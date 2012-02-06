Transitions

Obituaries

Earl L. Andrus

Earl L. Andrus died Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at the age of 97. He was born September 5, 1919 in Kalamazoo, MI the son of Carlton and Lena (Earl) Andrus. Earl was an Army veteran of WWII and member of American Legion Post #153 in St. Johns. He attended the Seventh Day Adventist Church in St. Johns, was a former Surge milking equipment dealer and maintenance worker for Ed’s Refinery Co. Earl had a love for horses. Owning, riding and caring for horses were a big part of Earl’s life. Earl married Sylvia Dennison in 1941 and she preceded him in death in 1960. In April of 1965 he married Dorothy Besko and she survives him.

Also surviving are three sons, Rodney (Annette), Darrell (Carol) and Carlton (Connie) all of St. Johns; two step-daughters, Rita Lynn (Jennings) West of Ovid and Teala (John) Moon of St. Johns; fifteen grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren. In addition to his first wife, Sylvia, Earl was preceded in death by a step-son, Bill Besko and two grandsons, Craig and Gregory Andrus.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, March 4, 2017 at Mt. Rest Cemetery in St. Johns with Pastor Kathy Leydorf-Keck officiating. Memorials may be made to Briggs Public Library 108 E. Railroad St. Johns, MI 48879. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.

Jason Lloyd Wieber

Jason Lloyd “Wieb” Wieber, 37, of Big Rapids, a 16-year veteran of the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office, passed away Wednesday at his home surrounded by his loving family. The son of Bob and Starr Wieber of St. Johns, he was born on June 16, 1979 in Lansing. He was a 1997 graduate of St. Johns High School where he played football and wrestled. He later graduated from the Lansing Community College Police Academy.

“Wieb” became a Mecosta County road deputy on March 20 of 2001. In addition to those duties, he was an essential part of the department’s Dive and Rescue Team. A gentle giant of a man, “Wieb” believed in living life to the fullest. He truly loved hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, playing cards and spending time with family members. He especially enjoyed his weekends at Higgins Lake. “Wieb” was a loyal friend to many in the law enforcement community and would help them when in need. He was accomplished in carpentry, masonry and several other construction skills. He also served as co-owner of The Phenix Bar and Restaurant in Edmore. “Wieb” married Bethany Ginnever on Feb. 12 of 2014 and the couple had a son, Charlie, on July 20, 2015.

He is survived by his parents, wife and son; brother Justin of St. Johns; sister Kimberly of Hudsonville; mother and father-in-law Doug and Julie Ginnever; sister-in-law Nicole (Joe) Marshall of Big Rapids; brother-in-law Chris (Pheobe) Ginnever of Stanwood; grandparents Dick and Marianne Harrington of DeWitt and Richard (Bump) Nelson of Haslett; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and extended family members of his brother and sisters in blue. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Lloyd and Charline Wieber and Jeri Nelson.

Funeral services will take place 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Trinity Fellowship Evangelical Free Church in Big Rapids. The family will greet friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday (today) March 2nd and 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 3rd, both days, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids. The family will also greet friends one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Burial will be at Pine Plains Cemetery in Big Rapids. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Charlie Wieber Education Fund at the West Michigan Credit Union.

Gilbert O. Bovan

Gilbert O. Bovan, 88 passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at Welcome Home Assisted Living in Elsie. Gib was born on February 16, 1929 in Flint, MI the son of Francis and Lucille (Myers) Bovan. He graduated from Mather high school in Munising, MI and received his Bachelor’s degree at Central Michigan University and while there was defensive back for the winning football team 1950-1951, and then his Master’s in Education from the University of Michigan. Gib served in the US Army as a paratrooper in the 11th Airborne Division and then the Medical Battalion from 1947 to 1950. On August 13, 1955 he married Beverly J. Wyckoff in Roscommon, MI. Gib came to Ovid High School in 1954 and taught government and coached 3 sports. Later he and Rosemary Valko started the Ovid Service Agency for insurance and real estate sales. Gib was a member of Ovid Lions Club and Ovid Masonic Lodge and loved playing golf.

Survivors are his wife, Beverly, daughter Jennifer (Gregg) Martin of Ovid, sons Jeffrey of Lansing and Dr. James Bovan of Munster, IN; grandchildren, Daniel (Jennifer) Martin, Sarah (Seth Holder) Martin and Lukas Martin all of Ovid great grandchildren, Dominic and Ariana Martin sister Beverly Strand of Munising and brother James (Patsy) Bovan of Flushing, MI. He was preceded by sister Betty Lou and brother-in-law, Charles Arnold.

As requested by Gib, there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to Ovid Lions Club.

A special thanks to the staff of Welcome Home Assisted Living and Great Lakes Hospice for their exceptional care. The family was served by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home.

Marriage licenses filed the week of February 27, 2017

Pulat Khamzayevich Tashtanov, 30 of East Lansing and Irada Mustafayevna Rajabova, 24 of East Lansing

Robert Lynn Lillywhite, 46 of Laingsburg and Amanda Lee Dassance, 47 of Eaton Rapids

Bruce Lee Lindsey, 47 of Lansing and Jacqueline Ann DeSander, 50 of St. Johns

Joseph Michael Schutte, 40 of East Lansing and Kerri Lynn Pasini, 42 of East Lansing

Divorce decrees filed February 20, 2017

Smith, Dustin and Rivera, Abigal

Montiel, Elvira and Roberto

Curtiss, Julie A and Chad M