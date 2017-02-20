St. Johns Independent

Welcome to Lent: Jane Clarke’s foolhardy Siberian Irises think it’s spring.
Latest News
Open House to celebrate 25th – Saturday, March 4
Museum needs early transportation related photos
Tickets for Habitat Gala go on sale March 6
SJHS AD honored
Educational Job Fair – March 6
Local farmers recognized for 50 years on TelFarm
Sen. Rick Jones takes Polar Plunge to support Special Olympics
Girls on the Run registration open
More News
Wizard of Oz comes to Laingsburg – March 16-19
Swimming Lessons and Open Swim
Report on Dental Care for Youngest Michiganders
March Activities at the Senior Center
What’s the difference between the stomach flu and influenza?
Superhero 5K Kick Off Event – March 15
Add a Shamrock – March 1-31
Briggs District Library News
Donate to Senior Center Garage Sale – April 22
Areal students named to honor roll at Lawrence Tech
Moolenaar’s Staff to Hold Office Hours
MMDHD Calendar – March, 2017
Mark Your Calendar
Features
St. Johns Alum Chuck Brainerd honored
Alumi games to raise money for LLS – Saturday, March 11
Benny and Jessie’s Pet Info – Does Seasonal Affective Disorder Affect Pets?
Maralyn’s Pet Corner – 5 Ways to Help a Hiding Cat
Transitions
Obituaries – Earl L. Andrus, Jason Lloyd Wieber, Gilbert O. Bovan
Marriage licenses filed the week of February 27, 2017
Divorce decrees filed February 20, 2017