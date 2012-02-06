Transitions

Obituaries

John C. Schlarf

John C. Schlarf died Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at the age of 82. He was born February 5, 1935 in St. Johns, MI the son of Glenn and Mary (Matthews) Schlarf. John was a graduate of Rodney B. Wilson High School in St. Johns, Class of 1952 and served his country in the Navy. John attended the Bannister United Methodist Church, was a lifelong farmer and worked as a mechanic at S&H Farms. John loved the outdoors and enjoyed all types of outdoor activities. On February 9, 1958 he married Mary Ann Nixon and they just celebrated 59 years together.

Surviving John besides his wife, Mary Ann are his children, Cathy (Jerry) Weber, Russ (Wendee) Schlarf and Sandy (Jeff) Aprill; five grandchildren, John, Lauren and Alex Aprill, Stuart and Sawyer Schlarf; two sisters, Margaret Bontrager and Janet (Bill) Haupert; many nieces and nephews and his little black dog, Gidge. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother, Jimmy and three brothers-in-law.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, February 18, 2017 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns with Pastor Mona Dye and Pastor Kathy Leydorf-Keck officiating. Interment will follow at Eureka Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 PM Friday, February 17 and one hour prior the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Bannister United Methodist Church 103 Hanvey St. Bannister, MI 48807 or the Capital Area Humane Society 7095 W. Grand River Lansing, MI 48906.

Kimberly A. Diethrich

Kimberly A. Diethrich, age 53, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2017. She was born May 2, 1963 in Alma, Michigan. Kim grew up and raised her family in St. Johns, Michigan.

She is survived by her five children, Robert Hoover (Jillian Taborsky), Christopher Hoover (Lanae Mabey), Carrie Hoover (Randy Brown), Matthew Newton (Jessica Newton) and Richard Diethrich II (Taylor Galloway); 11 grandchildren, Alana, Keili, Jaxon, Ayla, Zachary, Zoey, Reanna, Malikhi, Jayce, Julius and Emma; siblings, Rodney Peck (William McClure), Sherry DeVos (Steve DeVos), Marty Peck (Brandi Peck) and Rebecca Baley; niece, Amanda Newman (Chris Kirby); nephew, Cody Lavia; and a host of family and friends. Kim was preceded in death by her mother, Dora Behl; fathers, RG Peck and Herman Behl; and her life partner, Richard Diethrich.

A memorial service and dinner will be held in Kim’s memory at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the American Legion, 1000 Lawrence Hwy, Charlotte. Honoring her wishes cremation will take place. Arrangements are entrusted to Michigan Cremation & Funeral Care, Grand Rapids.

Patricia Marie Kitson

Patricia Marie Kitson, age 78 of DeWitt, MI, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2017 surrounded by her family at her home.

Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI, on Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Joel Nephew officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2017 from 2-8 P.M. at the funeral home.

Patricia was born in Bath, MI on December 18, 1938, the daughter of Charles Edgar and Alice Irene (Gardener) Purvis. She resided most of her life in St. Johns. She was a lifetime member of Seventh Day Adventist Church Holt, MI. Her church and helping people were very important to her throughout her life. She was supportive of many organizations including Habitat for Humanity, Adventist Frontier, 3ABN Television Network, Meals on Wheels, and Christian Education, to name a few. Patricia will be remembered as a consummate homemaker, faithful wife and loving mother. She had an unfailing sense of humor in all circumstances and an unshakable faith in the Lord.

She is survived by her husband Lyle Kitson of DeWitt, MI. Patricia and Lyle have been happily married forever; 5 children: Michele Marie and Peter Fine of Harrison, TN, James and Hyunsug Swainston of Vacaville, CA, Julia and Frank Oliveri of Alexandria, VA, Tricia Kay Tise of DeWitt, MI, Penni Gayle Swainston of Graysville, TN; 10 grandchildren: Jeremy, Stacey, Justin, Corbin, Amanda, Kilee, Torre, Larry, Caitlin and James; 9 great-grandchildren: Ansley, Collin, Adalyn, Tinleigh, Tessley, baby K, Claire, Conner and baby Fine; brother Stanley and Phyllis Purvis of St. Johns, MI, sister Brenda and Ken Johnson of Florida, brother Chuck and Barb Randall of PawPaw, MI, brother Ken and Ellie Randall of Lawton, MI, and brother Roger and Laurel Randall of CA. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, grandson Jeremy Fine, brothers Larry Purvis and Jack Purvis and her sister Sharon McComber.

Memorials may be made to the Seventh Day Adventist Worthy Student Fund, Meals on Wheels or Habitat for Humanity. Online condolences can be sent to . The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Marriage licenses filed the week of February 13, 2017

Deaundrie Torell Howard, 26 of Fort Worth, Texas and Rachel Lee Nichols, 19 of Elsie

Rory Kevin Oldham, 62 of Alma and Diana Marie Oldham, 61 of St. Johns