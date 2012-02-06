Latest News

Great Harvest Bread available at Kurt’s Appliance

by Maralyn Fink

Tracy Kossaras who is part owner of Kurt’s Appliance decided to have Michigan made products in her store. After talking with Great Harvest Bread of Okemos owned by Ken and Sue Ulrich, Tracy suggested a satellite store in St Johns. She offered to have a place at Kurt’s to sell their products. Tracy started this on February 15th.

Some of the products include a variety of mixes such as pancake, oatmeal, chocolate chip cookie mix and brownie mix. She also carries biscotti, scotcharoo’s, and granola to name a few.

There is also a wide variety of breads: white, wheat, cheese and pizza among a few along with cinnamon rolls.

Delivery of products is done weekly on Wednesday and are on the shelf around 4pm.

Stop in anytime to see the products and give them a try; you won’t be sorry.

Maralyn@sjindy.com

Take a walk around the Castle

by Jean Martin

True to St. Johns building tradition, the new senior housing Castle is being built right up to the sidewalk.

A relative newcomer to St. Johns said recently that up until now he couldn’t understand how the old Steel Hotel could possible have fit in that lot on the northwest corner of Clinton Ave. at Higham. Now he gets it. We build everything up to the line and leave as small a footprint as possible. And so it is with the Castle at Spring St and Higham.

Now folks are wondering which face is going to house the front door. A stroll around the property seems to leave that question unanswered for now.

Friends of CIS Trail to hold Annual Membership Meeting – March 8

The Friends of the Fred Meijer Clinton-Ionia-Shiawassee Trail will hold their annual membership meeting at the AgroLiquid Headquarters at 3055 West M-21 in St. Johns on Wednesday evening, March 8, 2017 at 7 pm.

This year’s featured speakers will be Nikki Van Bloem, a trail planning specialist from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Barry Culham, FMCIS Trail Manager. AgroLiquid also will be giving tours of their facility between 6 and 7 pm, so come early if you’d like to participate.

Board elections will take place for 3 three-year positions with terms ending in March, 2020. Members that paid dues in 2016 are eligible to vote in these elections.

This meeting is open to all current, past and potential members of the Friends group and anyone else interested in the promotion and maintenance of this newly completed trail that follows the former railroad corridor running through the counties of Clinton, Ionia and Shiawassee. Admission is free.

Mint Country Garden Club Meeting – March 2

The monthly meeting of Mint Country Garden Club will be held Thursday, March 2, at 7:15 pm.

Ron Overton from the W.J. Beal Botanical Garden at Michigan State Universty will be the guest speaker.

Meetings are held at Clinton Commons Community Center, 1105 S. Scott Rd, St. Johns. Visitors are welcome to attend.

For further information about this meeting or how to become a member, email mintcountrygardenclub@gmail.com or call 517-599-6307.

You are cordially invited to tea – Saturday, March 4

Put on your favorite prince or princess outfit and join us for an enchanting afternoon tea party on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the St. Johns High School Cafeteria. Of course royal knights are also welcomed.

Check in at the front entrance of the high school and begin your walk to the palace by winding your way through the Royal Gardens. Be sure to bring your camera. Have your photo taken along the way with the princes and princesses. Character photos end at 4:50.

Reservations are required for this fundraiser supporting the SJHS Dance Team. Children must be accompanied by a paying adult. Please park and enter through the doors at the front of the SJHS Auditorium on the north side of the building. You will be entering via the circle drive in front of high school.

Session 1 is sold out, but the gates open for Session 2 at 4:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person. For information or reservations email sjhsdanceteam@gmail.com. No tickets will be sold at the door!

Spring Clean-up scheduled – May 13

Spring clean-up is scheduled for Saturday, May 13th. All items must be placed out by the curb by 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 13th but no earlier than Saturday, May 6th.

Items placed after the contractor has passed through will not be picked up. This service is available to city residents only who live in a one to five unit dwelling. If you are located in a construction zone, your items will be picked up for spring clean-up. Granger is aware of the construction areas and will pick up your items as long as they are out by 6 AM.

The following items Can be placed out by the curb for clean-up:

Appliances, mattresses, furniture, electronics (t.v.’s, computers, monitors, VCR’s), lawn mowers, hub caps, copper or brass tubing & wire, large toys, bicycles, furniture, scrap metal (bed frames, aluminum lawn chairs, file cabinets, etc.)

Do Not place trash/recycling, batteries, dirt piles, concrete, bricks, stone, blocks, construction or demolition materials from major household repairs, yard waste or latex paint (latex paint can be dried out by using saw dust or kitty litter and then placed into your weekly household green city bag).

As an alternative to placing gently used furniture, appliances, home accessories and building materials for curb side pick-up, residents may contact the Clinton County Habitat for Humanity Re-Store at 989-227-1771 or www.habitat.org/restores for more information on donating items. Also St. Vincent De Paul at the South Point Mall, St. Johns, ph: 989-224-8852 accepts donations.

For more information, call City Offices at (989) 224-8944.