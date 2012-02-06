Transitions

Obituaries

Jerry Ann Beaufore

Jerry Ann Beaufore, 75 of St. Johns, MI went to be with her Lord on Sunday, February 5, 2017. She was born on December 2, 1941 in Saginaw, MI the daughter of Stanley and Mary (Spess) Plaza. She graduated from Rodney B. Wilson High School in 1959. She went on to graduate from Michigan State University with a BA in Education in 1961, and later completed her Masters of Education and Specialist Degree also from MSU. Jerry Ann taught at Ovid-Elsie Schools for 2 years and then moved to St. Johns High School where she taught Business Education for 28 years. Jerry Ann married Lynne Beaufore in August of 1962 until he preceded her in death. Jerry Ann married Paul Shauger on February 25, 2015 after a 30 year courtship.

Surviving is her husband, Paul; daughters, Nicole (Ho. B.) Le, Andrea Beaufore, step-daughter, Renee (John) Young, and step-son, Kevin (Jeanne) Shauger. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren, Jessica, Ginni, Casey, Chloe, Dillon, Chelsea and Emily; and 5 great grandchildren, Jordon, Henry, Lily, Kylie and Marilyn. Jerry Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Marie Plaza, her first husband, Lynne and her step-son, Kirk Shauger.

Jerry was a very active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and the YaYa Sisters. Jerry Ann loved to travel and spent winters in Arizona with her husband where they were able to hike, kayak, bike and enjoy outdoor activities. She loved her family and friends, and was a joyful presence always. Jerry Ann was an avid writer and journaled personal family histories for all her family, and also her walk with God through her life and recent battle.

Memorial services will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. with Dr. Bryan Salminen officiating. The family will receive friends and relatives at the Church beginning at 9:00 A.M. Saturday, February 18, 2017. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church or the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.

The family is being served by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home.

Ernest Dennis Schroeder

Ernest Dennis Schroeder, age 76, of St. Johns, MI, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, February 6, 2017.

Funeral Services will be held at Duplain Church of Christ, St. Johns, MI, on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 2:00 P.M., with Mr. Chuck Emmert and Dr. Dan Cameron officiating. Burial will take place at Duplain Township Cemetery, St. Johns, MI. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 from 6-8 P.M., and on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel. St. Johns, MI.

Dennis was born in New Port Beach, MI on May 9, 1940, the son of Ernest Alvin and Mildred Gertrude (Percy) Schroeder. He graduated from Trenton High School with the class of 1958. Dennis served his country in the U.S. Navy. On July 2, 1960 he married Eydie Jeffries in Wyandotte, MI. Dennis worked for United Airlines, before he became a trucker for 40 years. He was a member of Duplain Church of Christ St. Johns, MI, where he was a deacon, an elder and an elder-emeritus of his church.

He is survived by his wife Eydie Schroeder of St. Johns, MI, 2 daughters; Renee’ and Lon Gibson of Dewitt, MI, Becky Sue Schroeder of St. Johns, MI, sons; Eric and Carol Schroeder of Lansing, MI, Bert and Hilleke Botter of the Netherlands and others he considered as sons; Terry Simison, and Chuck & Debbie Pelton, grandchildren; Trevor and Amy Gibson, Nicole Gibson, Shelby and Joe Peiffer, Zach Speckin, 2 sisters; Bonnalyn Truxall, and Barbara Schroeder. There were many others who considered him Dad and Grandpa. He was predeceased by his parents and a son Tony Huff.

Memorials may be made to Duplain Church of Christ or Rock Lake Christian Assembly. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Marriage licenses filed the week of January 30, 2017

Bradley Edward Murphy, 63 of St. Johns and Margaret Jean Schaeffer, 60 of St. Johns

Eduardo Pablo Carreon, 31 of Elsie and Hortensia Hernandez Martinez, 33 of Elsie

Divorce decrees filed the week of January 23, 2017

Lab, Maureen Marie and Denise Suzanne

Dell, Dawn Annette and Aaron Gabriel

Vincent, Chelsea Marie and Dustin Robert