E-Lanes awarded Best Bowling Alley

by Maralyn Fink

On Friday I went to my heritage town of Fowler to visit the E-Lanes bowling center. The owner is Elaine Gilliland who purchased the business in 2012. Her husband Gregg is also on board to help his wife live her dream. Six days before the grand re-opening, they received a call to hear that the bowling alley was on fire. I did do a photo album at that time and was hopeful that the business would be built back up. With the help of many residents and friends that is exactly what took place.

Walking in on Friday, I was greeted by Elaine and Gregg; and I told them I was there to do a story and to congratulate them on their being named The Best Bowling Alley in Michigan.

As I was given the tour, I could see why this award was given to them. For a small town they have the perfect place, décor, friendly service and great food. There are six lanes, and they host Pewamo Westphalia Varsity bowling teams. Waldron School also comes in twice a week. The have 8 leagues and 2 Junior Leagues.

Everything is shined and polished and ready when you walk in. I was very impressed with the whole design. They have a large assortment on their menu from burgers, wraps, subs, wings, strips, shrimp basket to name a few.

I thank you, Elaine and Gregg, for your hospitality; and I congratulate you on your well-deserved award as the Best Bowling Alley in Michigan.

I will be back to enjoy some of your food and your company.

806 N. Mead

The current owners are Paul and Monica Thayer. Previous owners include Roy Briggs, Trellis Nowak, Edwin Brown, James Mead, Mark White, Teresa Demos, and Coleen Pierman.

A Look Back – 1968 Downtown St. Johns Christmas Decorations

by Barry Clark Bauer

Only two decorators are identified, Bernard Feldpausch (left) and Squeak Hyler (middle).

These guys were busy putting up Christmas decorations downtown St. Johns. In the background is the old gas station that was turned into Stan Cowan Mercury used car lot. The building has since been razed and the dealership went out of business.

Maralyn’s Did You Know – Recall

Wellness Pet Food Voluntarily Recalls Canned Cat Food

According to a statement on the WellPet website, the company’s quality department learned about a foreign material in non-WellPet products made in the same manufacturing facility and decided to recall the cat food products as a “conservative step.”

The products affected by the recall are as follows:

Wellness Canned Cat 12.5 oz

Chicken & Herring

Best By Date: 08/04/2019

Chicken

Best By Date: 08/03/2019 and 08/04/2019

Chicken & Lobster

Best By Date: 08/04/2019

Turkey & Salmon

Best By Date: 08/05/2019

Turkey

Best By Date: 08/04/2019 & 08/05/2019

Beef & Chicken

Best By Date: 08/05/2019

Beef & Salmon

Best By Date: 08/05/2019

To find the best by dates, consumers should look at the bottom of the cat food cans.

Consumers that have any of the above recipes with these best by dates may email the company at info@wellpet.com or call 1-877-227-9587 for product replacements or to speak to a customer service representative.

******

Against The Grain Pet Food Recall

Out of an abundance of caution, Against the Grain Pet Food is voluntarily recalling one lot of Against the Grain Pulled Beef with Gravy Dinner for Dogs that was manufactured and distributed in 2015.

The 12 oz. Against the Grain Pulled Beef with Gravy Dinner for Dogs that is being voluntarily recalled, due to the potential presence of pentobarbital, has an expiration date of December 2019, a lot number of 2415E01ATB12, and the second half of the UPC code is 80001 (which can be found on the back of the product label).

Oral exposure to pentobarbital can cause side effects such as drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance, nausea nystagmus (eyes moving back and forth in a jerky manner), inability to stand and coma.

Note: To-date, no complaints have been reported to Against the Grain for this single lot number nor any of Against the Grain’s pet foods, since the company was founded.

Consumers may return any can with the aforementioned lot number, to their place of purchase and receive a full case of Against the Grain food for the inconvenience. For any questions, customers may contact the company at 708-566-4410 between 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM Central Time, Monday – Friday.

******

Blue Buffalo Recalls Select Cans of Dog Food

Blue Buffalo, a Connecticut-based pet food manufacturer, has voluntarily recalled select canned dog food due to possible aluminum contamination.

According to a letter on the Blue Buffalo website, the company was notified by one of its suppliers of the possible presence of aluminum in one of its production runs.

The recall includes the following canned dog food product:

Product Name: Blue Buffalo Homestyle Recipe Healthy Weight, Chicken Dinner with Garden Vegetables, 12.5 ounce can, dog food

UPC: 8-40243-10017-0

Best By Date: August 3, 2019

To find the “best by” date, consumers should look at the bottom of the dog food cans.

Blue Buffalo has not received any reports of illness or injury as a result of problems that initiated the recall, according to the company letter.

Consumers with recalled canned dog food can return the product(s) at a local pet food retailer for a full refund. For more information, call 866-800-2917.

Letters – Rotary says thanks

St. Johns Rotary would like to thank all of the sponsors, donors who contributed to the auction and prize board, and all those who came to the Helping Hands Dinner. Your support helps St. Johns Rotary continue to fund and support local community projects as well as support Rotary International efforts such as polio eradication and clean water.

Thanks also to 60 additional In-kind or cash donors listed on St. Johns Rotary Facebook Page. And also to the hundreds of people who purchased tickets to the event and or bid on auction items.

Thanks again community supporters! The Helping Hands Dinner will generate about $25,000 net to support good things.

Chris Brewbaker

Club President