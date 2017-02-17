The St. Johns Independent





Junior Dancers: Pre-school thru 6th grade students learned some moves from SJHS Dance Team members last Saturday.

SJHS Dance Team heads to New YorkMelt Your Heart is February 18You are cordially invited – Saturday, March 42nd Annual Spring Prevention Issues Forum – April 11Businesses unite around MDA Shamrocks ProgramBaked Potato, Soup, Salad Dinner – March 2Lowe UMC hosts two February events2017 Superhero 5K Kick Off Event – March 15Water control structures considered in farming managementFree workshop and lunch for conservation – February 23An Early Childhood Training SeriesBriggs District Library NewsGrand Valley State University Graduate ListCASA Volunteer Advocates NeededMark Your CalendarE-Lanes awarded Best Bowling AlleyThis week’s Mystery PhotoA Look Back – 1968 Downtown St. Johns Christmas DecorationsMaralyn’s Did You Know – RecallLetters – Rotary says thanksObituaries – John C. Schlarf, Kimberly A. Diethrich, Patricia Marie KitsonMarriage licenses filed the week of February 13, 2017