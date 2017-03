St. Johns Independent

Spring Continued: And then the wind blew.

Olympian visits SJHSMint To Speak Toastmaster Club in St JohnsRodgers & Hammerstein comes to Wilson CenterFOMR to meet Wednesday, March 15Moolenaar accepting Internship ApplicationsEuchre tourny to benefit Relay for Life – March 24Tickets for Habitat Gala went on sale March 62017 Superhero 5K Kick Off Event – March 15Senior Center Available for Weekend RentalsDonate Your Gently Used Items for Senior Center Garage Sale – April 22Spring Clean-up scheduled – May 13Mark Your CalendarBehind the Scenes at the Tea – with an albumBenny and Jessie’s Pet Info – How Much Does Dog Teeth Cleaning Cost?Maralyn’s Did You Know – Evanger’s Pet Food Voluntarily Recalls Additional ProductsMaralyn’s Pet Corner – Chronic Bad Breath in CatsObituaries – Herbert E. Houghten, Robert Charles Albers, Juanita B. (Nita) Terpening, Loretta A. Koenigsknecht Rademacher, Bruce Orin GrubaughMarriage licenses filed the week of February 28, 2017