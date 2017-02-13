St. Johns Independent

Great Harvest: Tracy Kossaras shows Jason Butler some of the newly-arrived baked goods at Kurt’s Appliance.
Latest News
Great Harvest Bread available at Kurt’s Appliance
Take a walk around the Castle
Friends of CIS Trail to hold Annual Membership Meeting – March 8
Mint Country Garden Club Meeting – March 2
You are cordially invited to tea – Saturday, March 4
Spring Clean-up scheduled – May 13
More News
Baked Potato, Soup, Salad Dinner – March 2
Summer Adult Leagues
2nd Annual Spring Prevention Issues Forum – April 11
2017 Superhero 5K Kick Off Event – March 15
CASA Volunteer Advocates Needed
Features
Remember When? – Smitty’s
This week’s Mystery Photo
A Look Back – Boy Scout Troop 51
Letters – Reader identifies A Look Back photo
Transitions
Obituaries – Arthur Joe Bancroft, Carl D. Teelander, Lois Helen Warner, Marlene A. French, Marcia Jean Simmon
Marriage licenses filed the week of February 13, 2017
Divorce decrees filed February 3rd thru February 10th, 2017
Divorce decrees filed the week of February 13, 2017