Baked Potato, Soup, Salad Dinner – March 2

Eureka Faith Walkers will be hosting a Baked Potato, Soup and Salad Bar on Thursday, March 2, 2017 at the Eureka Christian Church, 2619 E. Maple Rapids Road, Eureka, MI.

Dinner includes Baked Potato, Chili, and a variety of soups and Salad Bar with all the toppings for the potatoes and salads.

Take outs are available. Proceeds from the dinner will be going to Clinton County Relay for Life.

Summer Adult Leagues

Softball

Slide into summer with the City of St. Johns Summer Adult Softball League.

Registration is now open through April 14, 2017 and requires a $250 team fee to hold your spot. There will be a $15 late fee for any team fees paid after April 14, 2017, without prior arrangement with the recreation department. The roster, waiver form, player and other fees are due no later than Monday, April 24, 2017 (see registration form for details). The season will begin the week of May 10, 2017 with men playing on Wednesday nights and Coed on Thursday nights. Players can play in multiple leagues, but player and capital improvement fees still apply.

Church league sign-up deadline is May 5, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. with rosters and waivers due May 22, 2017. The co-ed church league is a six-game season, played on Sunday nights, starting June 4, 2017. Church league teams are co-ed with 7 males and 3 females playing the field at a time. Game times will be 4:00, 5:00, 6:00 and 7:00 depending on the number of teams that sign up. The cost for the league is $150.00 per team plus additional fees. All registration needs to be associated with a church.

Registration packets for the 2017 City of St. Johns Men’s, Co-ed, and Church softball leagues are available and can be picked up between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday at the City Offices.

Sand Volleyball

Looking for a way to SPIKE up your evenings this summer? The City of St. Johns Recreation Department is taking team registrations for Adult Women and Co-Ed 4 on 4 Sand Volleyball Leagues. The volleyball leagues are open to all individuals 18 and older. Cost for each league is $110 per team plus other fees (see registration packet for details). All leagues will begin the week of June 5th and run for eight (8) weeks, with tournaments in the 9th week. Coed League will play on Monday nights, Women’s Recreational League will play on Tuesday nights, and Women’s Competitive League on Wednesday nights. The deadline to register for Sand Volleyball is 5:00 p.m. May 5, 2017.

Kickball

Want to kickback with your friends this summer? Then get a team together and play in the City of St. Johns Recreation Departments Co-ed Kickball League. The kickball league will be played on Monday evenings beginning June 12, 2017. The league will run for seven (7) weeks with a tournament being played in the eighth week. There will be no games July 3rd. The cost for the league is $125.00 per team (includes umpire fee) plus other fees (see registration packet for details). The deadline to register for the kickball league is 5:00 p.m. May 19, 2017. Teams that play in the Kickball league will receive a discounted rate for the Mint Festival Kickball Tournament.

Packets for each league may be picked up from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday at the City Offices located on the first floor of the Clinton County Courthouse at 100 E. State Street. Leagues are for adults 18 and over but up to two players per team can be 16 or 17 with parental approval. For additional information call the City of St. Johns Recreation Department at 224-8944 ext.228, visit the website at www.cityofsaintjohnsmi.com or email bblackmon@ci.saint-johns.mi.us.

2nd Annual Spring Prevention Issues Forum – April 11

The 2nd Annual Spring Prevention Issues Forum will be held Tuesday, April 11, 2017 8:45 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at AgroLiquid Conference Center, 3055 M-21, St. Johns, Michigan. The day is being co-sponsored by Clinton Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition, Sparrow Clinton Hospital, Clinton County Drug Free Communities Grant and Clinton County Council for the Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect.



Who Should Attend?

Anyone interested in substance use prevention issues such as parents, grandparents, law enforcement, health and human service providers, educators, and more.

Attendees will be provided with an overview of three substance use prevention issues relevant in Clinton County:

– E-cigarettes have become the new tobacco products of choice for America¡¦s youth. Learn about these products: why they appeal to youth and adults, what is known about their health impacts, and what is happening across Michigan to control their use.

– Human Trafficking in Clinton County? Could it really be a problem in our county? How to spot it. What to do about it. How it intersects with substance use.

– Methamphetamine and Heroin – The real stories and how these drugs are impacting our community – a synopsis of the issues with accounts from a law enforcement officer combating the issue.

This Prevention Forum is free and lunch is included. Registration by April 3rd is required. Register online at: http://www.eatonresa.org/prodevelopment. Click on Register Here.

2017 Superhero 5K Kick Off Event – March 15

Join CASA at their Annual Kick Off Event for the 2017 Superhero 5K Run, Walk, or Fly! on Wednesday, March 15th at the St. Johns Big Boy.

Superheroes will serve a delicious Pasta and Salad Dinner Buffet from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.; a portion of the proceeds benefit Court Appointed Special Advocates who serve children who are in foster care.

Tickets are $12 for adults; $8 for children ages 3 to 10; and children 2 and under are free. Tickets are available by contacting a CASA Board Member or at their office; tickets will also be available at the door.

All Superheroes for Children are welcome–don’t forget your cape! For more information, please call 517-599-7145; email

KellySchaferED@gmail.com; or visit our website at voiceforclintoncountychildren.com.

CASA Volunteer Advocates Needed

CASA-The Voice for Clinton County’s Children is currently accepting applications for our next CASA Volunteer Advocate Training.

Those interested in serving as a CASA Advocate must submit a volunteer application, completely pass a criminal and personal background check, and participate in our 30-hour pre-service training.

Applicants should have ample time to visit their appointed child every 7 to 10 days (activities during visits may include playing games, playing outside, helping with homework, coloring, etc.). Our program continues to work toward our goal of having enough CASA Advocates for every Clinton County child who is in foster care.

For more information, please visit our website ClintonCountyCASA.org or contact our office at clintoncountycasa@gmail.com or 517-599-7145.

Mark Your Calendar

Toastmasters meetings every other Wednesday, 6 pm at AgroLiquid through June 2017

March 1, 15, 29

April 12, 26

May 10, 24

June 7, 21

The 2017 Superhero 5K Run, Walk, or Fly! Wednesday, March 15th at the St. Johns Big Boy

The Clinton County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited (DU) will host it’s 36th Annual Spring Wetlands Conservation banquet on Friday April 21, 2017