family friendly class will be hosted at Studio Retreat and Gallery in downtown St. Johns. Mary Ablao will teach this fun and interactive collaging class at her studio from 1:00 p.m. -3:00 p.m. on February 18th.

Art to Melt Your Heart is for ages 4 and up. For kids aged 4-5 years, parents may need to be a little more hands on helping them with their art. This is a program for the entire family, and we’re encouraging full-family participation. The cost is $25 per child.

All art created that day will be kept and later displayed at the Clinton County Art Council Gallery From February 21st-March 1st with formal reception will be held on February 23rd. Art can be collected through March 1st-4th.

For more information please contact the Clinton County Arts Council at 989-224-2429.

An Early Childhood Training Series: Literacy in the Early Childhood Classroom

Do you want to deepen your knowledge of emergent language and literacy Practices? Clinton County MSU Extension and St. Peters Lutheran Church and School will be partnering to offer a 10 hour training series focused on the implementation of strong language and literacy practices in early childhood classrooms.

This series, geared towards early childhood teachers (infant – Pre-K), will be held on Saturdays from 9:00 – 11:30 a.m. at St. Peters Lutheran Church and School (8990 Church Rd.) in St. Johns. Please call Clinton County MSU Extension at 989-224-5228 or Tina Gust with St. Peters Lutheran Church and School at 989-224-3178. This workshop is free; attend one session or all four. Topics and dates are as follows:

February 18, 2017 Reading, Books for Learning and Building Vocabulary

March 4, 2017 Emergent Writing and Environmental Print

CASA Volunteer Advocates Needed

CASA-The Voice for Clinton County’s Children is currently accepting applications for our next CASA Volunteer Advocate Training.

Those interested in serving as a CASA Advocate must submit a volunteer application, completely pass a criminal and personal background check, and participate in our 30-hour pre-service training.

Applicants should have ample time to visit their appointed child every 7 to 10 days (activities during visits may include playing games, playing outside, helping with homework, coloring, etc.). Our program continues to work toward our goal of having enough CASA Advocates for every Clinton County child who is in foster care.

For more information, please visit our website ClintonCountyCASA.org or contact our office at clintoncountycasa@gmail.com or 517-599-7145.

Mark Your Calendar

Toastmasters meetings every other Wednesday, 6 pm at AgroLiquid through June 2017

February 15

March 1, 15, 29

April 12. 26

May 10, 24

June 7, 21

******

