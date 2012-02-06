Latest News

Open House to celebrate 25th – Saturday, March 4

Community Christian Church will be celebrating Pastor Tyler Barlage’s 25th Ministry Anniversary with an Open House in his honor on Saturday, March 4, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The festivities will open with a Recognition Program beginning at 1:00 p.m.

Community Christian Church is located at 400 E. State in St. Johns.

Museum needs early transportation related photos

The Paine-Gillam-Scott Museum is seeking photos to use in an upcoming exhibit focusing on early transportation.

Photos of your ancestors in a horse and buggy, stage coach, early automobile or truck would be great. Especially needed are photos of early gas stations, also restaurants, hotels and tourist camps in the Clinton County area.

Museum workers can scan your photo, so you can keep the original. Last year’s quest for exhibit photos brought an overwhelming response, and they wish to sincerely thank all those who responded.

Help them make this exhibit as great as last year’s by calling 989-224-2894 or 224-3064 or email pgsmuseum@hotmail.com.

Tickets for Habitat Gala go on sale March 6

The Fourth Annual DreamBuilder’s Gala will be held on May 5, 2017. This year’s theme is An Evening in Oz.

If you loved the Wizard of Oz as a child or throughout your whole life, dust off your ruby slippers and get ready to travel the Yellow Brick Road.

Plan to get your tickets early for this event. Tickets go on sale March 6th

Remember, all this fun leads to more families having safe, decent and affordable housing in Clinton County and beyond.

SJHS AD honored

Chris Ervin, the Athletic Director at St. Johns High School, has been named the “Athletic Director of the Year” by the Michigan Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.

Educational Job Fair – March 6

A Job Fair will be held on March 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Panther Room of Clinton County RESA, 1013 South US Highway 27, Suite A in St. Johns.

There is an immediate need for:

• Substitute Teachers

• Paraprofessionals

• Other Support Staff

For more information contact www.EDUStaff.org or 877.974.6338.

Local farmers recognized for 50 years on TelFarm

Don and Aron Whitaker were recognized this winter by Michigan State University Extension for 50 years of participation in the Telfarm program. Telfarm is a system of farm financial record keeping available through Michigan State University Extension. It helps farmers with both their farm financial records and in making good financial decisions.

Don, the senior Whitaker in the farm operation, was the partner that signed on to Tel Farm back in 1966. Today Don says “I really liked the Income tax information and tax management aspects of the program. We always had good records so we knew where we were at.”

Son Aron manages the farm today and has taken over of the management tasks. Aron indicated that he appreciates the personal assistance in creating and reviewing the Annual Business Analysis. The analysis and future projections of various alternatives helps to make decisions.

Telfarm has been a part of this farm operation through the generations. One of the perks of Telfarm is the one-on-one assistance MSU Extension provides in analyzing the farm records. Roger Betz, Farm Management Educator with MSU Extension works with the Whitakers in this capacity. Roger says the “Whitakers have provided a good living for their families for over 50 years. They did not get large like some, but rather focused on good management, high economic production levels and keeping capital cost down.” Good records and an understanding of the business allows farmers to reach the goal they have for their operation.

There are over 300 farms enrolled in Telfarm statewide. To learn more about Telfarm visit telfarm.canr.msu.edu.

Sen. Rick Jones takes Polar Plunge to support Special Olympics

Sen. Rick Jones, R-Grand Ledge, plunged into an ice-cold pool in front of the Capitol on Thursday. Jones and other legislators participated in the 2017 Legislative Polar Plunge to help raise money for Special Olympics Michigan, a nonprofit organization offering year-round sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Jones is a member of the Special Olympics Michigan board and participated in his eighth polar plunge. Lt. Gov. Brian Calley and members and staff of the Michigan House and Senate also took the plunge.

Girls on the Run registration open

Girls on the Run (GOTR) of Mid Michigan’s registration for the spring season is now open. Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires girls in 3rd through 8th grade to be joyful, healthy and confident. The volunteer-led program brings together groups of 8-15 girls for a ten-week program that encourages personal development, team building and connection to the community.

Council Director, Stephanie McClintock says, “As girls head into adolescence and adulthood they are faced with both challenges and opportunities. Girls on the Run equips them with the skills necessary to rise to the challenges and make the most of the opportunities.”

GOTR Mid Michigan has inspired girls in the mid Michigan area for 10 years and has impacted the lives of nearly 3,500 girls. This season, Girls on the Run will be offered at 53 locations. Each team will meet two times a week for 75-90 minutes either before or after school and participate in research-based lessons that use dynamic discussions and fun running games to teach life skills. The season will culminate in a 5k event that brings together family, friends and community members to celebrate the girls’ growth throughout the season.

The program fee for the spring 2017 season is $150, and scholarship funding is available to those who qualify. The program fee includes registration for the end-of-season 5k event and event medal, a shirt, water bottle, a gift card for the purchase of shoes, a healthy snack at each meeting, and more. More information about the program and registration can be found on the Girls on the Run of Mid Michigan website at GOTRMidMichigan.org.