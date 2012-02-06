Remember When? – Smitty’s

by Maralyn Fink

Smitty’s Buick Sales was located on the northeast corner of Ottawa and Higham Sts. It was owned by S. R. Smith. Later it was sold to Norman Cain, who sold it to Frank Keelean.

Frank moved the dealership to the old Andy’s IGA building on north US-127 BR. Today it’s known as Sundance Buick, GMC, and is owned by Terry Hanks.

This building now serves as Sundance Body Shop.

Smith built this house across the street from his business on Higham.

This week’s Mystery Photo

Where is this?

306 E. Railroad St.

The current owners are Glenn and Terrilynn Voisin. Previous owners include John and Duane Jackson and Terrance and Myra Fleming.

A Look Back – Boy Scout Troop 51

by Barry Clark Bauer



Scout Leader, Doug Cook, Chris Cook, unidentified and unidentified.

These scouts probably receive an achievement award. The Troop is almost identified as 51.

Doug Cook passed away in 2010 and was the founder and owner of Agro-Culture Liquid Fertilizer in St. Johns. His son, Chris, used to work at Federal-Mogul. Chris is quite a train buff and contributed a lot to the St. Johns Train Depot. The scout on the right end looks like Mike Beaufore, but that hasn’t been verified.

This photo came to us from 1968.

Letters – Reader identifies A Look Back photo

My father-in-law, CF (Benny) Bensinger worked for the City of St. Johns. He is the tall guy on the far right of this picture. He was known by many, many people.

Jan Bensinger

******

Curt Keck adds: The photo in the look back part of the Indy shows Squeak Hyler, Bernie Feldpausch and some other gentlemen putting up Christmas decorations for the downtown. The two guys by Bernie, I believe are Bill Barber who operated the Julie K Store and his son Mark.