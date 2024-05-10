Baked Potato, Soup, Salad Dinner – March 2

Eureka Faith Walkers will be hosting a Baked Potato, Soup and Salad Bar on Thursday, March 2, 2017 at the Eureka Christian Church, 2619 E. Maple Rapids Road, Eureka, MI.

Dinner includes Baked Potato, Chili, and a variety of soups and Salad Bar with all the toppings for the potatoes and salads.

Take outs are available. Proceeds from the dinner will be going to Clinton County Relay for Life.

Lowe UMC hosts two February events

Spaghetti Dinner

Friday, February 17th

from 5:00 pm-7:00 pm

Donations go to Eureka PTO

Euchre Tournament

Friday, February 24th

from 6:30 pm-10:00 pm

come alone or with a partner, crossword puzzles for those not into cards

Free will offering goes to the Juvenile Diabetes Fund

Lowe United Methodist Church is located at 5485 W. Lowe Rd.

2017 Superhero 5K Kick Off Event – March 15

Join CASA at their Annual Kick Off Event for the 2017 Superhero 5K Run, Walk, or Fly! on Wednesday, March 15th at the St. Johns Big Boy.

Superheroes will serve a delicious Pasta and Salad Dinner Buffet from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.; a portion of the proceeds benefit Court Appointed Special Advocates who serve children who are in foster care.

Tickets are $12 for adults; $8 for children ages 3 to 10; and children 2 and under are free. Tickets are available by contacting a CASA Board Member or at their office; tickets will also be available at the door.

All Superheroes for Children are welcome–don’t forget your cape! For more information, please call 517-599-7145; email

KellySchaferED@gmail.com; or visit our website at voiceforclintoncountychildren.com.

Why water control structures should be considered in your farming management

Water control structures in subsurface tile drainage can help manage water in tile-drained fields to protect water quality and benefit your bottom line. The practice of managing water in the field by changing the outlet level of the tile drainage system is known as drainage water management (or controlled drainage). Managing water levels can help keep nutrients from leaving fields before they are absorbed by the crop according to a publication put out by the Purdue University Cooperative Extension Service. This publication also notes that some studies have found up to 75% reduction in nitrate leaving the field which can be directly attributed to the amount of water leaving the field through drainage.

Installing water control structures at one or more drainage outlets allows for partial to whole field water management depending on field slope. Farmers with fairly flat fields (less than 0.5% slope, according to the Purdue extension publication) get the most out of their investment because they can manage more acres per structure. While water control structures are not suitable for all fields, they can provide some great benefits where their use fits.

Recommendation for water control structures is to raise the outlet of the drainage system to about a foot below the ground surface post-harvest. This encourages nitrate transformation to nitrogen gas in the soil as well as reducing the rate of organic matter oxidation, per the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service practice standard on drainage water management. When the ground thaws in spring, the water control structure should be set to allow for free drainage by lowering the outlet level to the drain depth. The purpose of lowering of the outlet level to the drain depth is to prepare the field for planting and it is done about 7 to 10 days prior to planting. This will allow the water to be drained from the field and create trafficable field conditions.

Once a field is planted and the crop roots are well established, the outlet level is raised to allow water to remain in the field. It is recommended that the water in the field be controlled at a level consistent with the root depth of the crop during the growing season, usually 1.5 to 2 feet below the ground surface. When there is a stretch of heavy rainfall, lowering the outlet of the water control structure may be necessary to allow excess water to leave the field more quickly. This is particularly important early in the growing season when plant roots are not well established. Most control structures are located on field borders that can be easily accessed. Others are automated and can be controlled remotely though a computer or phone app.

No-till fields and fields planted to hay or any other perennial crop, have special considerations in drainage water management. They are both especially vulnerable to rapid nutrient loss through tile lines due to well-defined macropores. Drainage water management can be particularly helpful for keeping more nutrients in the field as well as reduce compaction by breaking up aggregates without disturbing the soil. Managing drainage water using a water control structure can also keep waterways safe from unintended manure releases through tile lines by having the outlet level in the control structures raised before a manure application. Spreading manure on fields can be risky – a water control structure reduces the risk of manure leaking into surface water.

Finally, properly managing tile drainage water and timely rainfall can increase yields. A long-term study in Ohio showed that acres affected by drainage water management resulted in 6% yield bumps in corn and 3.5% in soybeans. Drainage water management by means of water control structures has the largest impact on crop yield in years with drier summers and timely rainfall that would raise the water level in the field when the crop needs it most.

Kelcie Sweeney, Watershed Coordinator, Clinton Conservation District

Ehsan Ghane, Biosystems and Agricultural Engineering at Michigan State University

Free workshop and lunch for conservation – February 23

Join the Clinton Conservation District and MSU Extension for a free workshop and lunch discussing tile water management and other local conservation topics on Thursday, February 23rd from 8:30a-12:30p at Clinton County RESA in St Johns.

For more information and to register contact the Clinton Conservation District at 989-224-3720 or visit this web page: events.anr.msu.edu/CoverYourAssets17/.

An Early Childhood Training Series: Literacy in the Early Childhood Classroom

Do you want to deepen your knowledge of emergent language and literacy Practices? Clinton County MSU Extension and St. Peters Lutheran Church and School will be partnering to offer a 10 hour training series focused on the implementation of strong language and literacy practices in early childhood classrooms.

This series, geared towards early childhood teachers (infant – Pre-K), will be held on Saturdays from 9:00 – 11:30 a.m. at St. Peters Lutheran Church and School (8990 Church Rd.) in St. Johns. Please call Clinton County MSU Extension at 989-224-5228 or Tina Gust with St. Peters Lutheran Church and School at 989-224-3178. This workshop is free; attend one session or all four. Topics and dates are as follows:

February 18, 2017 Reading, Books for Learning and Building Vocabulary

March 4, 2017 Emergent Writing and Environmental Print

Briggs District Library News

*New* Seed Library– Starting to plan your garden for the summer and want to try something new? Our seed library gives patrons the opportunity to sample seeds for free. Patrons can check-out the seeds with their library card, plant the seeds at home, let them go to seed, and then return some of the next generation seeds for others to borrow the following year. Please visit the library for more information about seed varieties that we will be offered. We are also accepting donations of seeds that patrons have previously saved and would like to share with others in the community.

*NEW* 1000 Books before Kindergarten – Briggs Library will be joining a nationwide program in which youth ages birth to five and their families are challenged to read 1000 books before the child enters kindergarten. This is an incentive based program in which children will be rewarded with small prizes when they reach the different milestones. This is a free program and will be starting Wednesday, March 1.

Irish Dance Company of Lansing – The Briggs District Library is excited to be offering a special community program in March! The Irish Dance Company of Lansing, a troupe comprised of children ages 7-18, has been promoting Irish music and dance to the Mid-Michigan area since 1992. This special company will be performing at the Wilson Center, Friday, March 10 from 7:00-7:45. All ages welcome, though the program may not be suitable for children under 3. A library card is not required to attend this free program, but registration is appreciated and is now available. For more information about the Irish Dance Company of Lansing, and to see great photos of past performances, visit irishdancelansing.org.

Chapter Chatter: Here’s Looking at You! We will be sharing a chapter book over the course of 4 weeks.There will be Googly Eye Crafts, Googly Eye Snacks and Extra Googly Eye Fun! This program is for ages 6 to 8 years (independent listeners)We hope you can join us on Thursday evenings, 7- 7:45pm, February 23 thru March 16. Registration is required and is open now.

March is Reading Month – Celebrating with Dr. Seuss and Friends – Stories, snacks, crafts, music and games will be offered on Tuesdays evenings, 6:30-7:30 pm, “Green Eggs and Ham: Breakfast Before Bed on March 14 (ages 3-4 with adult participation), “One Fish, Two Fish” on March 21 (ages 5-6 independent listeners), and “What Pet Should I Get?” on March 28 (ages 5-9 independent listeners). Registration is currently taking place for all March is Reading Month programs.

Bookaholics Book Club – The Bookaholics have chosen Empire Falls by Richard Russo as their March selection. From the publisher: “Once a prosperous mill town, Empire Falls has been on a steady decline since its factories closed. Miles Roby dreams of escape, but life has conspired to keep him in the small, dying town. The diner Miles runs, like the majority of the town, is owned by Mrs. Whiting, a vindictive widow. After years of tolerating her controlling ways, Miles looks into the past to find out why she has such an interest in his life.” Copies of the novel are now available. Anyone interested in joining the book club is invited to join us when we meet at the library Thursday, March 16 at 6:30.

Staff Picks – If you are looking for a good book to read here is a list of titles that Library staff enjoyed or found informative in the last month. Fiction: “Expecting to Die” by L. Jackson, “Sting” by S. Brown, “When All the Girls Are Gone” by J. Krentz, “Sex, Lies and Serious Money” by S. Woods, “The Lake House” by Kate Morton, “The Bookshop on the Corner” by Jenny Colgan. Non-Fiction: “The Secret Life of Fat: The Science Behind The Body’s Least Understood Organ and What It Means For You” by S. Tara, PhD, “One-Pan Wonders: Fuss Free Meals for Your Sheet Pan, Dutch Oven, Skillet, Roasting Pan, Casserole and Slow Cooker” by Cook’s Country, “A Touch of Farmhouse Charm: Easy DIY Projects” by L. Fourez, “New Kitchen Idea Book” by H. Paper.

Contact Information:

Library Director: Sara Morrison

Phone: 989-224-4702 * Fax: 989-224-1205

E-mail: director@briggsdistrictlibrary.org

Street address: 108 E Railroad * Saint Johns, MI 48879

Grand Valley State University Graduate List

More than 1,000 Grand Valley State University students participated in commencement ceremonies on December 10 at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids. A list of the names of Grand Valley’s most recent area graduates follows.

Saint Johns: Kaylee N. Gates, BBA; Trista M. Malek, BS



DeWitt: Kathryn R. Fehrenbach, MS; Megan E. Rasdale, BS

Elsie: Abagail R. Halm, BBA

Laingsburg: Megan P. Hagerty, BS; Paige M. Leland, BA; Alexandra A. Perrien, BS; Abigail N. Wesa, BS

Pewamo: Anthony H. Klein, BS

CASA Volunteer Advocates Needed

CASA-The Voice for Clinton County’s Children is currently accepting applications for our next CASA Volunteer Advocate Training.

Those interested in serving as a CASA Advocate must submit a volunteer application, completely pass a criminal and personal background check, and participate in our 30-hour pre-service training.

Applicants should have ample time to visit their appointed child every 7 to 10 days (activities during visits may include playing games, playing outside, helping with homework, coloring, etc.). Our program continues to work toward our goal of having enough CASA Advocates for every Clinton County child who is in foster care.

For more information, please visit our website ClintonCountyCASA.org or contact our office at clintoncountycasa@gmail.com or 517-599-7145.

Mark Your Calendar

Toastmasters meetings every other Wednesday, 6 pm at AgroLiquid through June 2017

March 1, 15, 29

April 12. 26

May 10, 24

June 7, 21

The Clinton County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited (DU) will host it’s 36th Annual Spring Wetlands Conservation banquet on Friday April 21, 2017