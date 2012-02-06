St. Johns Alum Chuck Brainerd honored

Among the fourteen exceptional education scholars who were elected this week to membership in the National Academy of Education is St. Johns High School graduate Charles Brainerd.

“I am a 1962 graduate of St. Johns High School who grew up on a farm south of town,” Brainerd says. “My mother, father, and brother also graduated from SJHS. I am an experimental psychologist who conducts research in the neuroscience of human memory. For some years, I have been a professor at Cornell University, where I serve as Chair of the Dept of Human Development and as Director of the Memory and Neuroscience Laboratory.

“I am writing because I am guessing that the folks back home will be interested to know that I have just received a major academic honor that, to the best of my knowledge, is a first in the long history of SJHS graduates. I have been elected to the National Academy of Education, which is the highest honor that anyone working in the field of higher education can receive. I have attached a copy of the press release that announces the most recent group of professors who have been elected to NAE.

“Let me add a brief word about SJHS. Although elevation to NAE membership is an award for individual accomplishment in research, no one could get that far without a truly wonderful education. And that’s what I had at SJHS.

“The teachers were dedicated, truly outstanding, and firmly committed to the molding of young minds. I was not aware of it at the time, of course, being a callow youth who was more interested in girls and cars than advanced algebra. Nevertheless, the persistence and dedication of those teachers put me in a position to succeed in my undergraduate and graduate studies and, later, in my scientific work. I shall always be immensely grateful.”

Brainerd’s research and teaching are interwoven so that the two activities reinforce each other and so that, to the greatest extent possible, the latest research findings are integrated into the courses he teaches. Throughout his career, his research and teaching have revolved around a single broad theme: the scientific study of human cognition.

“After several years of research and teaching on the memory/reasoning interface, I began to develop, with the collaboration of my colleague V. F. Reyna, a general model of how memory influences reasoning and how reasoning influences memory, which is known as fuzzy-trace theory,” Brainerd adds. “Fuzzy-trace theory, which seeks to explain some of the most counterintuitive aspects of memory and reasoning, is now widely used by investigators in fields such as forensic psychology, judgment and decision making, and human memory. The theory has become standard fare in undergraduate and graduate courses and can be found in freshman psychology textbooks.”

Brainerd is shown here with his wife Valerie who is an honorary SJHS grad. The class of ’62 adopted her a few years back.

Alumi games to raise money for LLS – Saturday, March 11

There’s a special event coming Saturday, March 11 to St. Johns High School – St. Johns Redwing Alumni Basketball. It’s going to be a great evening for basketball fans and a chance to join in the fight against leukemia and lymphoma. And it will also be a way to help some women realize a dream.

The alumni games are being held to raise money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS). The doors will open at 6 p.m. and tipoff for the women’s game will be at 6:30 p.m. The men’s game will follow at approximately 7:30 p.m.

One of the highlights of the evening will be undoubtedly be one of the former Redwings who will be participating in the men’s game.

Levi Rost, 2001 SJHS graduate, will be taking the floor along with the other players. Rost played two years at Lansing Community College, two years at Western Michigan University and eight years in Spain. He tallied some impressive statistics over the years, including holding the record for the most games played in Spain by an American.

Rost has put on numerous summer basketball clinics in Mid Michigan, and many young players know of him but have likely never actually seen him play. This is their chance.

And Rost has generously donated a jersey from his professional team to be raffled off at the game. Again, all the proceeds will go to LLS.

Rost’s twin sister, Casey Rost-Danzy, will be playing in the women’s game. She also played professional basketball in Cyprus, Iceland, Luxembourg and Switzerland after playing four years at WMU.

In addition to raising funds for LLS, the games will help some local graduates realize a dream.

Rondi Fillwock, Kendra Kneer and Tanna McGee (the Lounds sisters) are heading to Boston in April. Rondi and Kendra will be running in the 2017 Boston Marathon on April 17. Tanna is their official support crew (along with Rondi’s husband Andy).

Running in the Boston Marathon has been a dream for the sisters since they became serious about their running eight or 10 years ago. Now Boston is part of a bigger dream – to run a marathon, together, in each of the 50 states.

“Running the Boston Marathon has always been on my bucket list,” said Fillwock, “but I never dreamed I’d have the chance to run it with my sister and pursue another dream of running a marathon together in all 50 states at the same time.”

There are only two ways to get into the Boston Marathon – post a qualifying time in a qualifying race, or run on behalf of a qualifying charity/non-profit.

Fillwock got in based on time. Kneer, who earned a qualifying time for the 2016 Boston Marathon, will be running for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

In order to do that, she had to apply for a spot, be accepted by LLS and agree to raise funds for LLS. The minimum required is $5,000, but Kneer said she would raise $14,000, and later raised that figure to $20,000. The alumni event is one of the ways she is working to reach that goal.

“LLS holds a special place in my heart because my niece Katie Anne McGee lost her life to leukemia,” said McGee. “To think that Kendra, and all of her supporters, are raising money to support research to cure leukemia is awesome. I pray that someday no family has to say they lost a loved one to leukemia.”

Leukemia and lymphoma affect many many lives.

“Leukemia is the most common of all childhood cancers,” said Fillwock, “and I just can’t even stand the thought of suffering that goes along with any child with cancer. But it’s definitely not just kids, and we want to support everyone who is fighting for their lives against this awful disease.”

“My goal is to enjoy every second of running the Boston marathon and to make an impact in the fight against cancer while doing it,” said Kneer.

And she is encouraging people to get involved in this event for the same reason.

“Playing in an alumni game is a way for former Redwings do something small that can make a big impact in the fight against cancer,” said Kneer. “And people should come to watch the games to show their hometown support.”

To learn more about the alumni games, visit the SJHS Alumni Bball Game page on Facebook. To sign up to play, contact Rondi at rondifillwock@yahoo.com. If you have questions or suggestions, contact Sue Lounds at suelounds@gmail.com

All players are asked to arrive at the St. Johns High gym at 6 p.m. so teams can be organized. Each player is asked to bring a white shirt and a dark shirt for the game.

Admission will be a donation to LLS. Suggested donation is $5. Donations are tax deductible. Checks can be made to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. You can visit Kneer’s fundraising page at http://pages.teamintraining.org/vtnt/boston17/kkneer to donate online.

Benny and Jessie’s Pet Info – Does Seasonal Affective Disorder Affect Pets?

‘Tis the season of shorter days, plunging temperatures, and for many of us, bouts of the winter blues. Some are coping with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), which Mayo Clinic says is a type of depression that causes a myriad of unpleasant symptoms, including low energy, loss of appetite, and feelings of sadness that usually start in the late fall or early winter and go away “during the sunnier days of spring and summer.”

If you are affected by seasonal change, you may naturally be concerned about your pets, especially if you’ve noticed behavioral changes in them.

Do Cats and Dogs Suffer From SAD as Humans Do?

According to Steve Dale, a certified animal behavior consultant, “The definitive answer is . . . maybe. Nobody knows for sure.”

Dale says we share much of the same brain chemistry with dogs, including the hormones melatonin and serotonin. When daylight decreases, the brain produces more melatonin and less serotonin. Both of these changes can have an adverse effect on mood. So it’s conceivable that pets can get SAD, but there could also be other explanations. The problem, he says, is that there’s no sure way to objectively measure or diagnose SAD in pets.

Little research has been done on SAD or mood disorders in pets. One survey by the People’s Dispensary of Sick Animals (PDSA) in the United Kingdom showed that owners do think that their pets get depressed during darker months. But the study was subjective, relying more on human perception instead of scientific method.

How Reduced Sunlight Can Affect Animals

This is not to say that seasonal changes can’t adversely impact animals. Dr. Karen Becker, an integrative and wellness veterinarian says reduced sunlight can cause Light Responsive Alopecia—also referred to as Seasonal Flank Alopecia—in dogs. Certain breeds, including Airedale Terriers, Schnauzers, Doberman Pinscher, Bulldogs, Scottish Terriers, and Boxers are more susceptible.

She says scientists believe the condition results from lack of sunlight exposure to the pineal gland. Indeed, dogs living in northern climates are more affected than those in sunnier, southern climates. And when exposed to adequate amounts of sunlight, dogs re-grow their fur.

Is Your Pet Responding to Your Behavior?

One possible explanation for your pet’s low mood could be your own sadness or lack of energy. “Pets’ moods mirror our moods,” says Dale. “If we’re moody around the house all day, cats and dogs can pick up on this.”

This is consistent with a recent study published in The Royal Society’s Biology Letters, which confirms dogs can cognitively recognize emotions in humans and other dogs. This ability goes deeper than simply learning behaviors—dogs can apparently recognize moods based on abstract mental representations.

It’s possible, too, that your pet is bored. Dale says dogs spend more time outside with people in June rather than in January, and as a result, your dog may not be getting adequate exercise and mental stimulation.

Becker says some dogs sleep more and are less energetic during winter, but that it: “begs the question whether this is a result of their owners being less active and engaged with their pets, rather than true seasonal depression.”

Simple Ways to Keep Your Pet Healthy and Happy During Winter

Whether your pet has SAD, is mirroring your mood, or is bored, there are some things you can try to improve overall well-being.

Improve Your Indoor Lighting

Dale suggests ensuring your cat’s or dog’s bed is situated near a sunny-side window. This is especially important for animals, such as indoor cats, who are unable to go outside.

Becker agrees. “One of the best things you can do for your pets on a daily basis is to open the shades when the sun comes up, and allow as much natural sunlight in your home as you can.” She says an increase in the amount of light entering your home means more light entering your pet’s pupils, which positively affects brain chemistry.

She also recommends full spectrum lighting for both you and your animals during the months when natural sunlight is decreased, and you can’t get outside as much as you’d like. Light boxes designed for people with SAD might also help pets with similar symptoms.

Get Outdoors

Venturing outside is not only good for you, but for your companion, as well. Becker says it gives animals opportunities to move, ground themselves, and improve circulation. A side benefit is that your dog will get exposure to natural sunlight and be able to socialize with other dogs and people.

Motivating our dogs to go out into the cold may be less of an issue than it is for us. “Even the most depressed dog will often times eagerly respond to ‘do you wanna’ go out and play in the snow?’” says Becker.



Keep Them Engaged Indoors

There are several things you can do to enrich your pet’s indoor environment. With cats, Dale says you can promote their foraging instincts by placing food devices around the home, instead of bowl feeding them. Or try placing cat toys around the house horizontally and vertically, as well as rotating enriching toys and games.

With dogs, he says you can try something as simple as putting some kibble inside a plastic container. Your dog may enjoy the challenge of watching the kibble bounce, then empty from the container.

Making time to interact with your companion on a daily basis inside the home is essential to their wellbeing. If you need to be away from home for extended periods, letting them have access to a window can be beneficial, according to Becker: “I call it ‘Mother Nature’s Television’ for pets.”

What About Diet, Supplements, and Vitamin D?

You may take extra vitamin D supplements during winter, but does that mean you should be giving it to your pets? Cailin Heinze, DVM, assistant professor at Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University says “I wouldn’t rush to treat a disease that we don’t know exists!” Although some humans may benefit from vitamin D supplementation, it can be toxic for pets in high amounts, causing potentially fatal kidney disease and other problems. She says pets can get adequate vitamin D intake through commercial pet diets.

While you should always exercise caution with pet supplements and discuss them with your veterinarian, one to consider is a quality pet probiotic supplement. Becker says probiotics improve gut health in pets—similar to what it does for the human biome—which in turn may contribute to improved mood, behavior, and overall well-being.

She also says a diet consisting of adequate levels of essential fatty acids—particularly omega-3 fatty acids, can help with your pet’s cognitive function.

There is not enough data to support a definitive diagnosis of SAD in pets. Malaise, lack of energy, lack of appetite, and other SAD-like symptoms may occur during winter, but can also be attributed to other factors, including a shift in your own mood. Taking a few simple steps, like bonding with your pet, promoting exercise, increasing lighting, and ensuring a proper diet, can go a long way to promote the health of your pet—not just during colder and darker months, but year-round.

If your pet is showing a lack of appetite and a decreased energy level or any of the other symptoms of SAD that does not improve with positive environmental changes, it’s important to visit your veterinarian to rule out any underlying health problems.

Maralyn’s Pet Corner – 5 Ways to Help a Hiding Cat

It’s hard to say if Garfield started the stereotype of the mischievous, anti-social cat, but he certainly reinforced it, and to be fair, there’s some basis in truth.

While some cats are friendly and cuddly, many others spend their days in dark enclosed spaces and prowl the house at night.

“A lot of cats lead nocturnal lives,” says Myrna Milani, DVM, an author and veterinary scholar in the fields of pathology and anthrozoology.

If your cat usually spends its day hidden, that’s generally fine and normal, Milani says. The problem arises, however, when social cats suddenly start hiding. This behavior is often indicative of stress, fear, a medical issue, or some combination of these.

Continue reading for tips on identifying problematic forms of hiding behavior in cats and what you can do to resolve the underlying issue.

Allow Your Cat to Warm Up to Visitors

One of the primary causes of stress in cats is a change in their environments, and one big change that often induces hiding is the addition of a new person to the household.

Whether this is in the form of a temporary visitor or a permanent resident, cats are naturally inclined to assume a new person is a threat to their territory. (The same goes for the addition to a new animal.) As such, you might find your feline hiding or marking areas with her scent.

Milani says it’s important to give a cat time to adjust to the change and accept the new person on her own terms. “The worst thing you can tell the new person to do is play nice and ‘kissy face’ with the cat,” she says.

Instead, short-term visitors can sit near the hiding spot and let the cat come to them, maybe coaxing her out with a treat or a toy that will boost her confidence and make her feel more like predator than prey.

Milani suggests longer-term visitors or new permanent residents rub themselves all over with a dry towel or washcloth. Then leave the towel in the middle of the floor overnight and allow the cat to explore the scent on her own time and at her own speed.

The cat should start feeling more comfortable the next day, though if the towel has been peed on, “That’s a message, and you need to keep being patient,” Milani says.

Try to Normalize a New Environment

Another cause of this type of stress is a move. It might take your cat a while to adjust to the new house, and that’s made worse, Milani says, the more you change things around. Trying to give your cat normalcy in a new house—whether that’s setting up her cat tree by a window or avoiding clutter with empty boxes—will help your cat adjust.

“I know it’s not what people who move want to hear, but the best thing you can do for a cat after a move is to unpack everything and settle in as quickly as possible,” she says.

Give Your Cat a Safe Space

It’s not uncommon for cats to be fearful of visitors or changes in their environments or routines. Fear in cats is often marked by prey behavior, which includes running away and hiding.

Dilara G. Parry, a certified cat behavior consultant, says “safe spaces” are an easy way for the owner to make sure that the hiding that’s taking place is healthy and safe.

“A sturdy cardboard box, turned on its side with a nice blanket placed inside, can be an alluring hiding space that is safe,” Parry says.

Milani adds that cutting a cat-sized hole in an upside-down cardboard box is another great DIY safe space because the cat can face the opening and know nothing is coming up behind her.

Monitor Your Cat’s Behavior Changes

Hiding behavior in cats could signal an illness or serious medical condition, and owners need to pay attention when this behavior emerges and is out of the ordinary.

Milani says if a cat begins hiding, it’s paramount that the owner monitors the cat’s eating, drinking, urinating, and defecating. She recommends blocking off the bathroom to the cat and marking his water dish with a marker so you know exactly how much water is being consumed every day.

Other easily observable signs of an illness or condition that’s forcing hiding are discharge from the eyes or nose, limping, and non-specific diarrhea.

Make an Appointment With Your Vet

If your cat is suddenly hiding, and seems more antisocial than normal, a visit to the veterinarian is recommended to rule out any medical issues. After all, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“Sometimes, the first indication to the guardian that their cat is sick is hiding behavior,” Parry says. “I have seen this in cases of urinary blockage, which can quickly turn fatal if untreated, so I definitely urge guardians to take hiding behavior seriously, especially if it is not par for the course for that particular cat.”