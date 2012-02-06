Transitions

Obituaries

Arthur Joe Bancroft

Arthur Joe Bancroft, age 73, of Ithaca, MI passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2017, at Mid-Michigan Medical Center, Alma, MI.

Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI, on Saturday, February 25 2017 at 1:00 P.M. with Mr. Chuck Emmert officiating. Burial will take place at Duplain Township Cemetery, St. Johns, MI. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service.

Arthur was born in St. Johns, MI on March 11, 1943, the son of R.G. Webster and Marian Louise (Brooks) Bancroft. He graduated from Rodney B. Wilson High School in St. Johns, MI. On June 22, 1985 he married Victoria Brown in Perrinton, MI. Joe was a craftsman at Oldsmobile in Lansing, retiring October 1, 1997 after 33 years of service. He enjoyed going to Jamborees and traveling to Florida, and he also enjoyed watching The Three Stooges.

He is survived by his wife, 3 sons; Joe and Denise Bancroft, Jerry and Michelle Bancroft, Timothy and Bonnie Bancroft, 2 daughters; Virginia Ruedger, Ida and Jim Hall, many grandchildren, stepchildren; Dale McGill, Sherry McGill and Laurie and John Alegria, sister Iris and Roger Smith and many nieces and nephews. Joe was predeceased by his parents, stepson Donald McGill, 2 grandsons; Jason Ruedger and Jeremy Bancroft, and granddaughter Jerra Mia Hall

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Carl D. Teelander

Carl D. Teelander, 73 died unexpectedly at Sparrow Hospital on Sunday, February 19, 2017. Carl was born on December 28, 1943 in Detroit, MI the son of Forrest and Evelyn (Marks) Teelander. He graduated from Elsie High School in 1962 and was a truck driver for Grand Rapids Transport. On February 15, 1964 he married Sharon K. Seibert in St. Johns, MI. Carl loved trucking and stopping at casinos across the U.S. He especially loved being with his family and the grandchildren.

Survivors are his wife Sharon, sons Carl (Heather) Teelander of Laingsburg, Brian (Jessie) Teelander of Holt, MI and James (Kris) Teelander of St. Johns. Carl had 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, brother Gary (Helen) Teelander of Custer, MI and sister Bonnie Sepkoski of St. Johns and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Beverly.

There will be no services at this time. Donations may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. Arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns, MI

Lois Helen Warner

Lois Helen Warner, age 95 of St. Johns, MI passed away Saturday, February 18, 2017 at Grace Haven Assisted Living, St. Johns, MI.

Funeral Services will be held at First Baptist Church, St. Johns, MI on Monday February 27, 2016 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Tim Knaus officiating. Burial will take place at Elkland Cemetery, Cass City, MI on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2017 from 4:00-8:00 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI and for one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.

Lois was born in Sanilac County, MI on December 25, 1921, the daughter of Frederick and Ethel June (Urquhart) Emigh. She married Kenneth Whitaker on November 18, 1950 and he died in 1976. Lois married Kenneth Warner on August 8, 1981 and he preceded her in death on December 28, 2012. She worked at Upjohn in Southfield and as a nurse’s aide at a convalescent home. She enjoyed Swedish weave needle work, making afghans, lap robes, and table runners. Lois taught sewing, was a dress maker having made the dress for her wedding and her funeral. She spent many hours doing missionary work making pill envelopes to send to doctors in India. Lois enjoyed doing work for the missions and participating in Senior Saints activities with Kenneth at the First Baptist Church, St. Johns, MI where they were longtime members. Lois is survived by her stepson Gordon K. Warner of Guadalajara Jal. Mexico.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 512 S. US-27, St. Johns, MI 48879. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI

Marlene A. French

Marlene A. French, 84 of Bradenton, Florida died on February 17, 2017. She was born on August 18, 1932 in Escanaba, MI the daughter of Paul A. and Isabel (Valliere) Klug. She married Harvey French on June 6, 1952 in Delta County, MI and he preceded her in death in 1986. Marlene loved playing Bingo, could never pass up a yard sale and enjoyed volunteering at the Church Thrift Shop in Florida. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Johns.

Survivors are her children, Gary (Judy) French of Freeland, MI, James (Jayne) French of St. Johns, MI, Julie (Keith) Wolfe of Bradenton, FL, and Sheri (Ross) Gottstein of Lutz, FL. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Marlene was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Klug.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2017 from 9a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home in St. Johns, MI. Memorial services will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Father Michael Williams officiating. Burial will be at South Bingham Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Johns, MI.

Marcia Jean Simmon

Marcia Jean Simmon, age 75 of Lake George, MI, passed away Friday, February 17, 2017 at Hazel I. Findlay Country Manor in St. Johns, MI

A Memorial Service will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI at 3:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 23, 2017 with Rev. Fr. Michael Williams officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 from 4:00-8:00 P.M. at the Funeral Home.

Marcia was born in Lake George, Michigan on November 3, 1941, the daughter of Kenneth and Ova (Purvis) Myers. Marcia married Richard Simmon on November 21, 1959 and he passed away on October 4, 1989. She resided most of her life in St. Johns and Lake George. She loved to write poetry; some of her poems were published. Her cats were very important to her. She enjoyed spending time outdoors and taking rides on the pontoon; she also enjoyed playing bingo. Marcia will be remembered for her love of spending time with her friends and family.

She is survived by her daughter Tina and Jimmy Yee of Golden, CO; son Anthony and Adrienne Simmon of Chesaning, MI; daughter Vicki Cantrell and Phil Ehlert of Ovid, MI; son Randy and Misty Simmon of St. Johns, MI; 8 grandchildren Alicia, Calvin, Astra, Richard, Lathia, Chiristine, Michael, and Randy K; 8 great-grandchildren; niece and nephew Angela and Raymond (Ray Ray); brother-in-law Bill and JoAnn Simmon of Fowler, MI; special friend Tom Janecke; loving ex-sister-in-law Jean Campbell. Marcia was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Stacy Simmon, brother Raymond and Basil Russell, and half brothers Skip and Sonny Russell.

Memorials may be made to Hazel I Findlay Country Manor, St. Johns. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, Michigan.

Marriage licenses filed the week of February 13, 2017

Matthew Ryan Carter, 24 of Bath and Miranda Lynn Tibbett, 22 of Bath

Stuart Andrew Willard, 48 of Lansing and Nicole Danielle Schrauben, 39 of Pewamo

Travis Lee Erickson, 47 of Interlochenand Janaia Danielle Arnold, 32 of DeWitt

Divorce decrees filed February 3rd thru February 10th, 2017

Houghtaling, Sue A and Aaron J

Carolan-Zimmerman, Mollie and Carolan, Connolly

Kenaga, Kristen Lynn and Joshua Sheldon

Sinclair, Anna and Clint

Ovenhouse, Michele and David Michael

Lauck, April Nicole and Guilford, Sean Edwin

Allen, Shannon Louise and Aaron William

Divorce decrees filed the week of February 13, 2017

July, Tammy Anne and Clayton Joseph

Vanis, Dolores and Steve Gust

Findlay Wyatt, Marsha Ann and Jonathan Lawton Wyatt

Beachler, Arielle Leah and Christopher David Andrew

Parks, Tosha Lee and Michael Dale