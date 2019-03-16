Wizard of Oz comes to Laingsburg – March 16-19

Laingsburg High School will be performing Wizard of Oz on March 16, 17, and 18 at 7:00 p.m., March 18 at 1:00 p.m. and March 19 at 4:00 p.m.

Pre-sale of tickets begins March 6 at the high school office. Tickets are $10.00 for adults and $8.00 for students. Call the high school office with questions 517-651-5091.

Swimming Lessons and Open Swim

The City of St. Johns offers Open Swim on Monday nights from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm, the cost is $4 for adults $3 for children and a $10 family rate. On March 6th we will be able to use the whole pool for open swim, so don’t miss out! We also offer an adult evening lap swim from 8:15 pm to 9:15 pm on Mondays and Wednesdays. The cost is $5 per person or you can purchase a pass for $50 good for 12 visits.

To access the pool please use the activities entrance, on the west side of the high school and use the family changing room to enter the pool. If you have any more questions about our pool programs contact the recreation department at: (989)224-8944 ext 227 or email bschafer@ci.saint-johns.mi.us.

Swimming Lessons

Registrations for swimming lessons are being accepted now through April 7. Classes take place at the St. Johns High School Pool. Children should be able to enter the water without their parents and be able to follow instructions.

Class Descriptions

Level 1: Introduction to Water Skills: helps students feel comfortable in the water and to enjoy the water safely.

Level 2: Fundamental Aquatic Skills: gives students success with fundamental skills.

Level 3: Stroke Development: builds on the skills in Level 2 by providing additional guided practice.

Level 4: Stroke Improvement: develops confidence in the strokes learned and to improve other aquatic skills.

Level 5: Stroke Refinement: provides further coordination and refinement of strokes.

Level 6: Swimming and Skill Proficiency: refines the strokes so students swim them with ease, efficiency, power and smoothness over greater distances. Level 6 is designed with “menu” options. Each of these options will focus on preparing students to participate in more advance courses, such as Water Safety Instructor and Lifeguard Training. These options include: Personal Water Safety, Lifeguard Readiness, Fundamentals of Diving, and Fitness Swimming

Schedule

Class will meet Tuesday’s and Thursday’s from April-11 – April 27

4:15 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. Levels 1-2 (8), Levels 3-5 (4)

4:55 p.m. – 5:25 p.m. Levels 1-2 (8), Levels 3-5 (4)

5:35 p.m. – 6:05 p.m. Levels 1-2 (8), Levels 3-5 (4)

6:15 p.m. – 6:45p.m. Levels 1-2 (8), Levels 3-5 (4)

6:55 p.m. – 7:25 p.m. Levels 1 2 (4), Levels 3-5 (4), Levels 6 (4)

Registration is limited to 12 swimmers per class.

Program Fee: $20.00 City Resident

$27.50 Non Resident

Contact the Recreation Department at 224-8944 ext. 227 or 228 for more details.

Report on Dental Care for Youngest Michiganders

Mid-Michigan counties have unveiled data that shows a dramatic need for increased education and access to dental care in the area.

To wrap up Children’s Dental Health Month, the Michigan Oral Health Coalition today unveiled the Check-up on Oral Health: Age One Dental Visits report. The numbers released reveal a dramatic need for increased education and access to providers for young children on Medicaid across Michigan.

Sourced the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), the data is a county breakdown of the percentage of children under age two on Medicaid who have had a dental visit in the past calendar year. The current state rate is 6.5 percent – up from 4.5 in 2013, so while oral health providers and state health officials understand they have some ways to go, the increase is encouraging.

“It’s incredibly important for children to get off on the right foot when it comes to their dental care,” said Board President Michele Strasz. “When regular visits and healthy oral health habits are established early, they are carried on throughout the child’s life.”

Guidelines from the American Association of Public Health Dentistry, American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, American Dental Association, American Academy of Pediatrics and American Public Health Association recommend that infants see a dentist within six months of the appearance of their first tooth.

Though many factors have influenced the overall uptick in rates, investments in programs like Healthy Kids Dental, a MDHHS program partnership with Delta Dental serving Medicaid eligible children, can be particularly effective in increasing these rates.

In mid-Michigan specifically, some numbers saw increases in the past two years yet there is a lot of room for improvement – something both patients and providers can contribute to. Currently, the mid-Michigan county rates are as follows:

Clinton, 9.8 percent

Eaton, 5.2 percent

Ingham, 6.2 percent

Shiawassee, 7.7 percent

“Despite the progress we’ve seen, this data gives everyone involved in promoting oral health and wellness a wakeup call to the work that still needs to be done,” said Board President-Elect Trish Roels, DDS. “We need to better inform parents and providers as well as continue our work to increase access to dental care at an early age.”

The Michigan Oral Health Coalition is a non-profit organization whose mission is to improve oral health in Michigan. The Coalition is comprised of over 120 primary care clinicians, oral health clinicians, dental benefit providers, advocacy and provider organizations, state and local government officials, and patients. For more information or to view the report, visit www.mohc.org.

March Activities at the Senior Center

Are you 55 years of age or older? Then you should check out the Clinton County Senior Center at 201 E Walker St. in St. Johns. It is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Here are some of the activities going on in March:

Senior meals – Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday a nutritional meal is served at Noon for senior citizens. The meals are available for a suggested $3 donation. Some of the meals in March include Pork Medallions, Baked Chicken and Irish Beef Stew. For a complete schedule, call the center, 989-224-4257 or stop in and pick one up.

Bingo – Bingo will be held every Tuesday and Friday, 12:30 p.m. The cost is $1 and every player will win 4-5 items. Prizes include things like canned goods, personal care items, cereal, peanut butter, snacks, cookies and chocolate.

Euchre tournaments – On March 13 and 27 Euchre tournaments will be held 1-3 p.m. If you eat lunch at the center before cards the tournament is only $1. If you come just for the tournament it is $2. On March 6 and 20 the Euchre tournament will be 6:30-8:30 p.m. and everyone pays $2. The tournament is pretty fast paced so you need to know the basics of the game, but you don’t have to be a great player to come and have fun.

Trivia Contest – On Monday, March 6 and 20 there will be a no cost Trivia Contest from 1-3p.m. There are a lot of clues given, so don’t worry about being the smartest person in the room. Small prizes are awarded throughout the contest.

Birthday Party – Each month the center celebrates the birthdays of any member that is celebrating a birthday in that month. Members get free lunch, cake and ice cream and a special sweet treat. The party for March Member birthdays is planned for Wednesday, March 8.

General Public Lunches – Every Monday lunch is open to the general public – no matter what age. A fundraiser meal is made by volunteer cooks each week in their licensed kitchen. The cost is only $5 for the full meal or $3 for a sandwich and chips. Meals in March include Mar 6-Sauerkraut and Sausage, Mar 13-Corned Beef Casserole, Mar 20-Brunch and Mar 27-Shephards Pie. Homemade pie is also available for only $1.50 a slice. Monday meals are served 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Take outs are available.

March Party – On Wednesday, March 15 there will be a special party for members, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Start coming to the Senior Center and you can enjoy these fun monthly activities.

Seniors are always welcome to stop in to use the exercise room, work on a puzzle, play other card or board games or just to socialize.

If you don’t think you are old enough for the center, but want to support them in some way, consider donating items they can use for the center such as Styrofoam plates, bowls, cups, napkins, toilet paper, and paper towels or things for bingo such as candy bars, cereal, canned fruit, bagged snack foods, etc. Or, if you have any gently used items you would like to donate, the center will be having a Garage Sale in April. They do not want clothes, shoes or large furniture.

If you have any questions about the Senior Center stop in or give them a call at 989-224-4257.

What’s the difference between the stomach flu and influenza?

Most people living in Michigan enjoy the variety of our four seasons, but it’s the fifth, cold and flu season, we could definitely do without.

It’s the end of February, and at this point it’s probably safe to say you either know of someone who has had “the crud” or had you’ve had it yourself. And if you’ve been spared, consider yourself lucky!

Several viral illnesses have been spreading through our communities, and it’s often difficult to tell them apart.

One of the most common viral illnesses making its presence known is viral gastroenteritis, commonly referred to as the “stomach flu.” While several viruses can cause this illness, norovirus is the most common. People with norovirus experience nausea, abdominal cramping, vomiting, and diarrhea 12 to 48 hours after being exposed. Norovirus is extremely contagious and easily spread through food, by person-to-person contact, or contaminated surfaces. In most cases, people fully recover from norovirus, but sometimes hospitalization is required, especially for the very young or elderly. People with norovirus-like symptoms should stay home from school or work until they are symptom-free for 48 hours and should not prepare or serve food to others.

Influenza is another viral illness we see this time of year. Influenza is spread when a person sneezes or coughs, causing droplets containing the virus to spread into the air and land on surfaces. People become infected by breathing in these droplets or touching surfaces that the droplets fell onto. Symptoms of influenza include fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headaches, and/or fatigue and usually last 2 to 7 days. People with an influenza-type illness should stay home until they have been fever-free for at least 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medicines. The best way to prevent influenza is for everyone, including healthy people, age six months and older, to get vaccinated. The vaccine is available at a variety of places, including your doctor’s office, many pharmacies and the Mid-Michigan District Health Department (MMDHD). You can contact MMDHD to make an appointment by calling 989-224-2195 in Clinton County, 989-875-3681 in Gratiot County or 989-831-5237 in Montcalm County.

Everyone can take steps to help prevent norovirus and influenza. First and foremost, if you are sick, stay home. Be sure to thoroughly wash your hands often with warm water and soap and get in the habit of coughing and sneezing into your shirt sleeve and not onto your hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth because this is how germs enter the body. And finally, visit www.cdc.gov/norovirus for information on how to clean and disinfect contaminated surfaces.

2017 Superhero 5K Kick Off Event – March 15

Join CASA at their Annual Kick Off Event for the 2017 Superhero 5K Run, Walk, or Fly! on Wednesday, March 15th at the St. Johns Big Boy.

Superheroes will serve a delicious Pasta and Salad Dinner Buffet from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.; a portion of the proceeds benefit Court Appointed Special Advocates who serve children who are in foster care.

Tickets are $12 for adults; $8 for children ages 3 to 10; and children 2 and under are free. Tickets are available by contacting a CASA Board Member or at their office; tickets will also be available at the door.

All Superheroes for Children are welcome–don’t forget your cape! For more information, please call 517-599-7145; email

KellySchaferED@gmail.com; or visit our website at voiceforclintoncountychildren.com.

Add a Shamrock – March 1-31

Kroger invites customers to join them in the nation’s largest St. Patrick’s Day fundraising program by adding an iconic paper Shamrock (pinup) to their purchase at check-out for just a $1, $5 or a larger contribution – all benefiting MDA.

“For many of us the Shamrock is a symbol of luck, but for families fighting muscle-debilitating diseases, MDA Shamrocks represent so much more – strength, independence and life,” said Divisional Director, Christi Bishop, “With help from our generous partners and the community, we will be able to bring urgently needed answers and support to kids and adults affected by neuromuscular diseases today, as we work together to make tomorrow free from the diseases themselves.”

As the 2017 MDA Shamrocks program celebrates its 35th anniversary, it unites tens of thousands of retail locations throughout the country to benefit the organization’s shared mission to fund groundbreaking research across diseases and provide individuals with life-enhancing programs and support services, including state-of-the-art multidisciplinary care at the MDA Care Centers at Children’s Hospital of Michigan, Beaumont Hospital, University of Michigan, Helen DeVos, Mercy Health St. Mary’s, and Michigan State University.

Funds raised also make MDA Summer Camp possible for about 200 kids throughout the state, where they can experience the best week of the year at no cost to their families at Sherman Lakes in Augusta, Michigan and Camp Cavell in Lexington, Michigan.

To learn more about the 2017 MDA Shamrocks program and how to get involved, contact Cindy Clark at 517-706-0348 or

cclark@mdausa.org or visit mda.org/shamrocks.

Briggs District Library News

*NEW * Tale to Tail: a read-aloud program with “Ruger” a certified therapy dog. Children ages 6 to 12 years old are welcome to read to a “Tail Waggin’ Tutor named Ruger!! Children read to Ruger in our quiet study room in 15 minute sessions. This program encourages confidence and reading skills in a relaxing environment. Registration is open now for Thursday evenings: 6:30-7:30 (15 minute sessions per child) on the second & fourth Thursdays of March, April & May. March 9th & 23rd, April 13th, & 27th, and May 11th & 25th. An adult will be in the room with your child & Ruger.

Contact us and set up an appointment for 1 session or multiple sessions. We hope to offer this program throughout the summer to keep children’s reading skills up over the summer break.

Toddler – “Spring into Toddler Storytime” – Children ages 2-3 years old with an adult are invited to join in the fun! There will be stories, music, games, crafts, and creative movement. Choose between 2 Thursday sessions: Mornings 10:30-11am or evening sessions 6:30-7pm, March 23rd to April 27th. Registration is required and open at this time.

Tweens – There will be plenty of hands on activities and fun at our next Tween program. Tweens ages 9-12 are welcome to join us for a special Spring Break program on Tuesday, April 4 from 6:30-7:30. Registration is required and begins Tuesday, March 7.

Irish Dance Company of Lansing – Friday, March 10 is the day – That is when the Irish Dance Company of Lansing will be performing at the Wilson Center Auditorium! The Irish Dance Company of Lansing is a troupe comprised of children ages 7-18, who perform traditional Irish steps and dances, and promote Irish music and dance all over the Mid-Michigan area. All ages are welcome to this FREE program, and no library card is required. Advance registration is appreciated, and is available by visiting the library, calling 989-224-4702, or visiting our website: briggsdistrictlibrary.org. For more information about the Irish Dance Company of Lansing, and to see great photos of past performances, visit irishdancelansing.org.

*NEW* Seed Library – Starting to plan your garden for the summer and want to try something new? Our seed library gives patrons the opportunity to sample seeds for free. Patrons can check-out the seeds with their library card, plant the seeds at home, let them go to seed, and then return some of the next generation seeds for others to borrow the following year. Please visit the library for more information about seed varieties that will be offered. We are also accepting donations of seeds that patrons have previously saved and would like to share with others in the community.

*NEW* 1000 Books before Kindergarten – Briggs District Library is challenging parents/caregivers to read 1000 books to their children before they enter kindergarten. Any type of book counts. The length or subject does not matter, as long as the child enjoys it. You may count books more than once. The goal is to read, read, and read! Briggs Library is inviting youth ages birth to five to participate in this new program. This is an incentive based program in which children will be rewarded with small prizes when they reach the different milestones. Participants must come to the library to register for this free program. Please see our website or visit the library for further details on the prizes that will be awarded.

March is Reading Month! – Celebrating with Dr. Seuss & Friends – Stories, snacks, crafts, music and games will be offered on Tuesdays evenings, 6:30-7:30 pm, “Green Eggs & Ham: Breakfast Before Bed on March 14 (ages 3-4 with adult participation), “One Fish, Two Fish” on March 21 (ages 5-6 independent listeners), & “What Pet Should I Get?” on March 28 (ages 5-9 independent listeners). Registration is currently taking place for all March is Reading Month programs.

Bookaholics Book Club – The Bookaholics have chosen Empire Falls by Richard Russo as their March selection. From the publisher: “Once a prosperous mill town, Empire Falls has been on a steady decline since its factories closed. Miles Roby dreams of escape, but life has conspired to keep him in the small, dying town. The diner Miles runs, like the majority of the town, is owned by Mrs. Whiting, a vindictive widow. After years of tolerating her controlling ways, Miles looks into the past to find out why she has such an interest in his life.” Copies of the novel are now available. Anyone interested in joining the book club is invited to join us when we meet at the library Thursday, March 16 at 6:30.

******

Contact Information:

Library Director: Sara Morrison

Phone: 989-224-4702 * Fax: 989-224-1205

E-mail: director@briggsdistrictlibrary.org

Street address: 108 E Railroad * Saint Johns, MI 48879

Donate to Senior Center Garage Sale – April 22

On April 22 the Clinton County Senior Center will be having a Garage Sale. Proceeds from the sale will support activities and programs for members.

If you have any gently used items you would like to donate to the sale, please drop them off at 201 E Walker Street in St. Johns between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Friday. They do not want clothing, shoes or large furniture.

If you need items picked up, please call them at 989-224-4257 to make arrangements. Donations to the Senior Center are tax deductible.

Areal students named to honor roll at Lawrence Tech

The following students from your area have been named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the Fall, 2016 semester at Lawrence Technological University. To be named to the honor roll a student must maintain at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.

Saint Johns: Courtney Sturgis, Architecture and Brendan Seyka, Graphic Design

Bath: Brenna Brooks, Information Technology

DeWitt: Robert Geoghegan, Business Administration

Moolenaar’s Staff to Hold Office Hours

Today Congressman John Moolenaar announced office hours to be held by constituent relations representatives at locations throughout the Fourth District. The purpose of the office hours is to help residents in need of assistance with a federal agency, like the IRS and the VA.

March 9

12:00-1:00 PM

Clinton County Building

Garden Level Conference Room “A”

100 East State Street

St. Johns, MI 48879

MMDHD Calendar – March, 2017

Family Planning Clinic Schedule

The Mid-Michigan District Health Department’s Family Planning Clinics provide confidential care to men and women in need of contraception and reproductive health services. Charges for services and supplies are based on income. The Family Planning Clinics are scheduled as follows:

Mid-Michigan District Health Department

1307 E. Townsend Road

St. Johns, MI 48879

March 7: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

March 14: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

March 21: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m

March 28: . 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 224-2195, Option 5, Monday through Friday.



Hearing & Vision Screening Clinic

Vision screening is required for all children entering kindergarten. The Mid-Michigan District Health Department offers free vision testing, as well as hearing screening tests for all children ages 3 to 21. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 227-3125, Monday through Friday.

WIC Benefit Pick-Up Schedule

Pregnant and breastfeeding women, infants and children up to 5 years old may be eligible for free food through the WIC (Women, Infants & Children) program. The Mid-Michigan District Health Department WIC Benefit Pick-up Clinics are scheduled as follows:

March 13

March 29: at Mid-Michigan District Health Department, 1307 E. Townsend Road in St. Johns, from 9 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 224-2195, Option 5, Monday through Friday.

“In accordance with Federal law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) policy, this institution is prohibited from discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. To file a complaint of discrimination, write USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, Room 326-W, Whitten Building, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410 or call (202) 720-5964 (voice and TDD). USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.”

Immunization Clinic

The Mid-Michigan District Health Department Immunization Clinics are to be held as follows:

Mid-Michigan District Health Department

1307 E. Townsend Road

St. Johns, MI 48879

March 6: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

March 8: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

March 13: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

March 16: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

March 20: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

March 27: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Immunizations will be available for adults and children eight weeks of age through adulthood, appointments are preferred. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 224-2195, Option 5, Monday through Friday.

Mark Your Calendar

Spring clean-up is scheduled for Saturday, May 13th.

******

Toastmasters meetings every other Wednesday, 6 pm at AgroLiquid through June 2017

March 15, 29

April 12, 26

May 10, 24

June 7, 21

******

the 2017 Superhero 5K Run, Walk, or Fly! Wednesday, March 15th at the St. Johns Big Boy

******

2nd Annual Spring Prevention Issues Forum – April 11

******

The Clinton County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited (DU) will host it’s 36th Annual Spring Wetlands Conservation banquet on Friday April 21, 2017