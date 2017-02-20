St. Johns Independent





Welcome to Lent: Jane Clarke’s foolhardy Siberian Irises think it’s spring.

Open House to celebrate 25th – Saturday, March 4Museum needs early transportation related photosTickets for Habitat Gala go on sale March 6SJHS AD honoredEducational Job Fair – March 6Local farmers recognized for 50 years on TelFarmSen. Rick Jones takes Polar Plunge to support Special OlympicsGirls on the Run registration openWizard of Oz comes to Laingsburg – March 16-19Swimming Lessons and Open SwimReport on Dental Care for Youngest MichigandersMarch Activities at the Senior CenterWhat’s the difference between the stomach flu and influenza?Superhero 5K Kick Off Event – March 15Add a Shamrock – March 1-31Briggs District Library NewsDonate to Senior Center Garage Sale – April 22Areal students named to honor roll at Lawrence TechMoolenaar’s Staff to Hold Office HoursMMDHD Calendar – March, 2017Mark Your CalendarSt. Johns Alum Chuck Brainerd honoredAlumi games to raise money for LLS – Saturday, March 11Benny and Jessie’s Pet Info – Does Seasonal Affective Disorder Affect Pets?Maralyn’s Pet Corner – 5 Ways to Help a Hiding CatObituaries – Earl L. Andrus, Jason Lloyd Wieber, Gilbert O. BovanMarriage licenses filed the week of February 27, 2017Divorce decrees filed February 20, 2017